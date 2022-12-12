ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hazard, KY

Showers wrapping up, cooler air moving in

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - After some early morning mess, it looks like the rain moves out and the colder air will move in. Scattered showers will linger through your morning drive, but it appears the heaviest rain has moved out without causing any issues. Our daytime high was around midnight and most of us will start the day in the upper 40s and low 50s, but I think we rebound just a little this afternoon back into the low 50s before we start to fall again. Skies will gradually clear this afternoon and it could be a nice end to the day. It could also be a little breezy at times as the front continues to move through and out of the region.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Soggy weather continues ahead of plunging temperatures

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Our First Alert Weather Day continues as it’s soggy one throughout the mountains tonight. We’ll continue to see showers through the nighttime hours and into tomorrow. That’s when we’ll see much colder air work back into the region. Tonight through Tomorrow Night.
Confidence Grows in Major Winter Blast Just before Christmas

The National Weather Service at Jackson says much below normal temperatures are strongly favored between December 21st and 27th across eastern Kentucky. Confidence is increasing for a frigid air mass to drop south from the Arctic in the days leading up to Christmas. The potential exists for temperatures nearing or dropping below 0 degrees with bitter sub-zero wind chills. There will be a chance for some precipitation around Thursday of next week, what type and how much will be determined as the system gets closer.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Heavy bands of rain could cause some issues today and tonight

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Rain gear will be your best friend today. Don’t leave it behind at any time if you plan on being outside. Depending on what time you get up, the rain will likely already be starting in your area and it will not be going anywhere for the next 24 hours. Models are still trying to show 1-2″ of rain between today and Thursday morning with some showing close to 3″ in spots. While we should be able to handle that, we issued the First Alert Weather Day to make sure that you’re staying weather aware and keeping an eye on those creeks and streams. We do not expect serious issues, but minor flooding is possible, especially in flood-prone areas. Some areas could hear rumbles of thunder at times, but we are not expecting severe weather. We have no risk for that.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Showers, and even heavy rain, possible with big storm system

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - We’re watching a big time storm system to our west spawning quite a bit of severe weather to our south. For us, well, we’re keeping an eye on some overnight thunderstorms ourselves, some of which could contain heavy rain through Wednesday. That’s why we have issued a First Alert Weather Day.
Clouds on the way ahead of a big front

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - You look up average in the dictionary and you will see a day like today...we finally saw the return of some sunshine throughout the mountains. I hope you’ve enjoyed it because changes are on the way!. Tonight through Tomorrow Night. Clouds are on the way...
‘Christmas in a Small Town’ wraps up in Hazard

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Hazard’s annual Christmas in a Small Town festivities concluded Saturday night with organizers saying Saturday’s event had the largest turnout yet. Christmas in a Small Town began in 2016, and event organizers said it has been rewarding to watch it grow every year since then.
Two big shows coming our region in 2023

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - If you are looking for something to do in the new year, officials with the Appalachian Wireless Arena have got you covered. First up, the East Kentucky Stampede Championship Rodeo series will make a stop in Pikeville on Friday, March 24th and Saturday, March 25th. Tickets will go on sale Friday, December 16th at 10 a.m. Tickets for the Friday show are $22. Both shows will start at 7 p.m. The prices vary for the Saturday event. You can see those in the post below.
EKY post office opens doors for first time following historic flood

HINDMAN, Ky. (WYMT) - Four months following the flood that ravaged Eastern Kentucky, a staple within the Hindman community of Knott County has reopened. “I know we’re a small town, but sometimes you do take for granted what you do have, and its so nice to see that coming back and the post office being back is kind of the heart and center of a lot of things, so its wonderful,” said Hindman native Jordan Owens.
Backpack mission brings ministry to the mountains

DORTON, Ky. (WYMT) - A group of churches and organizations in South Carolina has spent the last five years partnering to bring a backpack ministry to the mountains. “It just gives us a little taste of what we might see on Christmas morning with them, you know. Even our older kids, they have a real good time. Usually, every year, when they bring backpacks, it’s just like they’re a kid again,” said Dorton Elementary School Principal Thomas Pinion.
‘Makes it all worthwhile:’ KSP Post 9 hosts Shop With a Trooper

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Santa is recruiting some help this season, turning the thin grey line into a gift assembly line. Troopers from Kentucky State Police (KSP) Post 9 filled Pikeville Walmart Wednesday, inviting students from around the Big Sandy region to take part in the annual Shop With a Trooper event.
Officials looking for missing Bell County man

BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the Bell County Sheriff’s Department are looking for a missing man. 70-year-old Woodrow (Woody) M. Barton was last seen on Monday around 6:00 p.m. He was leaving a home on Bradfordtown Road. Barton was wearing a black jacket and black cargo pants.
