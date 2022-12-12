Strong 6.0-M earthquake strikes southwestern coast of Mexico

Dec. 12 (UPI) -- A strong magnitude 6.0 earthquake struck the southwestern coast of Mexico over the weekend, resulting in little to no damage, authorities said.

Authorities in Mexico said no major damage was sustained following a strong earthquake striking along its southwestern coast on Sunday. Image courtesy of USGS/Website

The temblor occurred at 8:31 a.m. Sunday morning south of Tecpan in the Mexican Pacific coast state of Guerrero, the North American nation's National Seismological Service said.

The Mexican service's U.S. counterpart reported that it struck at a depth of 11.6 miles about 2 miles east-southeast of El Ticui, a village home to fewer than 3,500 people.

Claudia Sheinbaum, mayor of Mexico City, located some 400 miles northeast of where the earthquake hit, said the temblor caused emergency protocols to be activated in the nation's capital.

Following the strike, the Secretariat of Comprehensive Risk Management tweeted preliminary information indicted no incidents of damage or casualties had been reported.

A tour of the affected area by plane later confirmed no visible damage had been sustained, the risk management office later said in a statement .

Mexican President Andres Manuel similarly stated via Twitter that "the report we have on the earthquake in Tecpan, Guerrero, is that fortunately there is no major damage."

The U.S. Geological Survey said Mexico, which is located atop three large tectonic plates, is one of the world's most seismically active regions.

This article originally appeared on UPI.com