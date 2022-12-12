Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Calaveras Enterprise
Bullfrogs score 71 in a 14-point victory over Stone Ridge Christian
For the first time all season, the Bret Harte High School boys’ basketball team has won back-to-back games. Bret Harte picked up its fifth win of the season in a 71-57 home victory against the Stone Ridge Christian Knights on Wednesday night at Bob Bach Gym in Angels Camp.
Calaveras Enterprise
Red Hawks shutout McNair 1-0 for second preseason victory
In what has been a difficult and emotional preseason for the Calaveras High School girls’ soccer team, the Red Hawks finally had a night to feel good about. Calaveras picked up its second win of the preseason and also collected its second shutout of the year with a 1-0 road victory over the McNair Eagles on Wednesday night in Stockton.
Calaveras Enterprise
Calaveras picks up a statement victory by handing previously unbeaten Liberty Ranch its first loss
There are games on a schedule that get circled for a reason. For the Calaveras High School girls’ basketball team, Tuesday’s home matchup against Liberty Ranch has been circled for a while and in recent days, that circle got darker and darker. There’s no question that Calaveras has...
Calaveras Enterprise
Photo Gallery: Bret Harte Boys' Soccer vs. Vanguard Prep (12/14/22)
Bret Harte and Vanguard Prep played to a 2-2 tie on Dec. 14 at Dorroh Field in Angels Camp. Photos by Guy Dossi.
Calaveras Enterprise
Behind a strong defensive performance, the Bullfrogs win their 4th straight
The Bret Harte High School girls’ basketball team is on a winning streak. The Bullfrogs have won four games in a row, with their fourth consecutive victory picked up in a 36-22 win over the Sierra Timberwolves on Monday night at Bob Bach Gym in Angels Camp. During Bret...
"Seize every opportunity you get": Grant Pacers state champions again after going winless in 2021
SACRAMENTO — It was a show of resilience for an under-resourced community.Sacramento's Grant Union High School opened its doors Monday with a brand new title. The Pacers football team won a state championship over the weekend.This Grant football season is exactly what Hollywood movie scripts are based on: overcoming adversity and a thrilling finish. That is what the school's Del Paso Heights community is celebrating.After five lead changes in the final five minutes, the final play was an interception return that sealed a Pacers celebration. The state championship trophy is now in Grant Union High School's hands and filling their...
Trio of local schools win California State championships in football
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Three local high schools finished their season as state champions in football. The Grant Pacers, Escalon Cougars, and Hughson Huskies each won a State title on Saturday in games they hosted. According to the California Interscholastic Federation, it’s Grant’s second State title, Escalon’s third State Championship, and Hughson’s debut in a […]
Calaveras Enterprise
Déjà vu: Red Hawks remain plagued by injuries
For the second game in a row, the Calaveras High School girls’ soccer team was unable to complete a full 80-minute contest. With less than 15 minutes to play against the Union Mine Diamondbacks, Calaveras head coach Matt Simpson made the decision to pull his players from the field and end the game early. Even though the game was not completed, Calaveras took the 2-0 loss to Union Mine on Tuesday night at Frank Meyer Field in San Andreas.
Calaveras Enterprise
Photo Gallery: Bret Harte Boys' Soccer vs. Bear Creek (12/12/22)
Bret Harte boys' soccer beat Bear Creek 1-0 on Dec. 12 at Dorroh Field in Angels Camp. Photos by Guy Dossi.
