Odell Beckham to Cowboys gets 2-word update from Jerry Jones
Following last week’s meeting, it appeared that Jerry Jones could look to other options besides veteran wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. Now, given a recent update, it appears that Beckham could still very well be an option for this team. On Wednesday, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was asked about...
Steelers WR Diontae Johnson supports Mason Rudolph to start
Steelers wide receiver said Thursday he wants Mason Rudolph to start at quarterback Sunday if Kenny Pickett is ruled out with his concussion.
Miami Dolphins: 4 bold predictions for Week 15 vs. Bills
The 2022 NFL season is coming down to a wire, so the stakes are raising every game. The Miami Dolphins are traveling to face the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium on Saturday, which means it is time for some Dolphins Week 15 bold predictions. Miami is coming off a rough two-game losing streak. Most recently, […] The post Miami Dolphins: 4 bold predictions for Week 15 vs. Bills appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Murky Brock Purdy injury update for 49ers-Seahawks on TNF
San Francisco 49ers’ QB Brock Purdy received an injury update on Tuesday ahead of the team’s Thursday Night Football clash with the Seattle Seahawks, per Eric Branch. “49ers QB Brock Purdy (oblique, rib) will be limited in practice today. Kyle Shanahan said it’s not clear whether he will play Thursday vs. Seahawks,” Branch wrote on Twitter. […] The post Murky Brock Purdy injury update for 49ers-Seahawks on TNF appeared first on ClutchPoints.
5-Star Quarterback Recruit Might Be Flipping Commitment
Five-star quarterback Dante Moore could be on the verge of flipping his commitment. At least that's what it sounds like. Moore, the No. 11 recruit and No. 5 quarterback from the 2023 class, committed to Oregon in July. However, the Ducks recently lost one of their top coaches. Offensive coordinator...
Paul Finebaum Names 'Smartest' Coach He's Ever Been Around
The college football world is reeling from the death of Mike Leach. While processing the crushing news on Tuesday morning on Get Up, ESPN's Paul Finebaum called Leach the "smartest coach" he ever encountered. Finebaum recalled that Leach, who had a law degree and didn't play college football, was unlike...
Yardbarker
Nick Saban lands another elite recruit, receives commitment from 5-star DE Keon Keeley
Nick Saban appears to be putting together a special 2023 recruiting class for the Alabama Crimson Tide, but can it really be considered all that "special" when elite recruiting hauls have become the norm in Tuscaloosa?. Perhaps nothing will beat Alabama's 2021 recruiting class, a group that featured seven five-star...
NFL Assistant Coach Officially Leaving For College Job
One of Jeff Saturday's Colts assistants is reportedly jumping ship after landing a college job. Per Josh Dubow of the Associated Press, tight ends coach Klayton Adams is leaving to become the offensive line coach under the new staff at Stanford, effective immediately. "Stanford hires Colts TE coach Klayton Adams...
Football World Reacts To Colorado Quarterback's Decision
Deion Sanders told Colorado players during his first team meeting that he would be more than happy to push plenty of them out the door. The Buffaloes' new head coach told the team that he was bringing his own "luggage" and that it was "Louis" as in Louis Vuitton. On...
Ryan Tannehill’s strong message to Titans amid 3-game losing skid
Ryan Tannehill and the Tennessee Titans find themselves in a strange spot in the AFC South right now. They aren’t exactly dominating their opponents right now, but they have a two game lead at the top of their division. They are likely going to win the division, even though they currently find themselves in the […] The post Ryan Tannehill’s strong message to Titans amid 3-game losing skid appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Minnesota Vikings: 3 bold predictions for Week 15 vs. Colts
For the first time this season, fans will have some NFL action on a Saturday. The Minnesota Vikings are set to host the Indianapolis Colts at U.S. Bank Stadium, which means it is time for some Vikings Week 15 bold predictions. Minnesota is coming off a 34-23 loss against the...
