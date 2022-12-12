Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
"Ellen" and "So You Think You Can Dance" Star DiesNews Breaking LIVELos Angeles, CA
Stunning Video Captures Landslide On A California BeachMatt LillywhiteLos Angeles, CA
Opinion: Mayor Karen Bass Declares State of Emergency on Homelessness, But L.A Needs To Commit To Dismantling RacismSlauson GirlLos Angeles, CA
Los Angeles Chargers' Chances to Make the NFL PlayoffsFlurrySportsLos Angeles, CA
The Ultimate Adult Staycation is Only an Hour Away from LACaroline at EatDrinkLAHighland, CA
theregistrysocal.com
Hill Street Realty Pays $38MM for 86-Unit Apartment Community in Pasadena
Los Angeles-based Hill Street Realty is expanding its holdings across the greater area with the recent acquisition of an 86-unit apartment building in Pasadena. The property was sold for $38 million, or approximately $441,860 per unit, in a deal that closed on Nov. 15. The Guardian Life Insurance Company of America was the seller in the transaction, according to public records.
LA’s New Mayor Promises To Speed Up Homeless Housing Through ‘Master Leasing.’ Here’s What That Means
Bass says L.A. will be “master leasing” buildings across the city. Experts say the approach could move people indoors faster, but won’t be a panacea.
yovenice.com
LA Street Vendors Sue City Over Ban on Selling in Prohibited Zones Including Venice Beach
Lawsuit seeks to end the no vending zones such as Venice Beach. When the California Legislature passed SB-946 and Governor Jerry Brown signed it into law in 2018, many Californians, including street vendors, breathed a sigh of relief. To many, it seemed as if street vending was completely legal. However, this was not entirely the case and that’s why two street vendors, Merlin Alvarado and Ruth Monroy, and three local community groups, Community Power Collective, East LA Community Corporation, and Inclusive Action for the City, have filed suit against the City.
Housing In LA Is Expensive. Here Are Resources If You Need Help
Section 8 lottery winners could wait years for assistance, but there are resources for folks.
PLANetizen
Superfund Project to Deliver Massive Water Supply Boon to Los Angeles
Hayley Smith reports for the Los Angeles Times on a major breakthrough for resilience in the nation’s second largest city: the city of Los Angeles is nearing completion on a $600 million project to restore groundwater supplies in the San Fernando Valley. “Nearly 70% of the city’s 115 wells...
Santa Monica Mirror
The Street Seen: Crescent Bay Park
Our guest columnist this week is Ocean Park local, Mark Gorman. Mark writes a semi-monthly local blog he calls “Street Seen”, focusing on current, and historic, activity and development that has helped shape this unique part of Santa Monica. This week Mark explains the development of Crescent Bay...
Santa Monica Mirror
Santa Monica Pub Crawl Returns This Weekend
Event returns to bars across Santa Monica this weekend. The Santa Monica Pub Crawl is back this weekend and ready to raise money for The Westside Food Bank. Many of Santa Monica’s favorite bars and restaurants will take part in the festivities this Saturday, starting at 5 p.m. As the press release for the event says, “Dust off those Santa hats and shine those menorahs; it’s time to join dozens of the city’s best bars and restaurants to raise money for the Westside Food Bank and help those in need for the holidays.
toddrickallen.com
Everytable Celebrates Grand Opening In Santa Monica With Free Food
It was back in September when I told you about Everytable‘s triumphant return to Santa Monica with a new location at 1005A Wilshire. Everytable believes that “nutritious food is a human right”, and aims to bring communities fresh, ready-to-eat chef-prepared meals at price points based on what is affordable for that area. While this location has already been in soft opening, Everytable will host their Grand Opening this Thursday December 15 at 11:00am. There will be a live DJ, and you can score a free meal if you’re one of the first 200 people who sign up for their rewards program.
For LA’s Section 8 Lottery Winners, Vouchers Could Still Be 10 Years Away. Here’s Where To Turn For Help
If you’re facing a rent increase, eviction or need help affording rent in L.A. check out this list of resources.
