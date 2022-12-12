LOS ANGELES (AP) — Billie Moore, who coached the first U.S. Olympic women’s basketball team to a silver medal at the 1976 Montreal Games, has died. She was 79. UCLA, where Moore was the women’s head coach from 1977-93, announced Thursday that she died from cancer at home Wednesday night in Fullerton, California, surrounded by family and friends. Moore was the first coach in women’s basketball history to lead teams from two different schools to national championships. She guided Cal State Fullerton to the Commission on Intercollegiate Athletics for Women title in 1970 and UCLA to the Association for Intercollegiate Athletics for Women (AIAW) title in 1978. Moore was inducted in both the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame and the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame in 1999.

