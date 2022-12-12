SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - After having the week off for finals, the Notre Dame men’s basketball team returns to the court this weekend. The Irish (7-3) are heading south for the first part of winter break. They will make their first stop on Sunday in Atlanta, where they will face Georgia (7-3) in what is technically a neutral site game at State Farm Arena — the home of the NBA’s Atlanta Hawks. However, it will likely feel more like a home game for the Bulldogs (7-3).

NOTRE DAME, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO