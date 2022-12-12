ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Bucs HC Todd Bowles refuses Tom Brady game plan report

Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles has refuted a report that claimed quarterback Tom Brady has been making changes to game plans without informing coaches before contests. "No, we know what's going on in the meeting and we know all the tweaks," Bowles told reporters Monday following Sunday's 35-7...
TAMPA, FL
NFL Analysis Network

49ers Receive Brutal Injury Update On Defensive Piece

The San Francisco 49ers have not missed a beat with rookie Brock Purdy taking over at quarterback following Jimmy Garoppolo breaking his foot early in their Week 13 matchup with the Miami Dolphins, 33-17. They picked up another dominant victory in Week 14, this time over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 35-7.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Marconews.com

Kyler Murray's injury may have just saved Kliff Kingsbury's job | Opinion

Kyler Murray came out wearing highlighter orange shoes to play the Patriots on Monday Night Football; it took just three plays for him to suffer the lowlight of his career. Murray took off running to his right, made a couple of head-and-shoulders fakes, then crumpled to the field at State Farm Stadium without contact. A New England defender recognized what happened right away and motioned for the Arizona training staff before bothering to tag Murray as down.
ARIZONA STATE
Marconews.com

Joe Burrow jokes on Manningcast: Sounds like Haven Wolfe called me ugly

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, a guest on ESPN2's Monday Night Football Manningcast for the Week 14 game between the New England Patriots and the Arizona Cardinals, talked to Peyton and Eli during his first-ever Manningcast appearance about the recent viral video that featured Bengals fan Haven Wolfe after Wolfe had her wisdom teeth removed.
CINCINNATI, OH
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To Photo Of Raiders Owner

A photo of Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis is making the rounds on social media. The American businessman was spotted rocking an interesting outfit at the NFL owners meeting in Dallas on Wednesday. Take a look at the fit here:. The NFL world took to Twitter to react to...
LAS VEGAS, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy