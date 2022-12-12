Read full article on original website
PlayStation Reveals 5 Japanese-Developed Launch Games for PS VR2
Sony has unveiled five Japanese-developed games including The Tale of Onogoro and Fantasvision 202X coming to the PlayStation VR2 at launch. Revealed on the PlayStation Blog, the games are the latest to join the PS VR2's launch line-up on February 22. The Tale of Onogoro is a cooperative action game that sees the player join forces with Hal, a shrine maiden who embarks on a journey to stop the five raging Kami living on Onogori Island. Teamwork is essential as the player must solve riddles and battle with Hal while sharing health.
Persona 3 Portable and Persona 4 Golden - Official Release Date Trailer
Join Persona 5's Morgana of the Phantom Thieves for a guide to Persona 3 Portable and Persona 4 Golden, and learn more about the stories of the RPGs, characters, and more!. Persona 3 Portable and Persona 4 Golden will be available on modern platforms on January 19, 2023. Additionally, play day one with Xbox Game Pass.
Avatar in 5 Minutes
James Cameron’s long-awaited sequel, Avatar: The Way of Water is finally here 13 years after the original Avatar broke world records in 2009. But in case you haven’t watched the film since then, get ready, because we’re going back to Pandora!
Every Show and Movie Removed From HBO Max So Far
The merging of Warner Bros. and Discovery is bringing major changes to their respective streaming services. HBO Max and Discovery+ will merge some time in 2023, and though it's unclear which of the services will disappear completely, several movies and TV shows have already been affected as a result. While...
Daily Deals: Free Xbox Controller with Series S, My Hero Academia Manga, and More
We're nearly halfway through December, but the deals haven't slowed down one bit. Today you can pick up a free controller when you buy an Xbox Series S that's already discounted below its typical retail price. Also on sale is a massive box set of the first 20 volumes of the My Hero Academia manga. You can also take advantage of a new all-time low price on this year's model of MacBook Air and get at least 50% off a series of gorgeously illustrated Harry Potter hardcovers.
Expert Says Prince Harry’s Body Language in Netflix Docuseries Indicates He ‘Never Intends’ to Return to the Royal Family
A body language expert points out the moment Prince Harry seems to indicate he 'never intends to return to the royal family' in the Netflix series Harry and Meghan.
Microsoft Xbox Reportedly Offers Sony PlayStation to Add Call of Duty to Its PS plus Subscription Service
Microsoft Xbox continues to struggle with competition regulators from across the world, as it attempts to close the $69 billion acquisition. After facing tough questioning and doubts from the EU and UK regulators, the Redmond-based tech giants now faces a lawsuit from the United States' Federal Trade Commission (FTC), as it believes the acquisition will create a monopoly in the gaming industry.
Motel Where Stephen 'tWitch' Boss Was Found Dead Still Open For Business, But Room Remains Off Limits
The motel where Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' body was found is open for business despite his death on Tuesday, RadarOnline.com can confirm. The manager at Oak Tree Inn in Encino, California — who wished not to be named — tells us they are continuing to welcome guests at the motel, revealing they never shut down in the wake of the tragedy.While the budget-friendly facility is open, the room where tWitch took his own life remains closed. The manager tells RadarOnline.com that his room will be off limits for the next few days, calling it "unusable." As RadarOnline.com exclusively reported, tWitch was...
The Witcher 3 Next-Gen Includes a Wild Easter Egg Relating to Cyberpunk 2077's Biggest Mystery
The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt's next-gen update includes a bizarre Easter Egg relating to Cyberpunk 2077's biggest mystery. YouTuber xLetalis, who has discovered just about every other Easter Egg and secret hidden within The Witcher 3, posted a new video that outlines how to uncover the mystery and how it relates to a Cyberpunk 2077 secret that still has players scrambled more than two years after the game launched.
Hogwarts Legacy: Gameplay Showcase Reveals New Details About the Open World, Combat and More
Hogwarts Legacy Gameplay showcase II is out now, and it provides players with some intriguing details about the upcoming title. Through this showcase, players got to see more of the open-world through the broom flight and traversal system. They also received a deep dive into the combat mechanics that have gone into the game and a better look at their personal HQ in the game, the Room of Requirement.
