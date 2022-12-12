Read full article on original website
4 Great Burger Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
4 Great Pizza Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
Rising tensions: Communities grapple with unprecedented surge in hostility towards JewsEdy ZooCoralville, IA
December 15, 2021: One of the Wildest Weather Days in Iowa History
*The above image is from storm damage in Franklin County in north central Iowa from December 15, 2021. On the morning of December 15, 2021, people across Iowa woke up to temperatures well above normal. Later that day, the warmest December temperature in state history was set in not one, but four different cities. Mother Nature has a way of making you pay for those things and it didn't take her long.
Miss Iowa Could Be Making History This Week
Even if you aren't into "beauty pageants" the Miss America competition will have you rooting for the young woman representing your state. Not trying to play favorites over here, but I know I'll be rooting for Miss Iowa. Her message this year is one that is close to a whole lot of people's hearts.
What does Gov. Reynolds' TikTok ban mean for Iowa?
DES MOINES, Iowa — On Dec. 13, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds announced that state agencies were banned from owning a TikTok account or even simply having the app installed on a state-owned device. “It is clear that TikTok represents a national security risk to our country and I refuse...
iowapublicradio.org
400,000 turkeys killed because of bird flu this month in Iowa’s largest turkey processing region
Bird flu has hit several commercial turkey flocks in northwest Iowa this month, leading to the destruction of more than 400,000 turkeys to control the spread of the virus in an area of the state where there is a major turkey processing plant. State and federal agriculture departments confirmed cases...
Revisiting Iowa’s Year Of Huge Farmland Sales And Records
It has been quite the year to sell land here in Iowa. A recent survey from Iowa State University showed that the average acre of farmland in Iowa jumped 17 percent. And we definitely saw this with land sales throughout the state. As we head towards the end of 2022,...
22 Iowa Elementary Schools Participated In Very First “Field Trip Day”
Field trips were some of the best parts of going to school. Do you remember your favorite field trip? I'll never forget the time in 4th grade, my school got to go to the zoo, to learn about all of the animals. I remember the highlight of the day for me was, watching the dolphins perform their jumps and flips.
bleedingheartland.com
Iowa Democrats can win again—and soon
Zach Meunier is the previous campaign manager of Rob Sand for Iowa, Rita Hart for Iowa, and Dave Loebsack for Congress. Enough with the doom-and-gloom. Campaign managers are not optimists by nature. One of my professional mentors described a campaign manager’s job as “thinking of all the ways you can lose, then working every day to stop that from happening.” So I have found myself in a very strange position in the last month, as the guy arguing that joy cometh in the morning for Iowa Democrats.
Fascinating: Legality of a ‘Hit and Run’ With a Deer in Iowa
Ohh deer. You just hit a, um, deer. It's possible. It's awful (yes, I've experienced it). But it's not the end of the world. Well, it is for Bambi, but not for you. Iowa is one of the top 5 states for deer/vehicle collisions, coming in at number 4 according to Your Mechanic.
Sioux City Journal
Pipeline companies in Iowa, opponents argue over requiring safety materials
An Iowa board should be barred from requiring safety-related documents from a company seeking to build a CO2 pipeline in the state, a lawyer for Summit Carbon Solutions argued Tuesday. Summit, as well as representatives for pipeline companies Wolf Carbon Solutions and Navigator CO2 ventures, argued the materials, which the...
The Best ‘Expensive’ Restaurant in Iowa is Here in the Corridor
The next time you're looking for a place to do a little "fine dining," there's a great restaurant in Iowa City that should be at the top of your list!. The website Eat This recently published a list with the best expensive restaurants in all 50 states, and I was surprised to see that an Eastern Iowa restaurant was the pick for our state. I just assumed that Iowa's best "expensive" restaurant would be in Des Moines!
Second Half Of System To Hit Today Through Friday, Potential Arctic Blast To Follow
The same storm system that brought ice to northwest Iowa Monday night into Tuesday will now give a shot of snow for all of Iowa before slowly exiting east. An arctic blast may follow this, so read on for the full details...
How Much Do You Have To Make In Iowa To Be Middle Class?
The "middle class" is referred to a lot in politics, and other forms of media. Are you part of the middle class? How do we know we are part of the middle class?. A study from Pew Research Center looked at every state and what it takes to be "middle class."
Daily Iowan
Iowa taxpayers could be responsible for shortfalls of UI $1.2 billion utilities deal
Following an investigation of the University of Iowa public/private partnership, a deal finalized in March 2020, State Auditor Rob Sand recommended Gov. Kim Reynolds and the Iowa Legislature closely consider the cost-benefit of the agreement before entering another deal in the future. In the report released by the Iowa Office...
The Odds of a White Christmas in Eastern Iowa Will Surprise You
If you talk to almost any Iowan who dislikes snow, winter, and cold, they'll likely agree that they'll put up with those things for two days each year: Christmas Eve and Christmas day. After that, they're ready to say adios to the snow and cold. While most Hallmark movies show...
Survey Says: Iowa Land Values Are On The Rise
All year, we have been telling you about farmland for sale in Iowa. We looked into record-breaking sales, seasonal listings, and even just some farm properties with unique features. In 2021, Iowa State University Extension’s Farmland Value Survey reported a 29% increase to $9,751 per acre in average farmland values...
7 Ways Iowans Can Keep Their Home Warm While On A Budget
As Iowa reaches the middle of December, I think it'd be fair to admit we've had it pretty good so far this winter. Parts of Iowa have dealt with some snowy days/nights but for the most part, the temperature hasn't been too bad. The high temperature in Iowa, this December, has averaged around 33 degrees and the low has rarely fallen below 15 degrees.
Restaurant inspection update: Hungry rodents, moldy veggies and months-old salsa
State, city and county food inspectors have cited Iowa restaurants and stores for hundreds of food-safety violations during the past four weeks, including moldy vegetables, long-expired food, and hamburger buns gnawed upon by rodents. One fast-food restaurant in Des Moines was cited for an overall lack of sanitation due to an accumulation of food debris, […] The post Restaurant inspection update: Hungry rodents, moldy veggies and months-old salsa appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Residents In An Iowa Town Are Fighting To Legalize Chickens
The poultry industry in Iowa has been through the wringer this year. Iowa is currently dealing with its second outbreak of highly pathogenic avian influenza, or bird flu, this year. The disease first popped up in Iowa again back in March and then after a summer hiatus again in October. Since October there have been over 2 million domestic birds in Iowa affected by the disease.
Popular Eastern Iowa Winery Soaks Up A National Honor for 2022
'Tis the season! Just in time for the holidays, and a lot of extra drinking, a local Eastern Iowa winery has just made a national publication list of the Top 8 Spirits of 2022. According to the highly-respected publication Wine Enthusiast, the experts in drinking,. All reviews have been blind...
bleedingheartland.com
Let's not surrender a piece of Iowa
Bruce Lear lives in Sioux City and has been connected to public schools for 38 years. He taught for eleven years and represented educators as an Iowa State Education Association Regional Director for 27 years until retiring. For decades, small town Iowans were enthralled with 6-on-6 high school girls’ basketball,...
