247Sports

Alabama DL Braylen Ingraham announces transfer destination

Alabama defensive lineman Braylen Ingraham has found a new home. Ingraham announced on Monday evening via social media that he is transferring to Syracuse to join the Orange program. The defensive lineman is one of 11 scholarship Crimson Tide players to enter the NCAA transfer portal this fall. The Fort Lauderdale Fla., native announced his decision nearly three months after officially entering the transfer portal on Sept. 22.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
247Sports

BREAKING: Jonas Duclona commits to Wisconsin

Head coach Luke Fickell has his first commitment since accepting Wisconsin's head coaching position. Coming off an official visit over the weekend, Naples (Fla.) cornerback Jonas Duclona, an All-American Bowl attendee, announced his commitment to the Badgers Monday evening. The three-star cornerback was committed to Cincinnati, but re-opened his recruitment...
MADISON, WI
247Sports

Report: Arkansas assistant leaving for another SEC program

Arkansas tight ends coach Dowell Loggains is leaving Arkansas to fill the offensive coordinator position with the South Carolina Gamecocks, according to a report from 247Sports' Brandon Marcello. Loggains, a former quarterback at Arkansas, spent the 2021 and 2022 seasons on the Razorback coaching staff after a long career coaching in the NFL.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
247Sports

Brohm visits former Purdue commit and extends offer

South Atlanta, Ga., High School running back Keyjuan Brown, who was committed to Purdue for more than five months, landed a scholarship offer from the University of Louisville on Tuesday night, following an in-home visit by coach Jeff Brohm. Brown said Brohm, who took the U of L job last...
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
The Comeback

Brittney Griner had one request on flight home

WNBA star Brittney Griner was extremely happy to be on a plane heading back to the United States last week after spending 10 months detained by Russian authorities over a scant amount of cannabis oil. While there were many things she was likely looking forward to doing once she got home, she apparently had one Read more... The post Brittney Griner had one request on flight home appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
247Sports

Cooper withdraws from transfer portal

Arizona State starting defensive end Anthonie Cooper has withdrawn from the transfer portal less than two weeks after announcing he would enter it. Cooper's return is a particularly big deal for the Sun Devils and their new defensive coordinator, Brian Ward, and defensive line coach, Vince Amey, because of how much talent and experience they could lose from this year's team.
TEMPE, AZ
247Sports

Dabo Swinney on Clemson players not playing in Orange Bowl, Uiagalelei's decision to transfer

Before Clemson's bowl practice on Tuesday afternoon, head coach Dabo Swinney briefly met the media. The primary takeaways are below. "Day two of practice for us, we got started Sunday. It's been a blur since the ACC Championship Game for sure. Been on the road. Our players were off last week and could finish classes. This is like old-school bowl prep, where we meet, practice, go recruit. Normally this week is a dead period so it's been like camp in the past. But they pushed recruiting back a week.
CLEMSON, SC
247Sports

Hausmann announces where he'll continue football career

Former Husker linebacker Ernest Hausmann has announced his next destination, and he's staying in the Big Ten. Hausmann said on social media he plans to continue his career at Michigan, making the move to the Wolverines after a strong finish to his true freshman season with the Huskers. From Columbus...
LINCOLN, NE
247Sports

Coach TV: Mike Woodson previews No. 14 Indiana basketball's road game at No. 8 Kansas

Watch and read what Indiana head coach Mike Woodson had to say Thursday ahead of No. 14 IU's road clash against No. 8 Kansas on Saturday afternoon in Lawrence, Kansas. "Well, today, we're gonna start him out on the floor and see if he can go practice. Last few days, he's kind of shot around and done some things and he's moving around. So today, we're gonna let him bang a little bit and see where he is tomorrow."
BLOOMINGTON, IN
247Sports

Arizona offers 2025 wing

Arizona head coach Tommy Lloyd and assistant Jack Murphy hit the recruiting trail on Wednesday and one player that received an offer was Santa Maria (Calif.) St. Joseph small forward Tounde Yessoufou. The 6-foot-6, 211-pound 2025 prospect is rated as the 15th best player in the country according to 247Sports...
TEMPE, AZ
247Sports

Former Northern Illinois OT Marques Cox commits to Kentucky

Kentucky has added another transfer commitment to its offensive line as Northern Illinois offensive tackle Marques Cox has committed to the Wildcats. Cox is the second offensive line transfer portal commit so far for Kentucky, joining former Alabama reserve guard Tanner Bowles. A native of Peoria, Illinois, Cox was a...
LEXINGTON, KY
247Sports

Ex-Missouri DB John Gibson dead in Houston after shooting, family says

Former Missouri defensive back John Gibson died Friday in Houston, the family said, via the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Gibson, a multiyear starter for the Tigers who played in 49 games total from 2013-16, was the victim of a shooting, the family said, via The Post-Dispatch. Gibson, according to details on...
HOUSTON, TX
247Sports

Utah commit Hunter Clegg selected to Poly Bowl

The 2023 Polynesian Bowl is a month away and another big addition to the all-star roster was made Thursday. Top247 edge rusher Hunter Clegg, who recently flipped his commitment to Utah, became the latest selection for the prestigious event which kicks off in mid January on the island of Oahu.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
