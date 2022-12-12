ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duluth, MN

B105

DECC Announces 2023 Cider North Event

Here's a way to get through the long and brutal winters of the Northland: a fun event highlighting one of our favorite brews! The DECC just announced a 2023 event highlighting some of the best ciders in the state. Earlier this month, the DECC announced that 'The Price Is Right...
DULUTH, MN
B105

My Sports Holiday Wish List: 12 Days Of A Minnesota Sports Fan Christmas

When I attended Duluth East High School from the Fall of 1993 to the Spring of 1997, I helped start a boisterous group called “The Superfans.”. We may have lacked creativity in naming ourselves, as we stole it directly from the “Saturday Night Live” sketch noted for its extreme adoration of the Chicago Bears. Yet, we redeemed our failure in originality by having unique theme nights, costumes, chants, and overall exuberance for our fellow Greyhounds and their athletic endeavors. The only time I wasn’t going crazy in the stands at a game, was when I was a student manager -- either for cross-country running or basketball.
DULUTH, MN
B105

Falling Sheet Of Ice Destroys Windshield On Bong Bridge In Duluth

Talk about a scary situation! This mid-week storm has brought a lot of ice, and heavy, wet snow to the Northland. No travel advisories have been in place, schools and businesses have closed, and lots of people have been working remotely. Jeremy Carlson had a veterinarian appointment for his dog...
DULUTH, MN
B105

Minnesotans React To December Winter Storm 2022

Looks like we may get a white Christmas after all this year. Minnesota was heavily impacted the past few days by a winter storm that brought heavy and wet snow. Over the past two days, Minnesota and other areas got packed with snow from the winter storm. The current snowfall even was a history-maker. It entered the history books for as a top-10 two-day snow event in Duluth reaching a total of 21.4 inches.
MINNESOTA STATE
drydenwire.com

Charges Of Mayhem Filed Against Danbury Man

BURNETT COUNTY (DrydenWire) -- Criminal charges including Mayhem have been filed against Sheldon Thayer, of Danbury, WI, following an incident that occurred in November 2022 during which Thayer allegedly caused serious lacerations to an individual. This is the 4th felony case filed against Thayer in 6 months, including charges filed against him following a high-speed pursuit in June 2022.
DANBURY, WI
B105

Sorry Kids, Wisconsin Town Runs Out Of Snow Days By Mid December

There once was a time, not that long ago, when a snow day meant a free day for kids. I can still remember sitting in the kitchen listening to the radio and anxiously waiting for the radio DJ to announce my school's name on the closure list. My friends and I would rejoice, join up at a sledding hill, or go have a snowball fight. Snow days were something magical that didn't come around a lot for us, despite the fact that our winters were more brutal than they are now.
SUPERIOR, WI
Bring Me The News

Huge 3-day snow totals from around Minnesota

It was a monster storm in Duluth and the North Shore, while pretty much everywhere in the northern half of Minnesota was walloped with double-digit snow totals over the past three days. By Friday morning, the National Weather Service in Duluth had measured 24.2 inches of fresh snow since Tuesday....
MINNESOTA STATE
FOX 21 Online

Johnson’s Bakery Continues with Wide Variety of Christmas Cookies

DULUTH, Minn. – Christmas Cookies are always a welcome treat as the holiday approaches and there is a local bakery that’s been making cookies and much more since the 1940s. Johnson’s Bakery has called Duluth home for nearly 80 years. It is located on West Third Street.
DULUTH, MN
northernnewsnow.com

Minnesota Power: Some people may be in the dark for days

DULUTH, MN. -- The snowstorm may be over, but Minnesota Power said its impacts could be felt for the next few days. “The snow we have seen come this year. It’s very intense, it’s wet, it’s heavy, and it’s coming in waves so that has presented the biggest challenge for us in that we get through, we get things restored, and we are back to that same place again,” MN Power’s director of great operations, Josh Goutermont , said.
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

City Of Duluth Friday Storm Update

DULUTH, Minn. — The city of Duluth released the following storm update Friday afternoon on its Facebook page. A huge thank you to our plow operators for their continued great work in the face of the historic two-storm event in Duluth. The two-day snow total is the fourth largest in Duluth history, made even more difficult by the moisture content of this thick, heavy, slushy snow, and crews have done incredible work despite that challenge. Crews have been out in full force around the clock this week keeping routes to hospitals and main thoroughfares passable for fire trucks, ambulances, the public, etc.
DULUTH, MN
B105

Over 18,000 Power Outages In The Northland Due To Wet & Heavy Snow

More than 18,000 homes were without power in both Minnesota and Superior, WI as of Thursday morning thanks to the heavy and wet snow from the winter storm. Over the past two days, Minnesota and other areas got packed with snow from the winter storm. The current snowfall even was a history-maker. It entered the history books for as a top-10 two-day snow event in Duluth reaching a total of 21.4 inches.
SUPERIOR, WI
B105

B105

