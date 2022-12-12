ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sky News Australia host Chris Smith apologises for ‘humiliating’ behaviour at Christmas party

By Caitlin Cassidy
 7 days ago
Chris Smith

The Sky News Australia host Chris Smith has apologised for his “humiliating” behaviour at the network’s Christmas party over the weekend, citing alcoholism and mental health struggles for his inappropriate conduct.

The 60-year-old broadcaster was suspended from his roles at Sky and 2GB on Sunday while an internal investigation into the event was under way.

Smith reportedly joined colleagues at the Ivy Sunroom at midday on Saturday for the formal event before going on to the Establishment, an upmarket bar in the Sydney CBD.

Celebrations went awry following a string of allegedly lewd comments made by Smith that reduced a colleague to tears.

Smith said he had since checked himself into a mental health facility and was “beyond gutted” for his conduct at the event.

In a statement released on Monday afternoon, Smith apologised to the multiple women involved in the incidents and confirmed he was receiving professional treatment.

“I am beyond gutted and devastated to know I have upset my colleagues after our Christmas party,” he said.

“I apologise profusely to the women I upset. That’s not the man I am at work ever, as they will all attest. They have been so supportive to me and do not deserve such drunken treatment.”

Smith said he had a recurring problem with alcohol which was partly to blame for the behaviour.

“It sends me manic,” he said.

“I am … terribly upset about humiliating myself with people I respect and admire. I am in a facility receiving professional help, to deal conclusively with my abuse of alcohol and solve this once and for all, without qualification … it can and will be done.

“I pride myself on my professionalism and work ethic but I have dropped the ball and embarrassed many people including those I love most – my family. I’m very sorry.”

Smith was primed to host a regular 5pm nightly program on Sky News Australia from 2023 prior to being pulled from the air.

His time-slot for Sky News show Chris Smith Tonight on Sunday evening was swiftly replaced with a repeat episode of Piers Morgan Uncensored.

He was also removed from duties filling in on a 2GB breakfast show over the Christmas break while broadcaster Ben Fordham was on holidays, which was due to start from Monday.

A spokesperson said the radio station had been made aware of “serious allegations” against Smith arising from the Christmas party.

“Sky has advised they are conducting an investigation. Chris has been stood down from his duties at 2GB until the investigation has concluded,” the spokesperson said.

Sky News confirmed it was investigating the allegations and Smith had been suspended until the investigation was complete.

“The welfare of our staff is our absolute priority,” a spokesperson said. “We have a zero-tolerance approach to inappropriate conduct and take these allegations very seriously.”

It’s not the first time Smith has made headlines.

He has been suspended in the past after a string of allegations regarding inappropriate behaviour towards women at social events.

In 2009, he was suspended from the Macquarie Radio Network after allegations from female colleagues at another Christmas party, this time hosted by 2GB, where he allegedly groped another woman.

He was also fired as a producer from A Current Affair in the late 1990s after he exposed himself to two female colleagues at a work party.

ME ;-)
6d ago

“This is not the man I am” he states. Whaaaay? BS! He has multiple offenses dating back to 2009 (earlier?)!!! It is EXACTLY the man he is! HE SHOULD BE FIRED!

11
dan conboy
6d ago

One of the very 1st pieces of advice my father ever gave me was don't get drunk at the office Christmas party.

25
bob54
6d ago

That's him. The alcohol just gave him the boldness to say what was in his thoughts and mind. He's a repeat offender.

11
