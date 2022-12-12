Bullfrogs end their own tournament with a loss to Twelve Bridges and a win over Delhi

The Merced County Fair is excited to announce Richard Sandoval as the new Deputy Manager for the Merced County Fair. Richard has an extensive history in the fair industry and the Merced community. He first started in the fair industry in 2002, when he joined the Merced County Fair team where he worked until 2018, managing fair-time operations and admissions personnel. In 2010, he joined the Madera District Fair team overseeing their fair-time operations before being named their Deputy Manager in 2015. Prior to joining the fair industry, Richard was in the insurance and banking industry in Merced.

