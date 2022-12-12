Read full article on original website
Live Updates: Arizona vs. Texas A&M Corpus Christi
* Michael Irving, Marc Beasley and Daryl Gelinas are the refs tonight. It's not considered to be a good crew. * Oumar Ballo scored to open the game, but Terrion Murdix matched him. Murdix then made two free-throws and Azuolas Tubelis got on the board before Isaac Mushila nailed a three. Tubelis responded with a three-point play and Mushila scored as Ballo got another inside. Mushila scored and the Islanders took an 11-9 lead into the media timeout.
azdesertswarm.com
Former Arizona DLs Kyon Barrs, JB Brown announce transfer destinations
A pair of former Arizona defensive linemen whose careers in Tucson extend back multiple coaches have picked their next programs, and both have a connection to the Wildcats. Kyon Barrs announced Wednesday he had committed to USC for the 2023 season, whom the UA will visit next fall, while JB Brown is headed to UMass to play for former Arizona defensive coordinator Don Brown.
KGUN 9
NCAA adds minimal additional forward-looking punishments to Arizona Wildcats men's basketball program
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The NCAA leveled minimal additional forward-looking punishments against the Arizona Wildcats men's basketball program following a long investigation of rules violations. However, Arizona has to vacate all regular and post-season wins for the 2016-17 and 2017-18 seasons. According to Matt Norlander of CBS Sports, the...
Record breaking career, Stewart lands in Texas high school football history
Alice quarterback Cutter Stewart passed Colt McCoy and tied Kyler Murray in career passing touchdowns in Texas high school football.
LIV Golf adds Tucson tournament stop
The Gallery Golf Club north of Tucson in Dove Mountain will host LIV League golfers Friday, March 17 - Sunday, March 19 on its South Course.
CBS Sports
How to watch Arizona vs. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Tuesday's NCAAB game
Current Records: Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 5-4; Arizona 8-1 The #10 Arizona Wildcats will take on the Texas A&M-Corpus Christi Islanders at 8:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday at McKale Memorial Center. The Wildcats are out to keep their four-game home win streak alive. Arizona didn't have too much trouble with the...
Corpus Christi is now home to a world champion jiu-jitsu athlete
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi is now the home to a world champion jiu-jitsu athlete. Tommy Montoya got the chance to hold up the world championship medal he won over the weekend in Anaheim, California. He practices out of his Gracie Allegiance studio on Staples Street. The contests...
Tucson, December 13 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 7 high school 🏀 games in Tucson. The Catalina High School basketball team will have a game with Tanque Verde High School on December 12, 2022, 18:00:00. The Mountain View High School - Marana basketball team will have a game with Rincon-University High School on December 12, 2022, 18:00:00.
Penalties Revealed For Arizona After FBI Investigation
The IARP has announced all of the sanctions for the Arizona basketball program following an FBI investigation. Former Wildcats head coach Sean Miller — now with Xavier — received no penalties or sanctions. Here are the FBI's findings, per an official release:. "A University of Arizona former assistant...
KOLD-TV
Some southern Arizona school districts delay opening on Tuesday
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Several southern Arizona school districts have opted to delay the school day on Tuesday, Dec. 13 due to forecasted and current weather conditions in the area. The following schools are on a two-hour delay:. Fort Huachuca Accommodation Schools. Douglas Unified School District. Bisbee Unified...
Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona receives $25,000 donation
The Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona is receiving a $25,000 funding boost from Bank of America, as part of its 'employee booster campaign.'
Campus fight leads to Rincon University High School lockdown
A fight at Rincon University High School led to a lockdown and Tucson police investigation. The lockdown was lifted shortly after.
Hiker falls 20 feet at Tanque Verde Falls
On Saturday, December 10, 2022, the Southern Arizona Rescue Association rescued a hiker that fell around 20 feet.
rdzphotographyblog.com
Tucson – November 2022 – Fall Horse Show
The fall horse show at Pima County Fairgrounds. Lots of horses jumping over obstacles, but they are beautiful animals. Or in this case, refusing to jump over the obstacle.
texasstandard.org
This historic Gulf Coast hotel could be just days from demolition
The city of Palacios sits on the Texas Gulf Coast between Corpus Christi and Galveston. These days, it’s known primarily for shrimping and tourism. And for close to 120 years, the Luther Hotel has been a centerpiece for visitors and locals alike. “It’s often called the jewel of the...
KOLD-TV
Some positive news as Pima County’s “tripledemic” rages on
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The “tripledemic” is still doing a job on Arizona, although according to the Pima County Health Department, there are some bright spots. The number of new RSV cases has begun to level off and may begin a downward trend if Pima County follows a nationwide trend.
Flying observatory retires to Tucson
A Boeing 747 modified to explore space landed at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base Tuesday. The aircraft called SOFIA does its space exploration by flying to high altitude,
KGUN 9
A very cold start to the day
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Bundle up!. It's going to be a very cold start to the day, with most areas dipping to the 20s. A Hard Freeze Warning is in effect through 9 AM, today and tomorrow morning. Highs will also run 10-15° below normal over the next few...
Man accused of assaulting a Tucson realtor arrested in Texas
Authorities say a man who allegedly assaulted and tried to kidnap a pregnant real estate agent at a Tucson home two months ago has been arrested in Texas.
AZFamily
Lottery officials looking for 2 lucky Arizonans to claim their big winnings
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Lottery officials are looking for 2 lucky Arizonans who could bring home some serious lottery winnings this week from the Powerball prize. On Tuesday, one winner claimed their Triple Twist draw of a $333,694 jackpot after finding a lucky ticket at the Circle K on Cactus Road in Phoenix. On Monday, one Powerball player landed the PowerPlay jackpot at a Sun Mart in San Simon, growing their win from $50,000 to $100,000! Also on Monday, a Powerball player at a One Stop Market in Tucson won a jackpot of $50,000! Neither of the Powerball winners has claimed their prize yet, so check those tickets.
