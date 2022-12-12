* Michael Irving, Marc Beasley and Daryl Gelinas are the refs tonight. It's not considered to be a good crew. * Oumar Ballo scored to open the game, but Terrion Murdix matched him. Murdix then made two free-throws and Azuolas Tubelis got on the board before Isaac Mushila nailed a three. Tubelis responded with a three-point play and Mushila scored as Ballo got another inside. Mushila scored and the Islanders took an 11-9 lead into the media timeout.

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO