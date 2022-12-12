Effective: 2022-12-15 10:13:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-16 10:15:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Berkeley; Georgetown; Williamsburg FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Santee River near Santee River near Jamestown. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, several dirt logging roads are impassable. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 930 AM EST Thursday, the stage was 9.4 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage early Friday morning and continue rising to a crest of 11.2 feet Saturday morning. - Flood stage is 10.0 feet.

BERKELEY COUNTY, SC ・ 3 HOURS AGO