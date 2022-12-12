Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WNDU
Bulldogs bully Irish in Atlanta, 77-62
ATLANTA, Ga. (WNDU) - Notre Dame’s men’s basketball team took their 4th loss of the season Sunday, falling to the University of Georgia in a neutral site game at State Farm Arena in Atlanta. Nate Laszewski led the way for the Irish with 20 points, and earned praise...
WNDU
Big win for Irish women’s hoops in ACC opener vs Virginia Tech
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WNDU) - A top-10 battle in Blacksburg saw the visiting Fighting Irish hand the Virginia Tech Hokies their first loss of the season Sunday. #5 Notre Dame won 63-52 over #6 Virginia Tech, with point guard Olivia Miles leading the way yet again. Miles posted team-highs in points (16), rebounds (13), & assists (7).
WNDU
Irish men’s basketball heading south for first part of winter break
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - After having the week off for finals, the Notre Dame men’s basketball team returns to the court this weekend. The Irish (7-3) are heading south for the first part of winter break. They will make their first stop on Sunday in Atlanta, where they will face Georgia (7-3) in what is technically a neutral site game at State Farm Arena — the home of the NBA’s Atlanta Hawks. However, it will likely feel more like a home game for the Bulldogs (7-3).
WNDU
Irish defense talks Gator Bowl prep, facing SEC opponent
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Notre Dame football team is now just under two weeks away from its season finale against South Carolina in this year’s TaxSlayer Gator Bowl. 16 Sports is hearing from some key members of the Irish defense ahead of the matchup as the group starts to shift its attention from final exams to the final game of the year.
WNDU
Sunday Morning Spotlight: International Soccer Academy of America
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -New details after the International Soccer Academy of America stopped by the studio for our Sunday Morning Spotlight. The Academy’s founder Ethan Hunt and student Alejandra joined our own Jack Springgate to tell us why I.S.A.A. truly goes beyond U.S. borders. They’ll be heading to...
WNDU
'Feed Out Friends'
Darren Corbett, 32. was being held in the Fulton County Jail without bond Sunday. New Buffalo man arrested in connection with bank robbery in Michigan City. Michigan City Police officers were dispatched on Thursday afternoon to a bank alarm at the 1st Source Bank in the 3900 block of Franklin Street.
WNDU
LaPorte native promoted to bishop by Pope Francis
(WNDU) - A LaPorte native has been given a promotion by the head of the Catholic Church. On Thursday, Pope Francis appointed Rev. Patrick M. Neary, C.S.C, as bishop-elect of the Diocese of St. Cloud in Minnesota. Father Neary is a priest of the Congregation of Holy Cross. He graduated...
WNDU
2nd Chance Pet: Nike
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Kristy Sipress joined us on 16 News Now Saturday Morning from the Humane Society of Elkhart County with Nike, a 5-year-old Shepherd mix that is looking for a new home. For more information on Nike check out the video above!. If you want to adopt...
WNDU
New Buffalo man arrested in connection with bank robbery in Michigan City
When 16 Sports spoke with the defense ahead of the bowl game against South Carolina, many seemed excited for the new opportunities and challenges ahead. Irish defense talks Gator Bowl prep, facing SEC opponent. Updated: 7 hours ago. As the Notre Dame football team starts to shift its attention from...
WNDU
‘Elf on a Shelf’ visits South Bend patient at Riley Children’s Hospital
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s difficult to be in the hospital during the holidays. That’s why nurses at Riley Children’s Hospital in Indianapolis are finding creative ways to bring joy to kids receiving care. Two young patients awaiting heart transplants have been hospitalized for months, one...
WNDU
Mother-daughter donation drive helps bring clothing to women in need.
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -Taylor Kinkade, a Mishawaka high school student and goalie on the Adams hockey team. Set up a donation event for St. Margaret’s house, a shelter that helps improve the lives of women and children in the area. The idea for the event came from an...
WNDU
Memorial service for former Riley HS student hopes to raise suicide awareness prevention
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A memorial service for a former Riley High School student is raising awareness for suicide prevention. Savanna Heard, 21, took her own life on Dec. 2. On Saturday, friends and family gathered at Sweet Home Ministries in South Bend to remember Savanna and raise awareness...
WNDU
Michiana celebrates the first day of Chanukah
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Sunday marks the first day of Chanukah, and all across Michiana, families are illuminating their homes. Still, with antisemitism casting a shadow across our nation, many agree that the Festival of Lights could not have come at a better time. “Chanukah, in many ways, is...
WNDU
South Bend Symphony Orchestra holds annual Home for the Holidays concert
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The holidays are upon us, but it doesn’t feel quite like the festive season without a bit of music. The South Bend Symphony Orchestra was joined by Notre Dame’s Concordia Octet and Southold Dance Theater to perform their annual Home for The Holidays concert at the Morris Performing Arts Center.
WNDU
Local meteorologist turns home into ‘Winter Wonderland’
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Getting into the holiday spirit is tedious work for some people, but for others, like WNDU’s very own Courtney Jorgensen, it’s a passion. Her Christmas Tree collection started in 2009 with an upside-down tree, and since then, she has amassed 81 Christmas trees and has no intention of stopping.
WNDU
Crews respond to fire at Mishawaka home
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Officials say nobody was hurt after a fire broke out in their home on Saturday. Emergency crews were called just after 12 p.m. to the 2500 block of W. Ewing Avenue on reports of a fire in the back of a house. Fortunately, officials say the residents of the house were able to get out before the fire spread.
WNDU
Super Saturday shoppers pack University Park Mall
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - With the holidays right around the corner, Michiana residents are checking some things off their lists with some last-minute shopping. The University Park Mall parking lot was bustling as Super Saturday is one of the year’s busiest shopping days. Whether it was last-minute gifts or...
WNDU
Veterans honored on National Wreaths Across America Day at Fairview Cemetery
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - The Michiana community gathered at Fairview Cemetery in Mishawaka on Saturday to remember the fallen and honor those who have served as part of National Wreaths Across America Day. Volunteers placed hundreds of wreaths at the cemetery, which were delivered there earlier this week. Team Red,...
WNDU
Woman shot to death in Benton Harbor
Darren Corbett, 32. was being held in the Fulton County Jail without bond Sunday. New Buffalo man arrested in connection with bank robbery in Michigan City. Michigan City Police officers were dispatched on Thursday afternoon to a bank alarm at the 1st Source Bank in the 3900 block of Franklin Street.
WNDU
Early morning crash on Bypass
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A crash on the bypass had all Eastbound and one Westbound lane between State Road 23 and South Mayflower closed early this morning. According to dispatch there were multiple cars involved in this crash with one vehicle catching on fire. The call came in just...
Comments / 0