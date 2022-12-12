Read full article on original website
Highly-anticipated new restaurant opening in Washington this weekKristen WaltersBellingham, WA
Autumn Scenery In Mt. Baker, WashingtonJudyDBellingham, WA
An Oklahoma Tourist Appreciates Washington StateJudyDOklahoma State
Sad Moments at The University of Idaho: 4 Students Were Killed While Sleeping In Their BedsJoseph GodwinMoscow, ID
These are the standout players from Whatcom County high school football in 2022
At least 14 local seniors — among the highest season totals ever — plan to join college football programs.
Lynden, December 13 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Lynden. The Mount Vernon High School basketball team will have a game with Lynden Christian High School on December 12, 2022, 19:15:00. The Oak Harbor High School basketball team will have a game with Lynden High School on December 12, 2022, 19:15:00.
Lynden High School: Rebuild? Or remodel?
LYNDEN — Does the Lynden School District need a new high school? Or should Lynden remodel its current campus?
Officials investigate death of snowboarder on Mt. Baker
A Bellingham man is dead after an apparent snowboarding accident on Mt. Baker. Deputies say a group of snowboarders found his snowboard sticking out of the snow near the Pandora Dome.
How to Watch No. 4 Alabama Basketball vs No. 15 Gonzaga
Everything you need to know as the Crimson Tide takes on the Bulldogs at the C.M. Newton Classic inside Legacy Arena.
Shirlee Bird Café Brings Second Location To Downtown Bellingham
The Shirlee Bird Café in Fairhaven turns out a wide array of coffee drinks, baked goods, salads, sandwiches and breakfasts that is downright shocking, given its small footprint in the Sycamore Square building. Now owner Shirlee Jones has opened a second location in downtown Bellingham, moving into the space occupied by the beloved Black Drop Coffeehouse before it closed in early 2022.
Investigations find students used offensive language at Stanwood HS
Two investigations conducted by the Stanwood-Camano School District into the use of racist slurs by students at a Stanwood High School football game against Lakes High School found that “hateful words were likely used.”. Stanwood-Camano School District announced it had launched an investigation shortly after a Nov. 4 football...
“Dynamic” Frigid Weather System to Hit the Northwest (Listen/Watch)
LEWISTON, ID – The National Weather Service in Spokane says the potential for snow and extreme cold temperatures is looking more and more probable over the next several days. Andy Brown, Warning Coordination Meteorologist, says the next weather system coming down from the north this weekend is “dynamic” and there is a high probability of temperatures which are much below average.
Big changes could be coming to Northwest weather this weekend
Much colder-than-normal temperatures and heavy snow may be headed to the Inland Northwest late this weekend and into next week…or maybe not. Weather forecasters in the Inland Northwest are looking for more certainty in a forecast that promises big change. Andy Brown from the National Weather Service said in...
Rantz: Investigation found no n-word slurs at football game, some media keep misleading
Lakes head football coach Dave Miller alleged his student-athletes were subject to racial taunts throughout a game against Stanwood High School. He said he personally heard the n-word shouted from across the field, from the Stanwood student section. His assistant coach, Kory Eggenberger, called the taunts “aggressive.” He said the coaching staff reported the slurs to the referees “multiple times, but nothing was done to stop it.” Consequently, he said, his students “were subjected to these taunts for the remainder of the game.”
Marysville works to 'de-colonize' Native high school
TULALIP, Wash. — Imagine a high school with no tests, or even grades, a high school where the students lead the way in their own learning and pursue interests they are truly passionate about. That's what's happening on the Tulalip Indian reservation right now. They're calling it the "de-colonization...
Lummi Nation Police issue alert for this teen last seen in Bellingham
The state’s first-in-the-nation statewide alert system for missing Indigenous people was signed into law March 31 by Gov. Jay Inslee.
Driver airlifted from I-5 after single-vehicle collision in Whatcom County
The roadway is not blocked, but troopers were investigating as of 2:26 a.m., according to a tweet from state patrol Public Information Officer Trooper Kelsey Harding.
Man dies in apparent accident at Whatcom ski area
“Our heartfelt condolences go out to his friends and family for this loss,” said Gwyn Howat, ski area CEO.
‘It’s never been like this’: Frustration mounting in unplowed neighborhoods
SPOKANE Wash. — The City of Spokane is in full plow operations; 50+ crews are working 24 hours per day, clearing the snow and ice from busy roads across the city. But many neighborhoods around Spokane have yet to reap the benefits of that service. “I’ve been here for around 12 years, and it’s never been like this,” said Cindy...
This Is The Coldest City In Washington
Grab your coats! Stacker found the coldest city in every state.
Investigation finds multiple 'likely' instances of racist slurs toward Lakes High students
STANWOOD, Wash. — An investigation by the Stanwood-Camano School District has found two "likely" instances of racist slurs being used toward Lakes High School students during a November football game by Camano High School students. Stanwood-Camano School District announced it had launched an investigation shortly after a Nov. 4...
Work to begin soon on this new Bellingham park
The park won’t include a traditional children’s playground but it will feature some elements for kids to enjoy.
Lynden man, 23, airlifted after I-5 crash
BELLINGHAM, Wash. — First responders were dispatched to the northbound lanes of I-5, south of Bellingham, about 12:50am on Wednesday, December 14th, due to a report of a single-vehicle injury crash. The crash occurred in the area of milepost 248, about 2 miles south of Bellingham, according to the...
