Piers Morgan posts raunchy photos of his wife amid claims he fancies Meghan Markle

Piers Morgan is trying to shut down any sort of rumors that he 'fancied' Meghan Markle at one point in time. The 57-year-old talk show host took to Twitter on Friday and addressed the rumors by posting raunchy photos of his wife, Celia Walden. "All the trolls raging that I only criticise Meghan Markle because I ‘fancied’ her & then got upset when she ghosted me," Morgan wrote. For years, Morgan has launched verbal attacks on Meghan on social media and his show Piers Morgan Uncensored and at his former co-host gig Good Morning Britain. Notoriously, Morgan stormed off GMB...
Twitter's Former Head Of Trust & Safety Yoel Roth Forced To FLEE Home After Elon Musk Leaks Ex-Employee's PhD Thesis

Twitter's former head of trust and safety, Yoel Roth, was forced to flee his California home this week after Elon Musk leaked the ex-employee’s PhD thesis to the public, RadarOnline.com has learned.The shocking development comes just weeks after Musk officially took over Twitter in October, and Roth marked Musk’s latest target after the billionaire Tesla and SpaceX founder previously targeted Dr. Anthony Fauci.According to Daily Mail, Roth, 34, and his 44-year-old partner, Nicholas Madsen, were forced to leave their $1.1 million San Francisco Bay Area home over safety fears after Roth began receiving an influx of threats.The threats reportedly came...
Trump releases Pokemon-style cards and people are struggling to believe they're real

The "major announcement" Donald Trump teased on Wednesday is finally here. And it's extremely underwhelming. On Wednesday, the former president teased his "major announcement" on Truth Social by claiming "America needs a superhero". Some speculated it could be related to his 2024 presidential campaign, others thought he could be returning to Twitter since Elon Musk reinstated his account.But on Thursday, Trump, 76, revealed his "superhero" announcement was digital trading cards.Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletterTrump's digital trading cards are part of an NFT collection, each costing $99. The former president's announcement was not met with the same enthusiasm...
British pub takes jab at Harry and Meghan documentary with launch of ‘Harry’s Bitter’ beer

A pub in London has taken aim at the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s Netflix docuseries by launching a new beer called “Harry’s Bitter”.After Netflix dropped the first three episodes of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s docuseries, Harry and Meghan, a pub in Chiswick called the Duke of Sussex expressed its thoughts on the documentary when it unveiled its newest beer tap, “Harry’s Bitter”.In a tweet posted on 10 December, one user shared the logo of the “Harry’s Bitter” beer tap, which featured a a picture of Prince Harry in a red, white and blue colour scheme. Below his...
“Fittingly, with only 3.9%…” – A Local Pub in London Launches a Beer Dedicated to Prince Harry

The Royal Family of Great Britain has been making the headlines continuously over the past few months. Ever since the death of Queen Elizabeth III, everyone from especially Prince Harry and Meghan has become a hot topic and fans can’t get enough of the drama that revolves out of them. Furthermore, thanks to the recent documentary series on Netflix, the couple’s popularity has skyrocketed.

