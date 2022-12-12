Read full article on original website
Good Morning America Reporter Goes Live From Minnesota
It has definitely been a very eventful week, especially in the weather world! A massive blizzard moved in Tuesday (December 13th) and snow continues to be dumped across the state as we speak. We have seen so much snow during this period that the storm itself has made history as...
Comedian Makes Joke About Duluth On Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon
A comedian from Wisconsin recently was on the Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon. She cracked a joke about Duluth and shared some other midwestern quirks that I'm sure you probably can relate to. Mary Mack joined Jimmy Fallon last week where she made some jokes about growing up in Northern...
DECC Announces 2023 Cider North Event
Here's a way to get through the long and brutal winters of the Northland: a fun event highlighting one of our favorite brews! The DECC just announced a 2023 event highlighting some of the best ciders in the state. Earlier this month, the DECC announced that 'The Price Is Right...
Bentleyville Set To Reopen Friday in Duluth + Time Is Running Out To Visit This Season
Bentleyville was among the many things impacted by the big two-day winter storm that targeted the Northland this week. The tremendous amount of wet, heavy snow and strong winds forced the popular holiday attraction to close on both Wednesday and Thursday. Because of the size of the mess the storm...
My Sports Holiday Wish List: 12 Days Of A Minnesota Sports Fan Christmas
When I attended Duluth East High School from the Fall of 1993 to the Spring of 1997, I helped start a boisterous group called “The Superfans.”. We may have lacked creativity in naming ourselves, as we stole it directly from the “Saturday Night Live” sketch noted for its extreme adoration of the Chicago Bears. Yet, we redeemed our failure in originality by having unique theme nights, costumes, chants, and overall exuberance for our fellow Greyhounds and their athletic endeavors. The only time I wasn’t going crazy in the stands at a game, was when I was a student manager -- either for cross-country running or basketball.
Thousands remain without power across Minnesota in wake of winter storm
A car drives through the snow during a winter storm in south Minneapolis on Thursday. Thousands of Minnesota homes and businesses remained without power Friday, in the wake of a winter storm that dropped more than 2 feet of snow on parts of the state. That slow-moving storm continued to...
Falling Sheet Of Ice Destroys Windshield On Bong Bridge In Duluth
Talk about a scary situation! This mid-week storm has brought a lot of ice, and heavy, wet snow to the Northland. No travel advisories have been in place, schools and businesses have closed, and lots of people have been working remotely. Jeremy Carlson had a veterinarian appointment for his dog...
Minnesotans React To December Winter Storm 2022
Looks like we may get a white Christmas after all this year. Minnesota was heavily impacted the past few days by a winter storm that brought heavy and wet snow. Over the past two days, Minnesota and other areas got packed with snow from the winter storm. The current snowfall even was a history-maker. It entered the history books for as a top-10 two-day snow event in Duluth reaching a total of 21.4 inches.
Lift Bridge Gives Hazard Warning To Christmas Boat Leaving Duluth
It's amazing to see how many views the Duluth Harbor Cam gets on their videos of ships arriving and departing Duluth. This video was just posted, and it already has nearly 8,000 views at the time of this article. Recently, the vessel Philip R. Clark departed Duluth and traveled under...
December 2022 Blizzard Enters History Books As Top-10 Two-Day Snowfall Event In Duluth
We've received a lot of snow, which isn't a surprise to anyone in the Northland. While it isn't done yet, snowfall totals have ranged between 20 to near 30 inches in places between Duluth and Grand Portage in the heaviest-hit areas along the Lake Superior North Shore. As of 9...
Saginaw woman dealing with long haul COVID now wants to advocate for others
Jolene Aho takes care of herself, by staying active, avoiding alcohol and smoking, and living life as a vegetarian. The 43-year-old teacher is also a mom of three. She and her husband, Adam, had just celebrated their 20th anniversary in August. And then, they got COVID. “He got better, and...
Charges Of Mayhem Filed Against Danbury Man
BURNETT COUNTY (DrydenWire) -- Criminal charges including Mayhem have been filed against Sheldon Thayer, of Danbury, WI, following an incident that occurred in November 2022 during which Thayer allegedly caused serious lacerations to an individual. This is the 4th felony case filed against Thayer in 6 months, including charges filed against him following a high-speed pursuit in June 2022.
Sorry Kids, Wisconsin Town Runs Out Of Snow Days By Mid December
There once was a time, not that long ago, when a snow day meant a free day for kids. I can still remember sitting in the kitchen listening to the radio and anxiously waiting for the radio DJ to announce my school's name on the closure list. My friends and I would rejoice, join up at a sledding hill, or go have a snowball fight. Snow days were something magical that didn't come around a lot for us, despite the fact that our winters were more brutal than they are now.
Huge 3-day snow totals from around Minnesota
It was a monster storm in Duluth and the North Shore, while pretty much everywhere in the northern half of Minnesota was walloped with double-digit snow totals over the past three days. By Friday morning, the National Weather Service in Duluth had measured 24.2 inches of fresh snow since Tuesday....
Johnson’s Bakery Continues with Wide Variety of Christmas Cookies
DULUTH, Minn. – Christmas Cookies are always a welcome treat as the holiday approaches and there is a local bakery that’s been making cookies and much more since the 1940s. Johnson’s Bakery has called Duluth home for nearly 80 years. It is located on West Third Street.
Minnesota Power: Some people may be in the dark for days
DULUTH, MN. -- The snowstorm may be over, but Minnesota Power said its impacts could be felt for the next few days. “The snow we have seen come this year. It’s very intense, it’s wet, it’s heavy, and it’s coming in waves so that has presented the biggest challenge for us in that we get through, we get things restored, and we are back to that same place again,” MN Power’s director of great operations, Josh Goutermont , said.
City Of Duluth Friday Storm Update
DULUTH, Minn. — The city of Duluth released the following storm update Friday afternoon on its Facebook page. A huge thank you to our plow operators for their continued great work in the face of the historic two-storm event in Duluth. The two-day snow total is the fourth largest in Duluth history, made even more difficult by the moisture content of this thick, heavy, slushy snow, and crews have done incredible work despite that challenge. Crews have been out in full force around the clock this week keeping routes to hospitals and main thoroughfares passable for fire trucks, ambulances, the public, etc.
Watch: Resident's reaction as thundersnow rings out in Duluth
If you're not on the North Shore this week, count yourself lucky. Duluth is in the midst of a blizzard while lake effect snow along the rest of the coast could dump as much as three feet in parts. Mollie Johnson headed outdoors with her phone to record just how...
Winter Outage Tips Offered As Thousands In Duluth Area Lost Power For Extended Time In Blizzard
Before the December blizzard rolled into the area, we were warned the long-duration storm had the potential to cause a lot of problems. This was due to how much moisture was involved with this storm, which would cause a lot of heavy, sticky snow to fall. Once strong winds were...
Over 18,000 Power Outages In The Northland Due To Wet & Heavy Snow
More than 18,000 homes were without power in both Minnesota and Superior, WI as of Thursday morning thanks to the heavy and wet snow from the winter storm. Over the past two days, Minnesota and other areas got packed with snow from the winter storm. The current snowfall even was a history-maker. It entered the history books for as a top-10 two-day snow event in Duluth reaching a total of 21.4 inches.
