Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Man Missing After Girlfriend Found Dead In His Hotel RoomStill UnsolvedMiami, FL
She Abused Her Children, Admitted She Killed Her Missing Daughter, And Was Never ChargedThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedMiami, FL
Family Desperately Searching For Missing Mother Of Four In FloridaThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedMiramar, FL
Altís Ludlam Trail in Miami hosted an Art Basel exhibition for residents and local communityJudith MastersMiami, FL
The beachside Seaglass Rosé festival returns to Fort Lauderdale next monthBest of South FloridaFort Lauderdale, FL
Related
Marconews.com
Miami Heat at Oklahoma City Thunder odds, picks and predictions
The Miami Heat (13-15) visit Paycom Center to battle the Oklahoma City Thunder (11-16) Wednesday. Tip is set for 8 p.m. ET. Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook's lines around the Heat vs. Thunder odds, and make our expert NBA picks and predictions. The Heat beat the Indiana Pacers 87-82 on...
Marconews.com
Atlanta Hawks at Orlando Magic odds, picks and predictions
The Atlanta Hawks (14-14) battle the Orlando Magic (8-20) Wednesday. Tip from Amway Center in Orlando is set for 7 p.m. ET. Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook's lines around the Hawks vs. Magic odds, and make our expert NBA picks and predictions. The Hawks were torched by the Memphis Grizzlies...
Marconews.com
Memphis at Alabama odds, picks and predictions
The Memphis Tigers (8-2) visit the No. 5 Alabama Crimson Tide (8-1) for a Tuesday non-conference affair in Tuscaloosa. The opening tip at Coleman Coliseum will be at 9 p.m. ET (ESPN2). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook's lines around the Memphis vs. Alabamaodds, and make our expert college basketball picks, predictions and bets.
Marconews.com
Detroit Red Wings at Minnesota Wild odds, picks and predictions
The Detroit Red Wings (13-9-6) and Minnesota Wild (15-11-2) meet Wednesday at the XCel Energy Center in St. Paul. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET (TNT). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook's lines around the Red Wings vs. Wild odds, and make our expert NHL picks and predictions. The...
Brittney Griner had one request on flight home
WNBA star Brittney Griner was extremely happy to be on a plane heading back to the United States last week after spending 10 months detained by Russian authorities over a scant amount of cannabis oil. While there were many things she was likely looking forward to doing once she got home, she apparently had one Read more... The post Brittney Griner had one request on flight home appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Jets try to keep pace in playoff hunt as Lions make late run
Robert Saleh is always quick to remind people he's an eternal optimist
Marconews.com
'Symbol of hope': Inside Eagles QB Jalen Hurts' day giving back to Philadelphia community
PHILADELPHIA – The first question Jalen Hurts fielded from a group of middle schoolers Tuesday morning in the library at William Nebinger Elementary was one he's definitely answered before. "How did it feel when Tua Tagovailoa took over your starting job?" The fans in this city can be tough,...
Falcons aim to keep Saints down, stay in NFC South race
The Atlanta Falcons are hanging on in the NFC South race as they look to avenge a season- opening loss to the Saints in a Week 15 clash in New Orleans
Marconews.com
Jets QB Zach Wilson on benching: 'The biggest thing for me mentally was finding the fun in football'
It's perhaps been the longest three weeks of Zach Wilson's life. Since losing his starting job after the loss to the New England Patriots in Week 11, Wilson has had more time to reflect on himself and where he stands as a quarterback in just his second season in the NFL.
Marconews.com
Want to win your survivor pool? Who to take in Week 15
NFL Survivor Pools are ending. A wacky year of results almost culminated in Week 14 with a Dallas Cowboys loss as 16.5-point favorites against the Houston Texans. Thank you, Lovie Smith, for bailing us out. Now we must find our way through another week of landmines and get to the promised land.
Marconews.com
Alex Ovechkin becomes third NHL player to score 800 career goals with hat trick vs. Blackhawks
CHICAGO – Washington Capitals star Alex Ovechkin became the third NHL player to reach 800 career goals when he scored three times Tuesday night at Chicago. Ovechkin scored on his first two shots, beating Blackhawks goaltender Petr Mrazek 24 seconds into the game – breaking Jaromir Jagr’s NHL record with his 156th career game-opening goal – before stuffing one home on a power play with 11:46 left in the first period. The 37-year-old winger then completed his 29th career hat trick (good for sixth all-time) when he sent a rebound over a sprawled Mrazek 6:34 into the third.
Marconews.com
Alex Ovechkin reaches 800 career goals with hat trick
CHICAGO (AP) — Soaked with beer and still wearing his No. 8 jersey, Alex Ovechkin held three pucks in his right hand as he posed for a picture with the rest of the jubilant Washington Capitals in the visiting locker room at the United Center. Three pucks that added...
Comments / 0