Read full article on original website
Related
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
NEW NEW YORK: Gov, Mayor Endorse $5 Fare For Every Intra-City Commuter Rail Trip
All aboard for cheaper fares. Gov. Hochul and Mayor Adams announced on Wednesday that they support an expansion of the City Ticket from its current off-peak and weekend $5 ride on the Long Island Rail Road and Metro-North to any time of any day. The announcement came in the new...
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
Tuesday’s Headlines: Outrage Over DOT Shortcomings Edition
Bus riders to Mayor Adams: Don’t tell us to drop dead!. Advocates for the city’s beleaguered surface ridership reacted with outrage after reading Streetsblog’s exclusive on Monday that the Department of Transportation has already informed Mayor Adams that it will be unable to meet its legal requirements under the Streets Plan to install 20 miles of protected bus lanes this year, 30 next year, and, even the plan’s five-year, 150-mile bus lane obligation.
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
Locals Don’t Love the City’s Long-Awaited Re-Widening of Crumbling BQE
The city on Tuesday unveiled long-awaited plans for the beleaguered triple-cantilever section of the Brooklyn-Queens Expressway, proposing three fairly similar options for a redesign of the crumbling infrastructure that will restore three lanes of traffic in each direction, albeit with a park on top. Confirming Streetsblog’s exclusive earlier in the...
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
Talking Headways Podcast: Autonomous Vehicles in NYC? Oy Vey!
This week, we’re joined by Sarah Kaufman of the NYU Rudin Center for Transportation for a chat at the RailVolution conference in Miami. Kaufman and I talked about autonomous vehicle policy, acceptable safety levels, what will happen to the iconic New York City taxi and the lessons from Superstorm Sandy for transportation infrastructure.
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
City Launches Long-Awaited Containerized Residential Trash Pilot
It’s history in the taking. The Department of Sanitation at last began collecting household trash from containers along a single Hells Kitchen block on Tuesday, bringing the Big Apple one small but important step closer to freeing pedestrians from the oppression of mountains of garbage bags covering the sidewalk.
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
NEW NEW YORK: Mayor Adams Will Create a ‘Public Realm Czar’
Mayor Adams says he will establish a new City Hall position — Director of the Public Realm — dedicated to better managing the city’s scarce public space, a long-overdue move advocates said could boost initiatives that give space back to the people such as open streets and open restaurants.
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
Wednesday’s Headlines: It Gets Cold in December Edition
Another winter is upon us and we just wanted to point out that the New York Post metro desk is obsessed with weather!. Maybe we’re being a tad overdramatic, but we promise you: watch over the next few weeks how the Post treats normal seasonal weather patterns like they’re Hillary Clinton’s emails.
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
Opinion: We Must Put Wellness at the Center of Public Space Design
Comprising more than a quarter of New York City’s land area, streets are arguably one of the city’s most readily accessed and underutilized public resources. The Covid-19 pandemic underscored that the planning, design, programming, and maintenance of our streets are all inextricably tied to quality of life and to the wellbeing of our city’s communities, economy, and environment. As we reflect on our past and look to the future, how can we design and care for our streets differently to benefit the millions of people who occupy our public realm each day?
Comments / 0