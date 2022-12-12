ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Monica, CA

theregistrysocal.com

Hill Street Realty Pays $38MM for 86-Unit Apartment Community in Pasadena

Los Angeles-based Hill Street Realty is expanding its holdings across the greater area with the recent acquisition of an 86-unit apartment building in Pasadena. The property was sold for $38 million, or approximately $441,860 per unit, in a deal that closed on Nov. 15. The Guardian Life Insurance Company of America was the seller in the transaction, according to public records.
PASADENA, CA
yovenice.com

LA Street Vendors Sue City Over Ban on Selling in Prohibited Zones Including Venice Beach

Lawsuit seeks to end the no vending zones such as Venice Beach. When the California Legislature passed SB-946 and Governor Jerry Brown signed it into law in 2018, many Californians, including street vendors, breathed a sigh of relief. To many, it seemed as if street vending was completely legal. However, this was not entirely the case and that’s why two street vendors, Merlin Alvarado and Ruth Monroy, and three local community groups, Community Power Collective, East LA Community Corporation, and Inclusive Action for the City, have filed suit against the City.
LOS ANGELES, CA
PLANetizen

Superfund Project to Deliver Massive Water Supply Boon to Los Angeles

Hayley Smith reports for the Los Angeles Times on a major breakthrough for resilience in the nation’s second largest city: the city of Los Angeles is nearing completion on a $600 million project to restore groundwater supplies in the San Fernando Valley. “Nearly 70% of the city’s 115 wells...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Santa Monica Mirror

The Street Seen: Crescent Bay Park

Our guest columnist this week is Ocean Park local, Mark Gorman. Mark writes a semi-monthly local blog he calls “Street Seen”, focusing on current, and historic, activity and development that has helped shape this unique part of Santa Monica. This week Mark explains the development of Crescent Bay...
SANTA MONICA, CA
Santa Monica Mirror

Santa Monica Pub Crawl Returns This Weekend

Event returns to bars across Santa Monica this weekend. The Santa Monica Pub Crawl is back this weekend and ready to raise money for The Westside Food Bank. Many of Santa Monica’s favorite bars and restaurants will take part in the festivities this Saturday, starting at 5 p.m. As the press release for the event says, “Dust off those Santa hats and shine those menorahs; it’s time to join dozens of the city’s best bars and restaurants to raise money for the Westside Food Bank and help those in need for the holidays.
SANTA MONICA, CA
toddrickallen.com

Everytable Celebrates Grand Opening In Santa Monica With Free Food

It was back in September when I told you about Everytable‘s triumphant return to Santa Monica with a new location at 1005A Wilshire. Everytable believes that “nutritious food is a human right”, and aims to bring communities fresh, ready-to-eat chef-prepared meals at price points based on what is affordable for that area. While this location has already been in soft opening, Everytable will host their Grand Opening this Thursday December 15 at 11:00am. There will be a live DJ, and you can score a free meal if you’re one of the first 200 people who sign up for their rewards program.
SANTA MONICA, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Two California cities top list of metro areas homebuyers are leaving

SAN FRANCISCO - A new report has listed San Francisco and Los Angeles as the two top U.S. cities in which homebuyers were looking to leave. The analysis, by real estate company Redfin, found people were opting to leave expensive coastal areas and seeking homes in more affordable regions, as part of an ongoing trend that gathered steam during the pandemic, as remote work became commonplace and as home prices rose.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
luxury-houses.net

Striking Brand New Beverly Hills Mansion by Pau McClean in One of The Most Esteemed Neighborhoods in Los Angeles hits The Market for $35 Million

445 Walker Drive Home in Beverly Hills, California for Sale. 445 Walker Drive, Beverly Hills California is a custom-built brand-new construction Paul McClean residence is located in the private and esteemed Trousdale Estates neighborhood encompassing views of the canyon, mountains, downtown Los Angeles cityscapes and the Hollywood sign. This Home in Beverly Hills offers 6 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms with over 10,500 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 445 Walker Drive, please contact Santiago Arana (Phone: 424-231-2400) & Laura Finley (Phone: 541-601-3286) at The Agency for full support and perfect service.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Sfvbj.com

Joint Venture Buys Antelope Valley Mall for $60 Million

Bridge Group Investments and Burbank-based Steerpoint Capital have acquired the Antelope Valley Mall in Palmdale for $60 million. Located at 1233 Rancho Vista Blvd., the enclosed shopping mall is anchored by Dillard’s, Macy’s, and JCPenney. The firms plan to find a new tenant for the mall’s vacant Mervyn’s...
PALMDALE, CA
getnews.info

On Saturday, December 17th, Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass Office is presenting Contract Ready LA & Building LA Today

It is a free event at Westin Hotel for minority business owners interested in local contracts. Over 500+ small business owners attend each month. The Office of the Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass invites local business owners to a free event that focuses on preparing minority businesses for contracting opportunities in the City and County. The event is on Saturday, December 17th, at the WESTIN HOTEL, LAX.
LOS ANGELES, CA
lbccviking.com

Veterans Stadium meets vintage at the Long Beach Antique Market

Although it was the World Cup’s opening day, the Long Beach Antique Market drew a crowd with numerous displays of vintage items and food for attendees. On the sunny morning of Nov. 21, the LBCC parking structure was filled with cars and people of all ages who were ready to start off their day at the market.
LONG BEACH, CA
2urbangirls.com

6 Inglewood homes under $800,000

INGLEWOOD, Calif. – Homes in the city of Inglewood continue to hit the market with asking prices under $800,000. The majority of these homes are located in Northern Inglewood in zip codes 90301 and 90302. The estimated monthly payments range from $4423 to $4935 per month. Homes in zip...
INGLEWOOD, CA
Santa Monica Mirror

Willie Mae’s Opens in Venice Just South of Santa Monica

Legendary New Orleans fried chicken restaurant now open for in-person dining. Willie Mae’s Venice has officially opened as of December 9. The New Orleans-based restaurant’s newest location is at 324 Lincoln Blvd. The granddaughter of Willie Mae, Kerry Seaton Stewart said, “The opening of Willie Mae’s Venice has been great! We are so happy to be serving our guests in our full-service dining room. We look forward the what the future brings.”
LOS ANGELES, CA