Jackson State expected to hire Deion Sanders recommendation as his replacement
The Jackson State football program were left without a head coach after Deion Sanders left to take the Colorado job. Now, the school looks to name the man Sanders recommended as his successor. ESPN’s Pete Thamel reports Jackson State will hire TC Taylor as its next head football coach. Taylor served as the wide receivers […] The post Jackson State expected to hire Deion Sanders recommendation as his replacement appeared first on ClutchPoints.
2022 Fantasy Football Week 15 Start ‘Em Sit ‘Em: Tight Ends
While teams across the NFL are still fighting for playoff spots, in the fantasy football world, the playoffs are set to kick off in Week 15 in most leagues. While not everyone is in the playoffs, there’s a decent chance that most fantasy owners have at least one team that will begin the fight for […] The post 2022 Fantasy Football Week 15 Start ‘Em Sit ‘Em: Tight Ends appeared first on ClutchPoints.
This wild Jimmy Garoppolo-Brock Purdy stat will turn more 49ers fans into believers
Sure, the San Francisco 49ers will not have Jimmy Garoppolo for the rest of the season, but they definitely trust what they have in Brock Purdy. So far, Purdy has looked solid and capable of handling the chores under center for the 49ers, who will be facing the Seattle Seahawks on the road this Thursday […] The post This wild Jimmy Garoppolo-Brock Purdy stat will turn more 49ers fans into believers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘I wouldn’t be here’: Josh McDaniels shows Bill Belichick love ahead of Raiders-Patriots
Week 15 is huge for the New England Patriots and Las Vegas Raiders. They’re both trying to keep their playoff hopes alive but it will also mark the first meeting of the year between Josh McDaniels and Bill Belichick, at least in a game that means something. The two clashed in the preseason. McDaniels was […] The post ‘I wouldn’t be here’: Josh McDaniels shows Bill Belichick love ahead of Raiders-Patriots appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘Didn’t want to baby me’: Falcons QB Desmond Ridder gets honest on looming NFL debut
Just a week ago, the Atlanta Falcons decided to bench starting QB Marcus Mariota in favor of rookie Desmond Ridder. And now, Mariota is heading to the IR with a knee injury. Since the team had a bye in Week 14, the first-year signal-caller has had more time than usual to prepare for his NFL debut. Ahead of Sunday’s tilt with the New Orleans Saints, he sounded nothing but confident, crediting the Falcons for preparing him for this moment all year long.
Jeff Saturday sends message to Colts about full-time coaching job
Indianapolis Colts’ interim head coach Jeff Saturday recently spoke on his future with the team per Zak Keefer. “Asked today about this, Jeff Saturday makes this clear: he wants to coach full-time, and plans on interviewing for the Colts’ head coach opening this January, ‘if they’ll have me.’ Despite the rocky last few weeks, it’s […] The post Jeff Saturday sends message to Colts about full-time coaching job appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Odell Beckham Jr. primed for shocking decision after free agency drama
Odell Beckham Jr. captured a spot in the NFL news cycle as he looked to make a return. The New York Giants, Dallas Cowboys and Buffalo Bills all met with him and his decision was expected by now. There is a very good chance that it ends up being delayed. According to Jeremy Fowler of […] The post Odell Beckham Jr. primed for shocking decision after free agency drama appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Baltimore Ravens: 4 bold predictions for Week 15 vs. Browns
The weekend is almost here, which means it is time for some Baltimore Ravens Week 15 bold predictions. They will be back on the road to face the Cleveland Browns at the FirstEnergy Stadium on Saturday. The Ravens are coming off an important 16-14 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers. They...
Eagles’ Gardner Minshew, ex-Mississippi State QB, gets emotional in Mike Leach farewell tribute
Former Mississippi State football head coach Mike Leach’s passing hit the sports world like hard, but it especially hit his current and former players like a ton of bricks. Gardner Minshew, current Philadelphia Eagles backup quarterback and former Washington State quarterback under Leach, spoke about the impact the late coach had on his life.