montanasports.com
Former Montana Grizzly Andy Thompson named head football coach at Sacramento State
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Andy Thompson has been named the 12th head football coach in Sacramento State history, it was announced by Director of Athletics Mark Orr on Wednesday. "I want to thank President (Robert S.) Nelsen and Mark Orr for trusting me to lead this program," Thompson said. "My family and I are truly humbled and thankful to be staying here at Sacramento State. This is a dream opportunity that we are excited to take. I look forward to continuing our program's success in graduating our student-athletes and build upon what we have accomplished on the field. It truly is a great day to be a Hornet. "
406mtsports.com
Big Sky Notebook: Two top coaches take FBS jobs, three programs hire new coaches
BOZEMAN — A season’s worth of Big Sky Conference football news broke over the past seven days. The Big Sky did generate some on-field headlines: Montana State advancing to its third straight Football Championship Subdivision semifinals, Sacramento State losing a quarterfinal shootout to Incarnate Word. But most of the news happened off the field, most notably at Sac State.
goldcountrymedia.com
Four killed in Granite Bay crash Wednesday night
Law enforcement officials are conducting an investigation into a Wednesday night crash in Granite Bay where four people were reportedly killed after the vehicle they were in crashed and struck two trees in Granite Bay. According to the California Highway Patrol, the crash occurred at 9:04 p.m. at East Roseville...
mix96sac.com
The Best Pizza in Sacramento!
Mmmmm…pizza! There’s nothing better on a chilly night than a slice of pizza goodness in your pjs! Trip Advisor recently ranked the pizza places in Sacramento according to reviews left by restaurant visitors. Here’s what they say the best pizza places in Sacramento are:. 1) Chicago Fire.
mymotherlode.com
Promising Early Season Rain And Snow Totals
Sonora, CA — The weekend precipitation numbers were very welcome as the state has been in the midst of a multi-year drought. The National Weather Service reports that it recorded 3.69 inches of rain over the weekend in Sonora. Up in Arnold, there were 1.6 inches of rain and 5 inches of snow. Dodge Ridge received 39 inches of snow and Tuolumne Meadows in Yosemite received 42 inches.
The biggest performers coming to Sacramento-area venues in 2023
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — With 2022 ending soon, there are multiple concerts and events to look forward to at various venues in the Sacramento region in the next year. 2022 brought several big-name entertainers to Sacramento, including Kendrick Lamar, Ice Cube, Maroon 5, Daddy Yankee, Adam Sandler, Kevin Hart, Chris Rock, and Dave Chappelle. As […]
KCRA.com
4 killed in Granite Bay after vehicle crashes into tree, catches fire, CHP says
Four people died Wednesday evening after a vehicle crashed and caught fire in the Granite Bay Area of Placer County, officials said. The crash was reported around 9:20 p.m. at East Roseville Parkway and Brackenbury Way, the California Highway Patrol Auburn division said. Four people were inside the vehicle that hit a tree and caught fire.
Driver crashes into Suzie Burger restaurant in Sacramento
SACRAMENTO – An investigation is underway after a driver crashed into a Sacramento restaurant early Monday morning. The scene is at Suzie Burger on P and 29th streets. Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but the vehicle ended up nearly fully inside the restaurant. First responders say one person was transported from the scene with moderate injuries.
rosevilletoday.com
Roseville Area Local Housing Market Update: Looking Ahead to 2023
Rebound Expected with Stabilization and Growth Ahead?. Roseville, Calif.- The local Sacramento & Roseville housing market is cooling, but it’s far from the crash of 2007 to 2008, and there is no indication it will sink to those levels. Our local housing market performed well last year as we...
visityolo.com
Franquette, West Sacramento’s Newest Culinary Destination
Franquette, West Sacramento’s Newest Culinary Destination. It’s no secret that in France, café culture is alive and well. From the leafy boulevards of Paris to the cobbled streets of country villages, neighborhood cafés offer much more than a cup of joe to go. Rather, they are a cheery way to start the day and to unwind in the evening with a simple meal and a glass of wine.
A look at the emergency response in case of a 'megaflood' in the Sacramento region
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Atmospheric rivers, which are intensified by climate change, account for more than 90% of flood damages in California. These storms present the biggest threat to our low-lying areas sitting below levees. Liz Bryson is the Manager of Flood Operations at the California Department of Water Resources....
Comments / 0