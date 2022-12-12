Read full article on original website
nowdecatur.com
Table for Ten sitting down at Doherty’s Pub January 20
December 14, 2022 – The Decatur Regional Chamber of Commerce will be hosting an evening of conversation at Doherty’s Pub on Friday, January 20, from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. This Table for Ten event is free for all who attend, but registration has closed. If you have...
taylorvilledailynews.com
William Charles Rahar Jr.
William Charles (Bill) Rahar, Jr., 51, of Taylorville, passed away peacefully on December 11, 2022, at Northwestern Memorial Hospital in Chicago, IL. Bill had made the decision to be an organ donor and was able to give the gift of life to two individuals. Bill was born March 21, 1971...
Effingham Radio
Monday Police Blotter
Effingham County Sheriff’s Office arrested 45 year old Robert Wesselman of Effingham for a mittimus to jail. Robert was taken to the Effingham County Jail. Effingham County Sheriff’s Office arrested 25 year old Dalton Ard of Effingham for a mittimus to jail. Dalton was taken to the Effingham County Jail.
nowdecatur.com
With new pipeline, Decatur continues to lead the way in carbon capture and sequestration
December 12, 2022 – Landowners, community members, and environmentalists had the opportunity to learn more about a plan to bring a CO2 pipeline from Iowa to Decatur for carbon sequestration. The Illinois State Geological Survey, Richland Community College and ADM hosted the informational sessions and tours with Wolf Carbon...
Decatur mayoral candidates disqualified
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Two people who were planning to run for Mayor of Decatur have been disqualified. The Illinois State Board of Elections decided on Monday that candidates Abeer Motan and Mary Williams are not qualified to run after determining they failed to acquire at least 85 signatures on their petitions. As a result, […]
WCIA
Harristown could add second marijuana dispensary
HARRISTOWN, Ill. (WCIA) — A small town in Macon County could be getting another marijuana dispensary. The Village of Harristown is building its first growery and dispensary and is considering adding a second across the street. Some people of Harristown wonder why the small town of 1,200 need two...
WAND TV
Travis Tritt and War Hippies coming to the Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – The Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater announces country star Travis Tritt will be joining their line-up for the 2023 concert season. Travis Tritt accompanied by special guest War Hippies will perform Friday, June 2. This show is produced in partnership by The Devon and Grandstand Concerts and...
capitolwolf.com
Suspect arrested in Sat. shooting
What appears to have been a gunfight Saturday night at the Wet Bar on S. 5th which ended in a man being shot in the head has now resulted in an arrest. The Criminal Investigations Division arrested 33-year old Carlos R. Leyva of Decatur for the shooting. The victim is...
YAHOO!
Decatur Police ask for help in hunt for capital murder suspect
Dec. 12—The Decatur Police Department requests the public's assistance in locating Demarcus Antoine Travis, 40, of Huntsville, in reference to an ongoing Capital Murder investigation. Travis has an active Capital Murder warrant out for his arrest in connection to the shooting that occurred on November 27, 2022 at Wheeler...
Coles Co. taxpayers demand answers after property tax hike
COLES COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) – It was a heated scene in the Coles County Courthouse Tuesday night. Concerned taxpayers confronted the board about property tax hikes they say are unfair. Attorney Sarah Hocking laid out the issue. She, and others who live among a handful of subdivisions in Lafayette Township, feel they’ve been targeted by […]
Effingham Radio
Charleston Man Arrested For Domestic Battery
On December 6th Charleston Officers investigated a domestic battery report that occurred in the 1000 block of Adams Avenue. The victim reported that Chad M. Wheeler slapped her in the face and drug her around by her hair. The victim had visible injuries she claimed were from the previous day where Wheeler had hit her repeatedly.
