Read full article on original website
Related
Home prices are less than $200,000 in these Colorado counties
It's no secret that home prices have been on the rise in many parts of Colorado for years at this point, but there are still some more affordable counties out there. In fact, the median home price is under $200,000 in 13 different counties around the state. According to the...
Are COVID-19 cases dropping in Colorado ahead of Christmas?
Christmas Eve is a week away and many people are getting ready to travel for the holidays.
Colorado Words that Out-of-Staters Find Impossible to Pronounce
Colorado vocab can be tricky at first, but most people find they can catch on pretty quickly after a few flubs and a little help from our neighbors. Before you worry too much about how to say towns, start with the word Colorado. There are two ways to say, Colorado....
9News
Drop in marijuana price squeezes growers in Colorado
The latest numbers from the state show yet another decrease in marijuana sales. After a spike in 2020, this October saw 20% less revenue compared to the year before.
nbc11news.com
Yearly cost of Grand Junction annual calendar follow up
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A KKCO is working for you follow-up. In July, we told you the City of Grand Junction approved spending over $50,000 of your money on a scenic calendar. Now we’ve got a copy of it and a new price tag. From the Monument to...
The Colorado couple giving away millions
In the lead-up to Christmas, I am writing a series of articles on business leaders, celebrities, and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. During the festive season, people like to read positive stories.
orangeandbluepress.com
$750 In Summer Rebate Checks Will Be Released in Colorado
Colorado Governor: Residents to Receive $750 Summer Rebate Checks. Gov. Jared Polis stated that Colorado taxpayers can expect to receive at least $750 up from the previous $500 estimate in the mail this summer through the Colorado Cashback Rebate. Individual tax filers and joint tax filers who filed state taxes by June 30 are now expecting $750 and $1,500 respectively.
nbc11news.com
Say bye-bye to plastic bags in some Colorado stores
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Expect a new charge at major retailers like Walmart, Target, and City Market. A new law, beginning Jan. 1, 2023, will be charging 10 cents for every paper or plastic bag. The new state law is following in the footsteps of other municipalities like Boulder and Fort Collins who have already enacted this law.
KJCT8
Elderly Montrose woman rescued from blizzard conditions in Colorado backcountry
A public Hanukkah celebration and menorah lighting will be held later this week for anyone of any faith. GRAPHIC CONTENT WARNING: Civil rights attorneys call for investigation into Colorado Springs Police. Updated: 7 hours ago. Civil rights groups are calling for a criminal investigation into the Colorado Springs Police Department...
This Is Colorado's Poorest City
That's why 24/7 Wall St found the poorest city in every state.
milehighcre.com
Kaiser Permanente to Invest $100M to Build State-of-the-Art Medical Facilities in Colorado
To enhance service for its current members and to prepare for future growth, Kaiser Permanente recently announced it is investing $100 million to build new and upgraded state-of-the-art medical facilities in eight communities across Colorado’s Front Range. Two brand-new facilities will replace existing medical offices in leased spaces in...
Mesa County four months behind on SNAP applications
The SNAP program, or food stamps, is meant to be a domestic hunger safety net, but what happens when that net is ripped?
Some Southern Colorado pharmacies struggling to find pain and fever meds for kids
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Southern Colorado parents and pharmacists are struggling to find pain and fever medicines for kids. The medicine shortage comes as Colorado ranks in the top ten for a surge in flu cases and hospitalizations. Children's Colorado in Colorado Springs said the shortage of acetaminophen and ibuprofen isn't directly impacting the The post Some Southern Colorado pharmacies struggling to find pain and fever meds for kids appeared first on KRDO.
KJCT8
Prescribed burns planned near Delta
MONTROSE, Colo. (KJCT) - If you see smoke near the Gunnison Gorge National Conservation Area this winter, it may be a prescribed burn. The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) Uncompahgre Field Office plans to conduct a prescribed burning of piles this winter within the Gunnison Gorge National Conservation Area. The...
KKTV
Public asked to help name underweight pup rescued in Colorado
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region is asking the public for help with naming a pup that was brought to them on Friday. The organization shared some background on the animal that only weighs about 17 pounds, which the humane society reports is about 13 pounds less than his ideal weight.
Is a front license plate required in Colorado?
If you are new to Colorado and trying to figure out whether or not you need one or two license plates for your vehicle, we have you covered.
Why Colorado roads can remain shut down after snowstorms pass
Colorado highways can be shut down for any number of reasons. Some of those reasons are more obvious than others.
coloradopolitics.com
January's new egg mandate will burden the poor | Colorado Springs Gazette
Pity the poor when comfortable moralists discover a new virtue. Consider chickens. For most people, eggs are a great and affordable source of nutrition. The Mayo Clinic Health System summarizes the egg as follows:. “One egg contains roughly 75 calories, 5 grams of fat, 6 grams of protein, 0 carbohydrates,...
Colorado Announces Plans to Release “30 to 50” Gray Wolves Along the State’s Western Slope
On Friday, December 9, Colorado Parks & Wildlife (CPW) laid out its plan for reestablishing wolf populations in the western part of the Centennial State. In a 293-page document called the Colorado Wolf Restoration and Management Plan, the agency called for the transfer and release of 30 to 50 gray wolves from other Rocky Mountain states onto Colorado’s Western Slope over the next three to five years. The announcement comes more than two years after a statewide ballot initiative mandated wolf reintroduction in western Colorado by the end of 2023.
Prepare your budget: Cage-free egg rule starts in January
Starting next month, caged hens in the state will need to be held in enclosures that give them one square foot of floor space. The requirement is part of the state's phased-in efforts to go cage-free by 2025.
Comments / 0