KTVU FOX 2
Two California cities top list of metro areas homebuyers are leaving
SAN FRANCISCO - A new report has listed San Francisco and Los Angeles as the two top U.S. cities in which homebuyers were looking to leave. The analysis, by real estate company Redfin, found people were opting to leave expensive coastal areas and seeking homes in more affordable regions, as part of an ongoing trend that gathered steam during the pandemic, as remote work became commonplace and as home prices rose.
luxury-houses.net
Striking Brand New Beverly Hills Mansion by Pau McClean in One of The Most Esteemed Neighborhoods in Los Angeles hits The Market for $35 Million
445 Walker Drive Home in Beverly Hills, California for Sale. 445 Walker Drive, Beverly Hills California is a custom-built brand-new construction Paul McClean residence is located in the private and esteemed Trousdale Estates neighborhood encompassing views of the canyon, mountains, downtown Los Angeles cityscapes and the Hollywood sign. This Home in Beverly Hills offers 6 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms with over 10,500 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 445 Walker Drive, please contact Santiago Arana (Phone: 424-231-2400) & Laura Finley (Phone: 541-601-3286) at The Agency for full support and perfect service.
Eater
One of LA’s Best Seafood Spots Takes Its Wood-Fired Restaurant Out on the Road
Crudo e Nudo, a casual shrine to raw, sustainable fish and seafood on Main Street in Santa Monica, is opening a second restaurant called Isla, and this time the menu will be bigger and fire will be involved. To eat there, though, diners will have to closely watch the company’s brand-new website and Instagram feed.
Sfvbj.com
Joint Venture Buys Antelope Valley Mall for $60 Million
Bridge Group Investments and Burbank-based Steerpoint Capital have acquired the Antelope Valley Mall in Palmdale for $60 million. Located at 1233 Rancho Vista Blvd., the enclosed shopping mall is anchored by Dillard’s, Macy’s, and JCPenney. The firms plan to find a new tenant for the mall’s vacant Mervyn’s...
KTLA.com
Outgoing Culver City Council approves $25 minimum wage for health care workers, incoming council immediately repeals
A victory for advocates of an increased minimum wage for health care workers in Culver City was short-lived after a new incoming council immediately revoked a resolution hours after it had passed. On Monday, the outgoing Culver City council voted in favor to raise the minimum wage of health care...
Eater
LA’s Newest Dim Sum Palace Is Already a Frenzied Weekend Destination
The wait is over. One of the San Gabriel Valley’s most anticipated restaurant openings has finally come to fruition after nearly a yearlong uphill battle. Bistro 1968, formerly known as Enlighten Bistro 168, has found a new home in the city of San Gabriel as of December 3. Local...
getnews.info
On Saturday, December 17th, Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass Office is presenting Contract Ready LA & Building LA Today
It is a free event at Westin Hotel for minority business owners interested in local contracts. Over 500+ small business owners attend each month. The Office of the Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass invites local business owners to a free event that focuses on preparing minority businesses for contracting opportunities in the City and County. The event is on Saturday, December 17th, at the WESTIN HOTEL, LAX.
The 6 Best Neighborhoods For Singles In Los Angeles
There is a neighborhood in L.A. that is suited for everyone, regardless of your interests, personal and professional ambitions, and lifestyle preferences.
lbccviking.com
Veterans Stadium meets vintage at the Long Beach Antique Market
Although it was the World Cup’s opening day, the Long Beach Antique Market drew a crowd with numerous displays of vintage items and food for attendees. On the sunny morning of Nov. 21, the LBCC parking structure was filled with cars and people of all ages who were ready to start off their day at the market.
2urbangirls.com
6 Inglewood homes under $800,000
INGLEWOOD, Calif. – Homes in the city of Inglewood continue to hit the market with asking prices under $800,000. The majority of these homes are located in Northern Inglewood in zip codes 90301 and 90302. The estimated monthly payments range from $4423 to $4935 per month. Homes in zip...
Santa Monica Mirror
Willie Mae’s Opens in Venice Just South of Santa Monica
Legendary New Orleans fried chicken restaurant now open for in-person dining. Willie Mae’s Venice has officially opened as of December 9. The New Orleans-based restaurant’s newest location is at 324 Lincoln Blvd. The granddaughter of Willie Mae, Kerry Seaton Stewart said, “The opening of Willie Mae’s Venice has been great! We are so happy to be serving our guests in our full-service dining room. We look forward the what the future brings.”