Scream VI Teaser Trailer Sees Ghostface Terrorise New York City
The first teaser trailer for Scream VI is here, giving fans a glimpse of the next chilling chapter in the decades-long slasher saga as Ghostface sets out to unleash a new reign of terror in New York. The brief trailer takes the franchise to a new setting as it sees...
Assassin's Creed Valhalla - Official Free Weekend: December 15th - 19th Trailer
In Assassin's Creed Valhalla, become Eivor, a fierce Viking warrior torn between their duty to their brother Sigurd and a personal quest for glory. Driven from Norway by endless wars and dwindling resources, Eivor’s clan must secure a future among the broken kingdoms of England. Assassin's Creed Valhalla is free to play from December 15 through December 19 on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S|X, and PC.
Alchemy Stars - Official Starry Adventure: Heaven-Shaking Melody Trailer
To celebrate the 1.5-Year anniversary of Alchemy Stars, Tourdog Studio has introduced a series of limited-time event quests to the mobile game. Players can now obtain special event rewards like Lumamber and the Solamber of the new 5-Star Aurorian Brandy through event participation. As well, during the event period, log in to the game and get 10× recruitment for the Mainstay Recruitment each week.
‘Kindred’ Showrunner Branden Jacobs-Jenkins On The Process Of Adapting Octavia E. Butler For The Modern Age, Casting Newcomer Mallori Johnson, And Trying Not To “Aestheticize The Violence” Of Slavery Narratives
It’s been nearly five decades since the publication of Octavia E. Butler’s critically acclaimed Black sci-fi novel Kindred. In an interview with Publisher’s Weekly, Butler explained that she wanted to write a thought-provoking novel “that would make others feel the history: the pain and fear that Black people have had to live through in order to endure.” The themes of racial injustice, systematic oppression and trauma are, unfortunately, still an evergreen topic, but one that has always seemed primed for its own film or television series. We can see from the recent award-winning releases of HBO’s Lovecraft Country and Watchmen...
Rainbow Six Siege - Official Elite Flores Assassin's Creed Trailer
Altaïr, the Master Assassin, dives into Rainbow Six Siege with this Assassin's Creed Flores Elite set. Check out the trailer to see what to expect with the Assassin's Creed Flores Elite set, available now.
Blaston - Official Free to Play Update Trailer
Starting today, the 1v1 shooter, Blaston, is available as a free download on the Quest Store, Steam VR — and starting in 2023, Blaston will be coming to Pico Neo3 Link and Pico 4. In addition to Blaston’s shift to free-to-play, today’s update brings a number of additions and upgrades including new weapon attachments and skins, a revamped in-game store, improved Passthrough on Quest 2, and all-new full-color Passthrough on Meta Quest Pro.
Have a Nice Death - Official Executive Decisions Update Trailer
The Executive Decisions update is available now for Have a Nice Death in Steam Early Access, bringing new bosses, weapons, spells, story content, winter holiday decorations, and improvements, including six new difficulty modes, and a new meta-progression system to the 2D action roguelike game. Executive Decisions is the final major...
Grime: Colors of Rot - Official Launch Trailer
Grime: Colors of Rot is available now on PC, as well as on PlayStation and Xbox as part of the base game. Check out the action-packed launch trailer for the Colors of Rot free DLC expansion, which brings new enemies, new weapons, new abilities, and a new area to the action-adventure RPG.
The Legend of Vox Machina: Season 2 - Official Red Band Trailer
Our beloved gang of misfits is back! Check out the official Red Band trailer for The Legend of Vox Machina Season 2. The second season will consist of 12 episodes, with three episodes premiering every week starting January 20th.
Red Flag, Green Flag: Meghan & Harry Backlash, Avatar 2, Give Doja Cat an Oscar!
Red Flag, Green Flag: Meghan & Harry Backlash, Avatar 2, Give Doja Cat an Oscar!
