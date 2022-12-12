Read full article on original website
Related
Piers Morgan posts raunchy photos of his wife amid claims he fancies Meghan Markle
Piers Morgan is trying to shut down any sort of rumors that he 'fancied' Meghan Markle at one point in time. The 57-year-old talk show host took to Twitter on Friday and addressed the rumors by posting raunchy photos of his wife, Celia Walden. "All the trolls raging that I only criticise Meghan Markle because I ‘fancied’ her & then got upset when she ghosted me," Morgan wrote. For years, Morgan has launched verbal attacks on Meghan on social media and his show Piers Morgan Uncensored and at his former co-host gig Good Morning Britain. Notoriously, Morgan stormed off GMB...
John Lennon’s Son Said Blondie’s ‘The Tide Is High’ Reminds Him of the Former Beatle
John Lennon's son said the former Beatle used to listen to Blondie's "The Tide is High" constantly. John also discussed "Heart of Glass."
Twitter's Former Head Of Trust & Safety Yoel Roth Forced To FLEE Home After Elon Musk Leaks Ex-Employee's PhD Thesis
Twitter's former head of trust and safety, Yoel Roth, was forced to flee his California home this week after Elon Musk leaked the ex-employee’s PhD thesis to the public, RadarOnline.com has learned.The shocking development comes just weeks after Musk officially took over Twitter in October, and Roth marked Musk’s latest target after the billionaire Tesla and SpaceX founder previously targeted Dr. Anthony Fauci.According to Daily Mail, Roth, 34, and his 44-year-old partner, Nicholas Madsen, were forced to leave their $1.1 million San Francisco Bay Area home over safety fears after Roth began receiving an influx of threats.The threats reportedly came...
Davy Jones Once Sang The Monkees’ ‘Daydream Believer’ When He Was 35,000 Feet Off the Ground
Davy Jones discussed the way people reacted the time he performed The Monkees' "Daydream Believer" 35,000 above the ground.
Trump releases Pokemon-style cards and people are struggling to believe they're real
The "major announcement" Donald Trump teased on Wednesday is finally here. And it's extremely underwhelming. On Wednesday, the former president teased his "major announcement" on Truth Social by claiming "America needs a superhero". Some speculated it could be related to his 2024 presidential campaign, others thought he could be returning to Twitter since Elon Musk reinstated his account.But on Thursday, Trump, 76, revealed his "superhero" announcement was digital trading cards.Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletterTrump's digital trading cards are part of an NFT collection, each costing $99. The former president's announcement was not met with the same enthusiasm...
‘White Christmas’: Bing Crosby and Danny Kaye Performing ‘Sisters’ Wasn’t in the Script
Sometimes actors going off script causes the funniest moments. Bing Crosby and Danny Kaye were just having fun when they performed this scene.
People Are Sharing The Most Outrageous Display Of "Rich People" Wealth They've Ever Personally Witnessed
"When the pandemic first started, the parents literally bought an entire extra house so their two kids would have somewhere private to continue their fencing lessons when all the gyms were closed."
Michelle Obama, Justin Timberlake and more pay tribute to Stephen 'tWitch' Boss
Friends, peers and loved ones are mourning the loss of DJ, choreographer and television personality Stephen "tWitch" Boss, who died this week at the age of 40.
British pub takes jab at Harry and Meghan documentary with launch of ‘Harry’s Bitter’ beer
A pub in London has taken aim at the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s Netflix docuseries by launching a new beer called “Harry’s Bitter”.After Netflix dropped the first three episodes of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s docuseries, Harry and Meghan, a pub in Chiswick called the Duke of Sussex expressed its thoughts on the documentary when it unveiled its newest beer tap, “Harry’s Bitter”.In a tweet posted on 10 December, one user shared the logo of the “Harry’s Bitter” beer tap, which featured a a picture of Prince Harry in a red, white and blue colour scheme. Below his...
Privacy Was Not the Reason Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Quit Roles in Royal Family, Spokesperson Says
The couple are under attack because of their revealing new docuseries on Netflix.
netflixjunkie.com
“Fittingly, with only 3.9%…” – A Local Pub in London Launches a Beer Dedicated to Prince Harry
The Royal Family of Great Britain has been making the headlines continuously over the past few months. Ever since the death of Queen Elizabeth III, everyone from especially Prince Harry and Meghan has become a hot topic and fans can’t get enough of the drama that revolves out of them. Furthermore, thanks to the recent documentary series on Netflix, the couple’s popularity has skyrocketed.
purewow.com
Courteney Cox Demonstrates How to Eat Pizza ‘Like a New Yorker’ and Joey Tribbiani Would Not Approve
For years, Courteney Cox, 58, played a New Yorker (and a talented chef) on the hit sitcom Friends, and now, she's turned to Instagram to show her followers how a “true New Yorker” eats their pizza. “A lot of people that are not from New York come into...
