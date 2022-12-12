Bullfrogs end their own tournament with a loss to Twelve Bridges and a win over Delhi

Read full article on original website
Calaveras Enterprise
Bullfrogs score 71 in a 14-point victory over Stone Ridge Christian
For the first time all season, the Bret Harte High School boys’ basketball team has won back-to-back games. Bret Harte picked up its fifth win of the season in a 71-57 home victory against the Stone Ridge Christian Knights on Wednesday night at Bob Bach Gym in Angels Camp.
Calaveras Enterprise
Bullfrogs score late to force a 2-2 tie with Vanguard Prep
Midway through the first half, Bret Harte High School senior Ezra Radabaugh could be heard telling his teammates and coaches that he’s done taking corner kicks. After a number of Radabaugh corner kicks didn’t result in a score, the senior had had enough, and that job was handed to senior Gio Da Ros.
Calaveras Enterprise
Photo Gallery: Bret Harte Boys' Soccer vs. Vanguard Prep (12/14/22)
Bret Harte and Vanguard Prep played to a 2-2 tie on Dec. 14 at Dorroh Field in Angels Camp. Photos by Guy Dossi.
Calaveras Enterprise
Calaveras picks up a statement victory by handing previously unbeaten Liberty Ranch its first loss
There are games on a schedule that get circled for a reason. For the Calaveras High School girls’ basketball team, Tuesday’s home matchup against Liberty Ranch has been circled for a while and in recent days, that circle got darker and darker. There’s no question that Calaveras has...
Calaveras Enterprise
Photo Gallery: Bret Harte Boys' Soccer vs. Bear Creek (12/12/22)
Bret Harte boys' soccer beat Bear Creek 1-0 on Dec. 12 at Dorroh Field in Angels Camp. Photos by Guy Dossi.
Calaveras Enterprise
Calaveras picks up its third shutout in a row with 2-0 win over Union Mine
The Calaveras High School boys’ soccer team may have figured out the perfect way to win soccer games and that’s to score at least one goal and not let the opponent score anything. While that may be an overly simplistic way to look at things, that’s exactly what...
Calaveras Enterprise
Behind a strong defensive performance, the Bullfrogs win their 4th straight
The Bret Harte High School girls’ basketball team is on a winning streak. The Bullfrogs have won four games in a row, with their fourth consecutive victory picked up in a 36-22 win over the Sierra Timberwolves on Monday night at Bob Bach Gym in Angels Camp. During Bret...
Calaveras Enterprise
Red Hawks shutout McNair 1-0 for second preseason victory
In what has been a difficult and emotional preseason for the Calaveras High School girls’ soccer team, the Red Hawks finally had a night to feel good about. Calaveras picked up its second win of the preseason and also collected its second shutout of the year with a 1-0 road victory over the McNair Eagles on Wednesday night in Stockton.
Calaveras Enterprise
Déjà vu: Red Hawks remain plagued by injuries
For the second game in a row, the Calaveras High School girls’ soccer team was unable to complete a full 80-minute contest. With less than 15 minutes to play against the Union Mine Diamondbacks, Calaveras head coach Matt Simpson made the decision to pull his players from the field and end the game early. Even though the game was not completed, Calaveras took the 2-0 loss to Union Mine on Tuesday night at Frank Meyer Field in San Andreas.
Trio of local schools win California State championships in football
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Three local high schools finished their season as state champions in football. The Grant Pacers, Escalon Cougars, and Hughson Huskies each won a State title on Saturday in games they hosted. According to the California Interscholastic Federation, it’s Grant’s second State title, Escalon’s third State Championship, and Hughson’s debut in a […]
mymotherlode.com
Promising Early Season Rain And Snow Totals
Sonora, CA — The weekend precipitation numbers were very welcome as the state has been in the midst of a multi-year drought. The National Weather Service reports that it recorded 3.69 inches of rain over the weekend in Sonora. Up in Arnold, there were 1.6 inches of rain and 5 inches of snow. Dodge Ridge received 39 inches of snow and Tuolumne Meadows in Yosemite received 42 inches.
goldcountrymedia.com
Four killed in Granite Bay crash Wednesday night
Law enforcement officials are conducting an investigation into a Wednesday night crash in Granite Bay where four people were reportedly killed after the vehicle they were in crashed and struck two trees in Granite Bay. According to the California Highway Patrol, the crash occurred at 9:04 p.m. at East Roseville...
Calaveras Enterprise
Angels Camp deals with drought preparedness, over-budget sidewalk project
At the Dec. 6 Angels Camp City Council meeting, Mayor Alvin Broglio and Council Member Isabel Moncada were officially sworn in after winning the 2022 Midterm Member of the Angels Camp City Council race. The council voted unanimously to update the City’s building code chapter 15.04 of the City of...
KCRA.com
4 killed in Granite Bay after vehicle crashes into tree, catches fire, CHP says
Four people died Wednesday evening after a vehicle crashed and caught fire in the Granite Bay Area of Placer County, officials said. The crash was reported around 9:20 p.m. at East Roseville Parkway and Brackenbury Way, the California Highway Patrol Auburn division said. Four people were inside the vehicle that hit a tree and caught fire.
Calaveras Enterprise
Passenger dies after car goes off-road in traffic incident near Mountain Ranch
After a one-vehicle traffic incident over the weekend, one male passenger died and the driver received major injuries, according to a collision report from the San Andreas office of the California Highway Patrol (CHP). On Dec 13, CHP released details dated about the vehicle collision that took place at 12:47...
International Space Station captures glimpse of aftermath of Northern California storm
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The International Space Station captured some winter views Tuesday following a weekend storm in Northern California. A video posted on the ISS Above You, Twitter account shows views north of Santa Rosa and Sacramento, pans to Lake Almanor, and snow east of Eagle Lake near the Nevada border. The video also […]
mercedcountytimes.com
Merced native returns to help lead County Fair into future
The Merced County Fair is excited to announce Richard Sandoval as the new Deputy Manager for the Merced County Fair. Richard has an extensive history in the fair industry and the Merced community. He first started in the fair industry in 2002, when he joined the Merced County Fair team where he worked until 2018, managing fair-time operations and admissions personnel. In 2010, he joined the Madera District Fair team overseeing their fair-time operations before being named their Deputy Manager in 2015. Prior to joining the fair industry, Richard was in the insurance and banking industry in Merced.
43-Year-Old Man Killed In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Calaveras County (Calaveras County, CA)
The California Highway San Andreas Office reported a single-vehicle crash on Tuesday. The accident occurred on Railroad Flat Road towards Sheep Ranch Road. According to the officials, a 2007 Chevrolet Impala veered off the roadway and got stuck in a fence before colliding with a tree.
First "low snow" of the season dumps several inches in foothills
POLLOCK PINES -- While the Sierra got rocked by back-to-back weekends of heavy snow storms, this weekend's storm brought the first big snow of the season down in the lower elevations of the foothills. "Craziness. It's crazy out there. Be careful. It's slippery," said Pollock Pines resident Mark Hegwood. "Oh yeah, they get bad. They get bad, sometimes really bad," said James Dickson, also of Pollock Pines. CBS13 captured the mess on the roads in Pollock Pines. Snow-covered streets impacted much of the foothills Sunday. "Coming up, definitely be careful. It's slippery, even in my car I slid a few times," said Naythan Morris. Chain...
