orangeandbluepress.com
$750 In Summer Rebate Checks Will Be Released in Colorado
Colorado Governor: Residents to Receive $750 Summer Rebate Checks. Gov. Jared Polis stated that Colorado taxpayers can expect to receive at least $750 up from the previous $500 estimate in the mail this summer through the Colorado Cashback Rebate. Individual tax filers and joint tax filers who filed state taxes by June 30 are now expecting $750 and $1,500 respectively.
Home prices are less than $200,000 in these Colorado counties
It's no secret that home prices have been on the rise in many parts of Colorado for years at this point, but there are still some more affordable counties out there. In fact, the median home price is under $200,000 in 13 different counties around the state. According to the...
9News
Drop in marijuana price squeezes growers in Colorado
The latest numbers from the state show yet another decrease in marijuana sales. After a spike in 2020, this October saw 20% less revenue compared to the year before.
The Colorado couple giving away millions
In the lead-up to Christmas, I am writing a series of articles on business leaders, celebrities, and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. During the festive season, people like to read positive stories.
KJCT8
Yearly cost of Grand Junction annual calendar follow up
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - A KJCT is working for you follow-up. In July, we told you the City of Grand Junction approved spending over $50,000 of your money on a scenic calendar. Now we’ve got a copy of it and a new price tag. From the Monument to...
Are COVID-19 cases dropping in Colorado ahead of Christmas?
Christmas Eve is a week away and many people are getting ready to travel for the holidays.
This Is Colorado's Poorest City
That's why 24/7 Wall St found the poorest city in every state.
Small grocery chain helping Coloradans make ends meet
As groceries skyrocket in pricing during record inflation, one small grocery chain in northern Colorado is helping Coloradans make ends meet during the holiday season. Esh's Grocery Market, located in Dacono and Loveland, offers name-brand groceries at significantly discounted rates to customers of all financial backgrounds. "You can't really find these kinds of stores in Colorado," said Phillip Francis, Store Manager at Esh's in Dacono. Every American has seen inflation impact their daily expenses, with the impact on the middle and lower class oftentimes being most significant when it comes to buying groceries, gasoline and more essentials. While many companies...
Colorado Words that Out-of-Staters Find Impossible to Pronounce
Colorado vocab can be tricky at first, but most people find they can catch on pretty quickly after a few flubs and a little help from our neighbors. Before you worry too much about how to say towns, start with the word Colorado. There are two ways to say, Colorado....
KJCT8
Travel, business, and commerce ground to a halt in northeastern Colorado after a blizzard shut down
Travel, business, and commerce ground to a halt in northeastern Colorado after a blizzard shut down
milehighcre.com
Kaiser Permanente to Invest $100M to Build State-of-the-Art Medical Facilities in Colorado
To enhance service for its current members and to prepare for future growth, Kaiser Permanente recently announced it is investing $100 million to build new and upgraded state-of-the-art medical facilities in eight communities across Colorado’s Front Range. Two brand-new facilities will replace existing medical offices in leased spaces in...
KJCT8
Say bye-bye to plastic bags in some Colorado stores
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Expect a new charge at major retailers like Walmart, Target, and City Market. A new law, beginning Jan. 1, 2023, will be charging 10 cents for every paper or plastic bag. The new state law is following in the footsteps of other municipalities like Boulder and Fort Collins who have already enacted this law.
KJCT8
Colorado State Patrol offers winter driving advice
Colorado State Patrol offers winter driving advice
Prepare your budget: Cage-free egg rule starts in January
Starting next month, caged hens in the state will need to be held in enclosures that give them one square foot of floor space. The requirement is part of the state's phased-in efforts to go cage-free by 2025.
KJCT8
Elderly Montrose woman rescued from blizzard conditions in Colorado backcountry
Elderly Montrose woman rescued from blizzard conditions in Colorado backcountry
KJCT8
Prescribed burns planned near Delta
MONTROSE, Colo. (KJCT) - If you see smoke near the Gunnison Gorge National Conservation Area this winter, it may be a prescribed burn. The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) Uncompahgre Field Office plans to conduct a prescribed burning of piles this winter within the Gunnison Gorge National Conservation Area. The...
Mesa County four months behind on SNAP applications
The SNAP program, or food stamps, is meant to be a domestic hunger safety net, but what happens when that net is ripped?
$750 Payments coming to many residents this holiday season
Money laid outPhoto byPhoto by Mackenzie Marco (Unsplash)onUnsplash. Would a payment of $750 or even $1,500 help you out this holiday season? Well, millions of residents will be receiving just that from the state of Colorado. There is a law in the state of Colorado which requires that revenue collected above the limit for a given fiscal year be refunded in the following fiscal year. It's called TABOR, which stands for the Colorado Taxpayor's Bill Of Rights. (source)
Daily Record
Another Colorado county considers “300-year rule” for water supply as population booms
Arapahoe County may triple the amount of water developers will be made to bring to any new subdivision they build, as a historic drought continues to grip the region and demographers project the county’s population to surge to more than 800,000 by 2050. The stricter limit, which would increase...
Here’s How Much Less Your Colorado Real Estate Dollar is Worth Today
Homeownership is becoming harder and harder for so many Coloradans. The common phrase is "it's so expensive to live here." I personally believe any place that has so much beauty, variety, and access to cool stuff, is expensive. If you don't enjoy experiencing the many incredible things Colorado has to offer, then yes, it is an expensive place to just live in a house.
