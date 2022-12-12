When I first saw Apple announce the iPhone 14 Pro, I distinctly remember having two thoughts: the first one being “Wow, that Dynamic Island looks fascinating”, followed by “Wait, that’s the only design change? What will they possibly do next??” The 14 Pro seems to mark the longest that Apple has committed to a design style. The camera layout has stayed the same for 3 years; the flat-edge design and lack of a home button have stuck around since 2017, and it’s been 10 whole years since the Lightning Port was introduced on the iPhone. If there ever was a time to make a massive design change… this was it. And I’m not talking about ditching the notch for an island. I’m talking about something more substantial.

2 DAYS AGO