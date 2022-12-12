Read full article on original website
Vols assistant checks on five-star RB, highly ranked Tennessee commit
One of Tennessee's assistant coaches traveled to Florida on Monday to check on a coveted running-back target and a highly ranked Vols commitment.
Alabama DL Braylen Ingraham announces transfer destination
Alabama defensive lineman Braylen Ingraham has found a new home. Ingraham announced on Monday evening via social media that he is transferring to Syracuse to join the Orange program. The defensive lineman is one of 11 scholarship Crimson Tide players to enter the NCAA transfer portal this fall. The Fort Lauderdale Fla., native announced his decision nearly three months after officially entering the transfer portal on Sept. 22.
BREAKING: Jonas Duclona commits to Wisconsin
Head coach Luke Fickell has his first commitment since accepting Wisconsin's head coaching position. Coming off an official visit over the weekend, Naples (Fla.) cornerback Jonas Duclona, an All-American Bowl attendee, announced his commitment to the Badgers Monday evening. The three-star cornerback was committed to Cincinnati, but re-opened his recruitment...
Report: Arkansas assistant leaving for another SEC program
Arkansas tight ends coach Dowell Loggains is leaving Arkansas to fill the offensive coordinator position with the South Carolina Gamecocks, according to a report from 247Sports' Brandon Marcello. Loggains, a former quarterback at Arkansas, spent the 2021 and 2022 seasons on the Razorback coaching staff after a long career coaching in the NFL.
Brohm visits former Purdue commit and extends offer
South Atlanta, Ga., High School running back Keyjuan Brown, who was committed to Purdue for more than five months, landed a scholarship offer from the University of Louisville on Tuesday night, following an in-home visit by coach Jeff Brohm. Brown said Brohm, who took the U of L job last...
Brittney Griner had one request on flight home
WNBA star Brittney Griner was extremely happy to be on a plane heading back to the United States last week after spending 10 months detained by Russian authorities over a scant amount of cannabis oil. While there were many things she was likely looking forward to doing once she got home, she apparently had one Read more... The post Brittney Griner had one request on flight home appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Blue-chip athlete Malachi Coleman changes plans, set to check out Buffaloes
Lincoln (Neb.) East athlete Malachi Coleman had an official visit lined up with Michigan for this coming weekend. But new Buffaloes' tight ends coach Tim Brewster stopped by the Cornhusker State last week and he has convinced the four-star prospect to visit Boulder instead. "I will be changing my visit...
Ohio State commits McDonald, Simpson-Hunt earn huge bumps in updated Top247
Ohio State head coach Ryan Day, General Manager - Player Personnel Mark Pantoni, and the Ohio State staff have been working hard on their 2023 recruiting. They currently have 19 commitments for that class. Those commitments make up the country’s No. 6 2023 recruiting class in the 247Sports Composite team recruiting rankings.
Cooper withdraws from transfer portal
Arizona State starting defensive end Anthonie Cooper has withdrawn from the transfer portal less than two weeks after announcing he would enter it. Cooper's return is a particularly big deal for the Sun Devils and their new defensive coordinator, Brian Ward, and defensive line coach, Vince Amey, because of how much talent and experience they could lose from this year's team.
Dabo Swinney on Clemson players not playing in Orange Bowl, Uiagalelei's decision to transfer
Before Clemson's bowl practice on Tuesday afternoon, head coach Dabo Swinney briefly met the media. The primary takeaways are below. "Day two of practice for us, we got started Sunday. It's been a blur since the ACC Championship Game for sure. Been on the road. Our players were off last week and could finish classes. This is like old-school bowl prep, where we meet, practice, go recruit. Normally this week is a dead period so it's been like camp in the past. But they pushed recruiting back a week.
5-star OL Samson Okunlola set to announce a commitment on Thursday afternoon
The nation’s top uncommitted prospect is set to come off the board on Thursday afternoon with Brockton (Mass.) Thayer Academy five-star offensive lineman Samson Okunlola slated to come off the board. A decision will come around 4:00 p.m. ET during a ceremony at his school where the nation’s No....
Iowa five-star offensive line commit Kadyn Proctor ranked top-five nationally in latest rankings update
On Tuesday, 247Sports released its updated rankings for the class of 2023. Southeast Polk five-star offensive lineman and Iowa commit Kadyn Proctor came in at No. 5 nationally in the updated rankings. Proctor remains the No. 1 offensive tackle in the country, per 247Sports. Proctor is the highest-rated prospect to...
Beamer talks opt outs, Gamecocks entering NCAA Transfer Portal
When South Carolina makes its way down to Jacksonville for the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl to face off against Notre Dame, it won’t have the same roster that it last took the field with. The Gamecocks (8-4) have seen some attrition to their roster since the win over their in-state...
Hausmann announces where he'll continue football career
Former Husker linebacker Ernest Hausmann has announced his next destination, and he's staying in the Big Ten. Hausmann said on social media he plans to continue his career at Michigan, making the move to the Wolverines after a strong finish to his true freshman season with the Huskers. From Columbus...
Coach TV: Mike Woodson previews No. 14 Indiana basketball's road game at No. 8 Kansas
Watch and read what Indiana head coach Mike Woodson had to say Thursday ahead of No. 14 IU's road clash against No. 8 Kansas on Saturday afternoon in Lawrence, Kansas. "Well, today, we're gonna start him out on the floor and see if he can go practice. Last few days, he's kind of shot around and done some things and he's moving around. So today, we're gonna let him bang a little bit and see where he is tomorrow."
Arizona offers 2025 wing
Arizona head coach Tommy Lloyd and assistant Jack Murphy hit the recruiting trail on Wednesday and one player that received an offer was Santa Maria (Calif.) St. Joseph small forward Tounde Yessoufou. The 6-foot-6, 211-pound 2025 prospect is rated as the 15th best player in the country according to 247Sports...
Former Northern Illinois OT Marques Cox commits to Kentucky
Kentucky has added another transfer commitment to its offensive line as Northern Illinois offensive tackle Marques Cox has committed to the Wildcats. Cox is the second offensive line transfer portal commit so far for Kentucky, joining former Alabama reserve guard Tanner Bowles. A native of Peoria, Illinois, Cox was a...
Ex-Missouri DB John Gibson dead in Houston after shooting, family says
Former Missouri defensive back John Gibson died Friday in Houston, the family said, via the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Gibson, a multiyear starter for the Tigers who played in 49 games total from 2013-16, was the victim of a shooting, the family said, via The Post-Dispatch. Gibson, according to details on...
Former UCLA, Olympic women's basketball coach Billie Moore dies
Billie Moore, who coached the first U.S. women's basketball team to a silver medal in 1976 and UCLA to the 1978 national championship, died Wednesday night at her home in California. She was 79.
Utah commit Hunter Clegg selected to Poly Bowl
The 2023 Polynesian Bowl is a month away and another big addition to the all-star roster was made Thursday. Top247 edge rusher Hunter Clegg, who recently flipped his commitment to Utah, became the latest selection for the prestigious event which kicks off in mid January on the island of Oahu.
