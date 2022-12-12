The "major announcement" Donald Trump teased on Wednesday is finally here. And it's extremely underwhelming. On Wednesday, the former president teased his "major announcement" on Truth Social by claiming "America needs a superhero". Some speculated it could be related to his 2024 presidential campaign, others thought he could be returning to Twitter since Elon Musk reinstated his account.But on Thursday, Trump, 76, revealed his "superhero" announcement was digital trading cards.Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletterTrump's digital trading cards are part of an NFT collection, each costing $99. The former president's announcement was not met with the same enthusiasm...

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 10 MINUTES AGO