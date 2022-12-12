ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta Hawks at Orlando Magic odds, picks and predictions

The Atlanta Hawks (14-14) battle the Orlando Magic (8-20) Wednesday. Tip from Amway Center in Orlando is set for 7 p.m. ET. Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook's lines around the Hawks vs. Magic odds, and make our expert NBA picks and predictions. The Hawks were torched by the Memphis Grizzlies...
Memphis at Alabama odds, picks and predictions

The Memphis Tigers (8-2) visit the No. 5 Alabama Crimson Tide (8-1) for a Tuesday non-conference affair in Tuscaloosa. The opening tip at Coleman Coliseum will be at 9 p.m. ET (ESPN2). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook's lines around the Memphis vs. Alabamaodds, and make our expert college basketball picks, predictions and bets.
Detroit Red Wings at Minnesota Wild odds, picks and predictions

The Detroit Red Wings (13-9-6) and Minnesota Wild (15-11-2) meet Wednesday at the XCel Energy Center in St. Paul. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET (TNT). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook's lines around the Red Wings vs. Wild odds, and make our expert NHL picks and predictions. The...
