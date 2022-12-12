ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cedar Rapids, IA

104.5 KDAT

December 15, 2021: One of the Wildest Weather Days in Iowa History

*The above image is from storm damage in Franklin County in north central Iowa from December 15, 2021. On the morning of December 15, 2021, people across Iowa woke up to temperatures well above normal. Later that day, the warmest December temperature in state history was set in not one, but four different cities. Mother Nature has a way of making you pay for those things and it didn't take her long.
IOWA STATE
98.1 KHAK

Miss Iowa Could Be Making History This Week

Even if you aren't into "beauty pageants" the Miss America competition will have you rooting for the young woman representing your state. Not trying to play favorites over here, but I know I'll be rooting for Miss Iowa. Her message this year is one that is close to a whole lot of people's hearts.
IOWA STATE
We Are Iowa

What does Gov. Reynolds' TikTok ban mean for Iowa?

DES MOINES, Iowa — On Dec. 13, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds announced that state agencies were banned from owning a TikTok account or even simply having the app installed on a state-owned device. “It is clear that TikTok represents a national security risk to our country and I refuse...
IOWA STATE
bleedingheartland.com

Iowa Democrats can win again—and soon

Zach Meunier is the previous campaign manager of Rob Sand for Iowa, Rita Hart for Iowa, and Dave Loebsack for Congress. Enough with the doom-and-gloom. Campaign managers are not optimists by nature. One of my professional mentors described a campaign manager’s job as “thinking of all the ways you can lose, then working every day to stop that from happening.” So I have found myself in a very strange position in the last month, as the guy arguing that joy cometh in the morning for Iowa Democrats.
IOWA STATE
Sioux City Journal

Pipeline companies in Iowa, opponents argue over requiring safety materials

An Iowa board should be barred from requiring safety-related documents from a company seeking to build a CO2 pipeline in the state, a lawyer for Summit Carbon Solutions argued Tuesday. Summit, as well as representatives for pipeline companies Wolf Carbon Solutions and Navigator CO2 ventures, argued the materials, which the...
IOWA STATE
98.1 KHAK

The Best ‘Expensive’ Restaurant in Iowa is Here in the Corridor

The next time you're looking for a place to do a little "fine dining," there's a great restaurant in Iowa City that should be at the top of your list!. The website Eat This recently published a list with the best expensive restaurants in all 50 states, and I was surprised to see that an Eastern Iowa restaurant was the pick for our state. I just assumed that Iowa's best "expensive" restaurant would be in Des Moines!
IOWA CITY, IA
97X

How Much Do You Have To Make In Iowa To Be Middle Class?

The "middle class" is referred to a lot in politics, and other forms of media. Are you part of the middle class? How do we know we are part of the middle class?. A study from Pew Research Center looked at every state and what it takes to be "middle class."
IOWA STATE
104.5 KDAT

Survey Says: Iowa Land Values Are On The Rise

All year, we have been telling you about farmland for sale in Iowa. We looked into record-breaking sales, seasonal listings, and even just some farm properties with unique features. In 2021, Iowa State University Extension’s Farmland Value Survey reported a 29% increase to $9,751 per acre in average farmland values...
IOWA STATE
104.5 KDAT

7 Ways Iowans Can Keep Their Home Warm While On A Budget

As Iowa reaches the middle of December, I think it'd be fair to admit we've had it pretty good so far this winter. Parts of Iowa have dealt with some snowy days/nights but for the most part, the temperature hasn't been too bad. The high temperature in Iowa, this December, has averaged around 33 degrees and the low has rarely fallen below 15 degrees.
IOWA STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Restaurant inspection update: Hungry rodents, moldy veggies and months-old salsa

State, city and county food inspectors have cited Iowa restaurants and stores for hundreds of food-safety violations during the past four weeks, including moldy vegetables, long-expired food, and hamburger buns gnawed upon by rodents. One fast-food restaurant in Des Moines was cited for an overall lack of sanitation due to an accumulation of food debris, […] The post Restaurant inspection update: Hungry rodents, moldy veggies and months-old salsa appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
DES MOINES, IA
104.5 KDAT

Residents In An Iowa Town Are Fighting To Legalize Chickens

The poultry industry in Iowa has been through the wringer this year. Iowa is currently dealing with its second outbreak of highly pathogenic avian influenza, or bird flu, this year. The disease first popped up in Iowa again back in March and then after a summer hiatus again in October. Since October there have been over 2 million domestic birds in Iowa affected by the disease.
OGDEN, IA
bleedingheartland.com

Let's not surrender a piece of Iowa

Bruce Lear lives in Sioux City and has been connected to public schools for 38 years. He taught for eleven years and represented educators as an Iowa State Education Association Regional Director for 27 years until retiring. For decades, small town Iowans were enthralled with 6-on-6 high school girls’ basketball,...
IOWA STATE
