Key matchup: Guards Keshawn Williams and David Coit pace NIU's offense

Yakima Herald Republic
Central Washington men rout Langara 129-61
ELLENSBURG — For scoring purposes, playing at Ellensburg High School has been a good thing for Central Washington’s men’s basketball team. Two days after rolling up 111 points against Evergreen State, the Wildcats filled it up even more Wednesday night, defeating Langara College of Vancouver, B.C., 129-61 on the Bulldogs’ home floor.
LSU CB Jaelyn Davis-Robinson Enters Transfer Portal
Davis-Robinson is the third member of the secondary to enter the portal, No. 13 overall player.
Michigan football LB Michael Barrett, OL Trevor Keegan still weighing 2023 decision
Michigan football has big goals for the rest of 2022, as well as the first few weeks of 2023 should it knock off TCU in the College Football Playoff semifinal in Glendale, Arizona, on Dec. 31. But the cyclical nature of college football means the future waits for no one; although the Wolverines have made "Be where your feet are" one of their mantras this season, players have to ponder what their next steps may look like. ...
Former Washington State football coach Mike Leach dies at 61
Mike Leach, the former Washington State coach who transformed the landscape of college football with his offensive philosophies, died on Monday night after complications related to a heart condition. Leach, who coached the Cougars for eight seasons before accepting a position at Mississippi State, was 61 years old. The school...
Morning Briefing: Dec. 14, 2022
TEMPE, Ariz. — Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray has a torn ACL and will miss the remainder of the season. Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury confirmed the extent of the injury during his Tuesday news conference. The news is not a surprise after the 25-year-old injured his knee on the...
College football world pays tribute to Mike Leach
There truly was no coach quite like Mike Leach, who died Monday night following complications from a heart condition. The third-year Mississippi State coach and former Washington State coach left an unmistakable imprint on college football in more ways than one. He helped pioneer the Air Raid offense, which revolutionized the sport.
Girls roundup: Cadets win 68-45 with 30 from Jones
WEST VALLEY — Julianna Bell 10, Laiken Hill 10, Bremerman 7, McMurry 6, Strother 5, Hatfield 4, Winslow 2, Fries 1, Morford 0, Jamieson 0, White 0. EISENHOWER — Mary Jones 30, Ayana Gallegos 13, Maggie Davis 12, Serna 7, Lopez 6, Contreras 0, Frederick 0, Ramirez 0, Ceballos 0, Espinoza 0.
