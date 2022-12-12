ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bellingham, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
whatcomtalk.com

Shirlee Bird Café Brings Second Location To Downtown Bellingham

The Shirlee Bird Café in Fairhaven turns out a wide array of coffee drinks, baked goods, salads, sandwiches and breakfasts that is downright shocking, given its small footprint in the Sycamore Square building. Now owner Shirlee Jones has opened a second location in downtown Bellingham, moving into the space occupied by the beloved Black Drop Coffeehouse before it closed in early 2022.
BELLINGHAM, WA
lyndentribune.com

REMAX

© Copyright 2022 Lynden Tribune, 113 6th Street Lynden, WA Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.
koze.com

“Dynamic” Frigid Weather System to Hit the Northwest (Listen/Watch)

LEWISTON, ID – The National Weather Service in Spokane says the potential for snow and extreme cold temperatures is looking more and more probable over the next several days. Andy Brown, Warning Coordination Meteorologist, says the next weather system coming down from the north this weekend is “dynamic” and there is a high probability of temperatures which are much below average.
SPOKANE, WA
spokanepublicradio.org

Big changes could be coming to Northwest weather this weekend

Much colder-than-normal temperatures and heavy snow may be headed to the Inland Northwest late this weekend and into next week…or maybe not. Weather forecasters in the Inland Northwest are looking for more certainty in a forecast that promises big change. Andy Brown from the National Weather Service said in...
SPOKANE, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Rantz: Investigation found no n-word slurs at football game, some media keep misleading

Lakes head football coach Dave Miller alleged his student-athletes were subject to racial taunts throughout a game against Stanwood High School. He said he personally heard the n-word shouted from across the field, from the Stanwood student section. His assistant coach, Kory Eggenberger, called the taunts “aggressive.” He said the coaching staff reported the slurs to the referees “multiple times, but nothing was done to stop it.” Consequently, he said, his students “were subjected to these taunts for the remainder of the game.”
KING-5

Marysville works to 'de-colonize' Native high school

TULALIP, Wash. — Imagine a high school with no tests, or even grades, a high school where the students lead the way in their own learning and pursue interests they are truly passionate about. That's what's happening on the Tulalip Indian reservation right now. They're calling it the "de-colonization...
MARYSVILLE, WA
whatcom-news.com

Lynden man, 23, airlifted after I-5 crash

BELLINGHAM, Wash. — First responders were dispatched to the northbound lanes of I-5, south of Bellingham, about 12:50am on Wednesday, December 14th, due to a report of a single-vehicle injury crash. The crash occurred in the area of milepost 248, about 2 miles south of Bellingham, according to the...
BELLINGHAM, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy