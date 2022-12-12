Read full article on original website
Boxing Scene
Arum: You'd Have To Favor Prograis, But I Think Teofimo Could Beat Him
Bob Arum has decades-worth of experience watching fights, and at the age of 91, the Hall of Fame promoter and Top Rank boss knows when a gem is pristine or imperfect. Teofimo Lopez Jr. sneaked away with a split decision victory against Sandor Martin on Dec. 10 in a competitive fight in which the former unified 135-pound champion got dropped once officially and arguably a second time as well.
Boxing Scene
Gervonta Davis: I'm The Most Hated Fighter, My Boxing Abilities Are Overlooked
Gervonta Davis is often compared to a mini Mike Tyson. Ever since turning pro in 2013, “Tank” has displayed brute power and turned in a series of highlight-reel knockouts. Of his 27 fights, 25 have ended in KO – a 92.5% knockout ratio. Davis has 114 rounds under his belt, an average of just over four rounds a bout.
Boxing Scene
Michel Rivera on Gervonta: “Once I Take Care of Frank Martin, Everything Will Fall into Place”
On December 17th, Michel Rivera (24-0) will have the biggest fight of his young career when he faces fellow unbeaten lightweight Frank Martin (16-0) in a Showtime main event. The bout will headline a Premier Boxing Champions’ card at the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas. The showdown will be the...
Boxing Scene
Keyshawn Davis: Guy Like Me, With Only 7 Fights, They Shouldn’t Be Scared To Fight Me, Right?
NEW YORK – Keyshawn Davis’s handlers understand that the ease with which he beat Juan Carlos Burgos on Saturday night both helped and hurt the elite lightweight prospect’s cause. The 23-year-old Davis, who won an Olympic silver medal in 2021, impressed an expansive viewing audience on ESPN....
Boxing Scene
Team Benavidez: Everything Plant Asked For, We Kept Giving; Just Hope He Shows Up And Fights David
David Benavidez couldn’t wait to announce that a deal was reached for a long-awaited grudge match with Caleb Plant. Members of his team—and perhaps Benavidez himself—remain skeptical of the fight moving forward, to the point of not saying “no” to any stipulation brought to their attention by the other side.
Boxing Scene
Martin-Rivera Gives The Best of Risk and Reward
Frank Martin (16-0, 12 KO) is on the road to title contention. Michel Rivera (24-0, 14 KO) is too. They won’t be fighting for a title on Saturday night (Showtime, 10 PM EST). Not a full title, a regular title, an interim title…none of the above. No, the...
Boxing Scene
Beterbiev on Usyk: ‘Very Happy If This Fight Happens In the Professionals’
Artur Beterbiev apparently is open to the idea of rekindling his rivalry with Oleksandr Usyk. Beterbiev, the IBF, WBO, and WBC 175-pound champion from Russia, fought Ukraine’s Usyk a few times in the amateur ranks. According to Boxrec, Beterbiev won once, in 2007, and lost the other two times, in 2011 and 2012, the last being the men’s heavyweight quarter finals of the 2012 London Olympics. Usyk, the current WBO, WBA, and IBF heavyweight champion and former undisputed cruiserweight champion, would go on to win gold.
Boxing Scene
ESPN’s Telecast Of Teofimo Lopez-Sandor Martin Fight Averaged 951K Viewers, Peaked At 972K
Teofimo Lopez’s second junior welterweight fight drew slightly higher viewership on ESPN than his 140-pound debut four months ago. Nielsen Media Research revealed data Tuesday that indicated an average of 951,000 viewers watched Lopez defeat Sandor Martin by split decision in a 10-round main event Saturday night at Madison Square Garden in New York. ESPN’s peak audience for the Lopez-Martin match was 972,000.
Boxing Scene
Kim Clavel Vows To Topple Nery, Become Unified Champion in Laval
As BoxingScene.com previously reported, the world light flyweight unification between WBC champion Kim Clavel (16-0, 3 KOs) and WBA champion Jessica Nery Plata (28-2, 3 KOs), is confirmed and will take place on Friday, January 13, 2023, at Place Bell in Laval. Clavel, fighting out of Montreal, is fully recovered...
Boxing Scene
Petchyindee Boxing Promotions Wins Purse Bid For Thammanoon Niyomtrong-Erick Rosa WBA Title Fight
A strawweight title fight that was once agreed to was instead resolved through a purse bid hearing. Petchyindee Boxing Promotions claimed promotional rights to the WBA strawweight title consolidation fight between ‘Super’ champ Thammanoon Niyomtrong and secondary titlist Erick ‘Mini Pacman’ Rosa. The Bangkok-headquartered outfit submitted $140,000, outpacing Shuan Boxing who offered $122,000 as the lone other bidder during a purse bid hearing held during the WBA Centennial Convention on Monday in Orlando, Florida.
