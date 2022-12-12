Read full article on original website
Showers wrapping up, cooler air moving in
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - After some early morning mess, it looks like the rain moves out and the colder air will move in. Scattered showers will linger through your morning drive, but it appears the heaviest rain has moved out without causing any issues. Our daytime high was around midnight and most of us will start the day in the upper 40s and low 50s, but I think we rebound just a little this afternoon back into the low 50s before we start to fall again. Skies will gradually clear this afternoon and it could be a nice end to the day. It could also be a little breezy at times as the front continues to move through and out of the region.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Soggy weather continues ahead of plunging temperatures
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Our First Alert Weather Day continues as it’s soggy one throughout the mountains tonight. We’ll continue to see showers through the nighttime hours and into tomorrow. That’s when we’ll see much colder air work back into the region. Tonight through Tomorrow Night.
Confidence Grows in Major Winter Blast Just before Christmas
The National Weather Service at Jackson says much below normal temperatures are strongly favored between December 21st and 27th across eastern Kentucky. Confidence is increasing for a frigid air mass to drop south from the Arctic in the days leading up to Christmas. The potential exists for temperatures nearing or dropping below 0 degrees with bitter sub-zero wind chills. There will be a chance for some precipitation around Thursday of next week, what type and how much will be determined as the system gets closer.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Heavy bands of rain could cause some issues today and tonight
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Rain gear will be your best friend today. Don’t leave it behind at any time if you plan on being outside. Depending on what time you get up, the rain will likely already be starting in your area and it will not be going anywhere for the next 24 hours. Models are still trying to show 1-2″ of rain between today and Thursday morning with some showing close to 3″ in spots. While we should be able to handle that, we issued the First Alert Weather Day to make sure that you’re staying weather aware and keeping an eye on those creeks and streams. We do not expect serious issues, but minor flooding is possible, especially in flood-prone areas. Some areas could hear rumbles of thunder at times, but we are not expecting severe weather. We have no risk for that.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Showers, and even heavy rain, possible with big storm system
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - We’re watching a big time storm system to our west spawning quite a bit of severe weather to our south. For us, well, we’re keeping an eye on some overnight thunderstorms ourselves, some of which could contain heavy rain through Wednesday. That’s why we have issued a First Alert Weather Day.
Clouds on the way ahead of a big front
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - You look up average in the dictionary and you will see a day like today...we finally saw the return of some sunshine throughout the mountains. I hope you’ve enjoyed it because changes are on the way!. Tonight through Tomorrow Night. Clouds are on the way...
Bell County’s Caden Miracle signs with Kentucky cross country and track
BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One of the best Bobcat athletes in school history is continuing his career in Lexington. Bell County cross country and track athlete Caden Miracle signed with Kentucky on Wednesday morning. ”It feels good since Bell County’s not a big place so I feel like having...
Corbin-North Laurel game sets numerous WYMT Food City Mountain Basketball Classic records
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Corbin’s 76-75 win over North Laurel in the girls championship game of the WYMT Food City Mountain Basketball Classic turned out to be historic. Below lists all of the records broken or nearly broken in Saturday’s game. Kylie Clem – 32 points (2nd most...
Knott Central basketball returns home for first game after flood
HINDMAN, Ky. (WYMT) - It was a long road, but the Patriots returned home on schedule. With the completion of their new basketball court, Knott Central took on Letcher Central in their first game at home since flood waters invaded the high school back in July. “I think a lot...
‘Christmas in a Small Town’ wraps up in Hazard
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Hazard’s annual Christmas in a Small Town festivities concluded Saturday night with organizers saying Saturday’s event had the largest turnout yet. Christmas in a Small Town began in 2016, and event organizers said it has been rewarding to watch it grow every year since then.
Two big shows coming our region in 2023
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - If you are looking for something to do in the new year, officials with the Appalachian Wireless Arena have got you covered. First up, the East Kentucky Stampede Championship Rodeo series will make a stop in Pikeville on Friday, March 24th and Saturday, March 25th. Tickets will go on sale Friday, December 16th at 10 a.m. Tickets for the Friday show are $22. Both shows will start at 7 p.m. The prices vary for the Saturday event. You can see those in the post below.
EKY post office opens doors for first time following historic flood
HINDMAN, Ky. (WYMT) - Four months following the flood that ravaged Eastern Kentucky, a staple within the Hindman community of Knott County has reopened. “I know we’re a small town, but sometimes you do take for granted what you do have, and its so nice to see that coming back and the post office being back is kind of the heart and center of a lot of things, so its wonderful,” said Hindman native Jordan Owens.
Backpack mission brings ministry to the mountains
DORTON, Ky. (WYMT) - A group of churches and organizations in South Carolina has spent the last five years partnering to bring a backpack ministry to the mountains. “It just gives us a little taste of what we might see on Christmas morning with them, you know. Even our older kids, they have a real good time. Usually, every year, when they bring backpacks, it’s just like they’re a kid again,” said Dorton Elementary School Principal Thomas Pinion.
High School Scoreboard (Dec. 14)
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - It was a slow day in the mountains, but some teams still found a way to get some wins.
‘Life has not moved since the flood.’ Knott Co. couple describes still being trapped at their home
PIPPA PASSES, Ky. (WYMT) - More than four months have passed since the bridge connecting Ian and Kasie Hall’s home to the highway was intact. Since the devastating day it collapsed, they have lived on an island. “We live in these four walls day after day. We wake up...
Leslie County Motorcycle Riders club making sure kids receive presents this holiday season
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The Leslie County Motorcycle Riders club (LCMR) is making sure 20 kids’ Christmas wish list comes true. Five kids who needed it most were chosen from each Leslie County elementary school to go on a field trip to the Hazard Walmart to shop with a biker.
Alice Lloyd College Girls’ and Boys’ basketball Mountain Top 10 - December 12, 2022
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The third week of the mountain basketball season saw several changeups to our Alice Lloyd College Mountain Top Ten.
Perry County homeowners show off Christmas decorations in holiday tour
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The Hazard/Perry County Women’s Club hosted its annual Tour of Homes Sunday. Four homes in the county were set up with all kinds of decorations for tourists to see. Each home had its own unique designs to raise Christmas spirit. Hazard/Perry County Women’s Club member...
‘Makes it all worthwhile:’ KSP Post 9 hosts Shop With a Trooper
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Santa is recruiting some help this season, turning the thin grey line into a gift assembly line. Troopers from Kentucky State Police (KSP) Post 9 filled Pikeville Walmart Wednesday, inviting students from around the Big Sandy region to take part in the annual Shop With a Trooper event.
Officials looking for missing Bell County man
BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the Bell County Sheriff’s Department are looking for a missing man. 70-year-old Woodrow (Woody) M. Barton was last seen on Monday around 6:00 p.m. He was leaving a home on Bradfordtown Road. Barton was wearing a black jacket and black cargo pants.
