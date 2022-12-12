Read full article on original website
Scientist
Mapping Tool Reveals Microglia’s Shape-Shifting Secrets
Microglia have distinct morphologies depending on where they reside in the mouse brain, according to a novel approach that reveals nuances about the cells’ shape. That form also changes with development and varies by sex, the researchers show in data that could aid in understanding the role of microglia in conditions such as autism.
Scientist
Unearthing Hidden Family Secrets: Tracing the Lineage of a Centuries-Old Grand-Mummy
History is replete with examples of lethal medical interventions, such as inhaling mercury vapors to treat syphilis.1 While widely prescribed in the 1700s, this treatment fell out of vogue when scientists discovered that mercury causes heavy metal toxicity. In a study published in Forensic Science International: Genetics, a multidisciplinary research team used historical archives, genealogical tracing, and advanced genomic sequencing to identify a Swiss mummy who likely succumbed to mercury poisoning in the 1700s.2.
Scientist
Silent Synapses May Provide Plasticity in Adulthood
The information we gather throughout the course of our lives—the quickest way to get to work, for instance, or the name of a friend’s new partner—is stored in synapses. In the adult brain, new synapses are thought to be formed from scratch as needed or through the modification of existing connections. Now, a study published November 30 in Nature unearths an abundance of ready-made ‘silent synapses’ which ripen upon neuronal stimulation.
