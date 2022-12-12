Read full article on original website
Major supermarket chain announces plans for another new store location in IowaKristen WaltersNorwalk, IA
4 Great Burger Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
4 Great Pizza Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
TCU completes perfect season, could become the first Texas school to qualify for the College Football PlayoffsJalyn SmootFort Worth, TX
Restaurant inspection update: Hungry rodents, moldy veggies and months-old salsa
State, city and county food inspectors have cited Iowa restaurants and stores for hundreds of food-safety violations during the past four weeks, including moldy vegetables, long-expired food, and hamburger buns gnawed upon by rodents. One fast-food restaurant in Des Moines was cited for an overall lack of sanitation due to an accumulation of food debris, […] The post Restaurant inspection update: Hungry rodents, moldy veggies and months-old salsa appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Iowa Mom Pleads Guilty To Charges Related to January 6th
A mother and son from Iowa sat in a courtroom in Washington D.C. this week, facing charges related to the January 6th riot. Just minutes before their trial was set to start, this mom said 'enough'. KCRG reports that 56-year-old Deborah Sandoval of Des Moines decided at the last minute...
Neighbors near August street crash site remain worried about speeding drivers
DES MOINES, Iowa — Four months have passed since two cars crashed in a street race and left a trail of destruction on East 14th Street near Grand View University. Neighbors say drivers are still flying down the road as if nothing happened. The cars severely damaged a home on the 2100 block of East […]
Iowa mother pleads guilty to Jan. 6 charges minutes before trial with son
WASHINGTON — As mother and son Deborah Sandoval and Salvador Sandoval were set to start a bench trial in a Washington courtroom for their involvement in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol, Deborah Sandoval pleaded guilty to a single count. Her son, Salvador, continued on to trial Wednesday.
December 15, 2021: One of the Wildest Weather Days in Iowa History
*The above image is from storm damage in Franklin County in north central Iowa from December 15, 2021. On the morning of December 15, 2021, people across Iowa woke up to temperatures well above normal. Later that day, the warmest December temperature in state history was set in not one, but four different cities. Mother Nature has a way of making you pay for those things and it didn't take her long.
Driver racing on street in Des Moines hits 2 cars, kills 4-year-old
A 4-year-old boy died Tuesday night after a car that was reportedly racing crossed into oncoming lanes and crashed into two vehicles.
Home health agency fined more than $123,000 for poor quality care
A home health care agency with a history of regulatory violations was fined $123,219 by the federal government earlier this year, the Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals said this week. The fine, imposed early in 2022, had not been previously disclosed. The civil penalty is tied to a Dec. 7, 2021, visit by DIA […] The post Home health agency fined more than $123,000 for poor quality care appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Residents In An Iowa Town Are Fighting To Legalize Chickens
The poultry industry in Iowa has been through the wringer this year. Iowa is currently dealing with its second outbreak of highly pathogenic avian influenza, or bird flu, this year. The disease first popped up in Iowa again back in March and then after a summer hiatus again in October. Since October there have been over 2 million domestic birds in Iowa affected by the disease.
What to expect from phase one of East Mixmaster reconstruction
POLK COUNTY, Iowa — Crews are working on phase one of the East Mixmaster reconstruction. They’re redoing ramps connecting I-80, I-35, and I-235 in Polk County between Des Moines and Ankeny. In this phase, the ramps connecting I-80/35 with I-235 north and I-80 west with I-235 north are being redone. Construction on phase one is […]
Hotel inspection update: Moldy air conditioners, cockroaches and soiled bedding
In recent months, several Iowa hotels and motels have been cited for numerous health and safety violations in guest rooms, including insect infestations, animal feces, broken smoke detectors and soiled bedding. Several hotels were cited for operating without a license. One was cited for exposed electrical wiring, defective smoke detectors, soiled furniture, sinks that didn’t […] The post Hotel inspection update: Moldy air conditioners, cockroaches and soiled bedding appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Police identify victim found dead at Des Moines home
DES MOINES, Iowa — Police have identified the woman who wasfound dead at a home on East Glenwood Drive on Monday. Police say 51-year-old Natasha Lue Jean Williams, of Des Moines, was killed. The crime is being investigated as a homicide. Patrol officers conducted a requested welfare check on...
Gov. Reynolds calls on Iowa Supreme Court to take up six-week abortion ban
DES MOINES, Iowa — Gov. Kim Reynolds has officially called on the Iowa Supreme Court to decide the fate of the six-week abortion ban law. The state law was signed in 2018 but has never taken effect. It would ban abortion after six weeks or when a fetal heartbeat is detected.
Family feud over longtime Des Moines restaurant escalates
DES MOINES, Iowa — Thefamily feud over a long-time Des Moines restaurant is ramping up in Polk County court. The Lacona family, owners of Noah's Ark restaurant on Ingersoll Avenue, are now including breach of contract in their lawsuit against the part of the family that is the landlord.
Des Moines Councilwoman’s Counterclaim Against Two DMPD Officers Dismissed
(Polk County, Iowa) A Des Moines City Council member’s counterclaim for unconstitutional force against two Des Moines Police officers has been dismissed. The officers filed a lawsuit against Indira Sheumaker and five others for assault related to a July 2020 protest during which Sheumaker was arrested. Sheumaker filed her counterclaim in August, which fell outside of the two-year statute of limitations. Sheumaker was elected to the City Council in 2021.
Des Moines police issue material witness warrant in connection with homicide investigation
DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police are looking for a man in connection with ahomicide investigation. Police have issued a material witness warrant for 54-year-old Scott Lowery. Investigators believe Lowery may know something about the death of 51-year-old Natasha Williams. Williams was found dead inside a home on...
Johnston daycare provider headed to prison in 2019 case
POLK COUNTY, Iowa — A Johnston daycare provider originally charged with child endangerment in the 2019 death of a toddler in her care has been sentenced to prison. Trina Mazza appeared in a Polk County courtroom Wednesday morning to face sentencing after pleading guilty to a lesser charge in the case in October. Judge Scott […]
Iowa's largest public transportation agency facing significant cuts
Metro bus routes will face significant cuts in the next year if efforts by Des Moines Area Regional Transit Authority (DART) to diversify its budget fails, CEO Elizabeth Presutti tells Axios. Why it matters: DART is Iowa's largest public transportation agency, providing millions of rides each year. Most of its...
Des Moines' Wesley Acres Celebrates "The Mansion" Renovation
(Des Moines, IA) -- One of Des Moines oldest mansions has undergone a $25 million renovation. "The Mansion" is known as the heart of the Wesley Acres' Retirement Campus at 35th and Grand Avenue. Among the new amenities planned to open in the near future include a bed and breakfast and a pub for residents, family, friends, and neighbors.
A Big Tattoo Convention Will Return to Iowa Next Spring
Tattoo artists and enthusiasts will be gathering in Iowa for a huge event next April! For the third year in a row, the Middle of the Map Tattoo Convention will be back at the Iowa Event Center in Des Moines. If you're not familiar with the Middle of the Map...
Update: Des Moines Police Looking For SUV That Was Street Racing During Deadly Crash
(Des Moines, IA) — Des Moines police are asking for help finding a person they say was involved in a street race that resulted in a deadly crash. Sergeant Paul Parizek says the other car hit two oncoming cars on Fleur Drive near Grays Lake last night, killing a four-year-old. A 35-year-old woman and an eight-year-old boy are expected to survive along with the suspect police say caused the crash.
