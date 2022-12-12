ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Folsom, CA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Calaveras Enterprise

Red Hawks shutout McNair 1-0 for second preseason victory

In what has been a difficult and emotional preseason for the Calaveras High School girls’ soccer team, the Red Hawks finally had a night to feel good about. Calaveras picked up its second win of the preseason and also collected its second shutout of the year with a 1-0 road victory over the McNair Eagles on Wednesday night in Stockton.
SAN ANDREAS, CA
CBS Sacramento

"Seize every opportunity you get": Grant Pacers state champions again after going winless in 2021

SACRAMENTO — It was a show of resilience for an under-resourced community.Sacramento's Grant Union High School opened its doors Monday with a brand new title. The Pacers football team won a state championship over the weekend.This Grant football season is exactly what Hollywood movie scripts are based on: overcoming adversity and a thrilling finish. That is what the school's Del Paso Heights community is celebrating.After five lead changes in the final five minutes, the final play was an interception return that sealed a Pacers celebration. The state championship trophy is now in Grant Union High School's hands and filling their...
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Trio of local schools win California State championships in football

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Three local high schools finished their season as state champions in football.  The Grant Pacers, Escalon Cougars, and Hughson Huskies each won a State title on Saturday in games they hosted.  According to the California Interscholastic Federation, it’s Grant’s second State title, Escalon’s third State Championship, and Hughson’s debut in a […]
ESCALON, CA
Calaveras Enterprise

Déjà vu: Red Hawks remain plagued by injuries

For the second game in a row, the Calaveras High School girls’ soccer team was unable to complete a full 80-minute contest. With less than 15 minutes to play against the Union Mine Diamondbacks, Calaveras head coach Matt Simpson made the decision to pull his players from the field and end the game early. Even though the game was not completed, Calaveras took the 2-0 loss to Union Mine on Tuesday night at Frank Meyer Field in San Andreas.
SAN ANDREAS, CA
montanasports.com

Former Montana Grizzly Andy Thompson named head football coach at Sacramento State

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Andy Thompson has been named the 12th head football coach in Sacramento State history, it was announced by Director of Athletics Mark Orr on Wednesday. "I want to thank President (Robert S.) Nelsen and Mark Orr for trusting me to lead this program," Thompson said. "My family and I are truly humbled and thankful to be staying here at Sacramento State. This is a dream opportunity that we are excited to take. I look forward to continuing our program's success in graduating our student-athletes and build upon what we have accomplished on the field. It truly is a great day to be a Hornet. "
SACRAMENTO, CA
406mtsports.com

Big Sky Notebook: Two top coaches take FBS jobs, three programs hire new coaches

BOZEMAN — A season’s worth of Big Sky Conference football news broke over the past seven days. The Big Sky did generate some on-field headlines: Montana State advancing to its third straight Football Championship Subdivision semifinals, Sacramento State losing a quarterfinal shootout to Incarnate Word. But most of the news happened off the field, most notably at Sac State.
SACRAMENTO, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

Four killed in Granite Bay crash Wednesday night

Law enforcement officials are conducting an investigation into a Wednesday night crash in Granite Bay where four people were reportedly killed after the vehicle they were in crashed and struck two trees in Granite Bay. According to the California Highway Patrol, the crash occurred at 9:04 p.m. at East Roseville...
GRANITE BAY, CA
mix96sac.com

The Best Pizza in Sacramento!

Mmmmm…pizza! There’s nothing better on a chilly night than a slice of pizza goodness in your pjs! Trip Advisor recently ranked the pizza places in Sacramento according to reviews left by restaurant visitors. Here’s what they say the best pizza places in Sacramento are:. 1) Chicago Fire.
SACRAMENTO, CA
mymotherlode.com

Promising Early Season Rain And Snow Totals

Sonora, CA — The weekend precipitation numbers were very welcome as the state has been in the midst of a multi-year drought. The National Weather Service reports that it recorded 3.69 inches of rain over the weekend in Sonora. Up in Arnold, there were 1.6 inches of rain and 5 inches of snow. Dodge Ridge received 39 inches of snow and Tuolumne Meadows in Yosemite received 42 inches.
SONORA, CA
FOX40

The biggest performers coming to Sacramento-area venues in 2023

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — With 2022 ending soon, there are multiple concerts and events to look forward to at various venues in the Sacramento region in the next year.  2022 brought several big-name entertainers to Sacramento, including Kendrick Lamar, Ice Cube, Maroon 5, Daddy Yankee, Adam Sandler, Kevin Hart, Chris Rock, and Dave Chappelle.  As […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Driver crashes into Suzie Burger restaurant in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO – An investigation is underway after a driver crashed into a Sacramento restaurant early Monday morning. The scene is at Suzie Burger on P and 29th streets. Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but the vehicle ended up nearly fully inside the restaurant. First responders say one person was transported from the scene with moderate injuries. 
SACRAMENTO, CA
rosevilletoday.com

Roseville Area Local Housing Market Update: Looking Ahead to 2023

Rebound Expected with Stabilization and Growth Ahead?. Roseville, Calif.- The local Sacramento & Roseville housing market is cooling, but it’s far from the crash of 2007 to 2008, and there is no indication it will sink to those levels. Our local housing market performed well last year as we...
ROSEVILLE, CA
visityolo.com

Franquette, West Sacramento’s Newest Culinary Destination

Franquette, West Sacramento’s Newest Culinary Destination. It’s no secret that in France, café culture is alive and well. From the leafy boulevards of Paris to the cobbled streets of country villages, neighborhood cafés offer much more than a cup of joe to go. Rather, they are a cheery way to start the day and to unwind in the evening with a simple meal and a glass of wine.
WEST SACRAMENTO, CA