Boxing Scene
Euro News: Charr vs. Browne, Dina Thorslund, Viktor Faust, More
WBO female bantamweight Dina Thorslund (18-0) defends the title February 25 in Holstebro (Denmark) against Argentinian Debora Anahi Lopez (20-1-1) on a TK Promotion show. Thorsland's trainer Thomas Madsen makes no secret that it's been difficult to find an opponent willing to come to Denmark and challenge the undefeated champion, who in turn has been unable to get a big fight abroad against, for instance, Matchroom's Ebanie Bridges, who holds the IBF title.
Boxing Scene
Yamaguchi Falcao, Connor Coyle Grab Knockout Wins in Orlando
Super middleweight Yamaguchi “The Problem” Falcao and middleweight Connor “The Kid” Coyle successfully defended their NABA championships with impressive stoppage victories Sunday, December 11 at the Caribe Royale in Orlando. The card was promoted by Boxlab Promotions. Falcao and Coyle are promoted by Fire Fist Boxing...
Boxing Scene
Vito Mielnicki Jr. To Fight Omar Rosales On Davis-Garcia Undercard 1/7 In Washington, D.C.
Vito Mielnicki Jr. will remain active on another high-profile show next month. BoxingScene.com has confirmed that the 20-year-old junior middleweight will oppose Omar Rosales on the Gervonta Davis-Hector Luis Garcia undercard January 7 in Washington, D.C. The 10-round bout between Mielnicki (13-1, 8 KOs) and Rosales (9-1-1, 5 KOs) is expected to be streamed on Showtime’s YouTube channel just before the start of the pay-per-view portion of the Davis-Garcia undercard at Capital One Arena.
Boxing Scene
Shakur Stevenson Still In Search Of Foe For WBC Eliminator; Shuichiro Yoshino Next In Line
Shakur Stevenson is rapidly approaching the midway point of the WBC rankings in search of his next opponent. The unbeaten former two-division titlist is now on his fourth targeted opponent for a WBC lightweight final elimination bout eyed for the first quarter of 2023. Efforts to secure a fight with top-rated lightweight Isaac Cruz (24-2-1, 17KOs), unbeaten contender William Zepeda (27-0, 23KOs) and former lineal and unified champion George Kambosos Jr. each ended in declined offers for a variety of reasons.
Boxing Scene
David Benavidez Extends Promotional Pact With Sampson Boxing
Sampson Lewkowicz has revealed that Interim WBC World Super Middleweight Champion, David “El Bandera Roja” Benavidez has again renewed his exclusive multi-year promotional agreement with Sampson Boxing. “I’m very happy to be able to continue this journey with ‘El Bandera Roja,’” said Lewkowicz. “David is in line for...
Boxing Scene
Haney, Concerned With Ramadan, At Odds With Top Rank Over Lomachenko Fight Date
Devin Haney would ideally want to fight the toughest opponent of his career before the start of the Ramadan holiday. The undisputed lightweight champion and practicing Muslim is headed toward a showdown with former lightweight kingpin and three-division titlist Vasiliy Lomachenko next spring, but there is apparently some friction between Haney and the promoter of their event, Top Rank.
Boxing Scene
Cecilia Braekhus: I Just Wanted To Get Back in The Ring!
On Saturday night at the Commerce Casino in Commerce, California, one of the greats of women’s boxing, former undisputed welterweight champion Cecilia Braekhus, will return to the ring for the first time since March of 2021 to face Marisa Joana Portillo. It’s an eight-round undercard fight, far from the...
Boxing Scene
Martin Not High On Teofimo Lopez: "He Don't Have The Power For 140 And He Don't Have The Chin"
From the moment Teofimo Lopez made his professional debut, his calling card and claim to fame came from his ability to separate his foes from their consciousness. But as the deleterious knockout puncher attempts to get comfortable facing bigger men at 140-pounds, at least one of his more recent opponents has been left unimpressed with his supposed power.
Boxing Scene
Welcome Back, Manny Pacquiao, But Stay Away From The Welterweight Elite
Make no mistake, I appreciate Manny Pacquiao. The things he accomplished after reaching the championship level more than two decades ago measure up to anyone over the same time frame, and he’ll be a deserving International Boxing Hall of Fame inductee from the very instant he becomes eligible. But...
Boxing Scene
Naoya Inoue vs. Paul Butler - CompuBox Punch Stats
Naoya Inoue raises his record in widely recognized world title fights to 19-0 (17 KO) and becomes the first fighter from the Pacific Rim to become an undisputed champion in the four-belt era by scoring a 10-count KO in round 11 over Paul Butler thanks to a powerful combination along the ropes.
