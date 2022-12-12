It was back in September when I told you about Everytable‘s triumphant return to Santa Monica with a new location at 1005A Wilshire. Everytable believes that “nutritious food is a human right”, and aims to bring communities fresh, ready-to-eat chef-prepared meals at price points based on what is affordable for that area. While this location has already been in soft opening, Everytable will host their Grand Opening this Thursday December 15 at 11:00am. There will be a live DJ, and you can score a free meal if you’re one of the first 200 people who sign up for their rewards program.

