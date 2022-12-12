ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

nbc11news.com

Yearly cost of Grand Junction annual calendar follow up

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A KKCO is working for you follow-up. In July, we told you the City of Grand Junction approved spending over $50,000 of your money on a scenic calendar. Now we’ve got a copy of it and a new price tag. From the Monument to...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
orangeandbluepress.com

$750 In Summer Rebate Checks Will Be Released in Colorado

Colorado Governor: Residents to Receive $750 Summer Rebate Checks. Gov. Jared Polis stated that Colorado taxpayers can expect to receive at least $750 up from the previous $500 estimate in the mail this summer through the Colorado Cashback Rebate. Individual tax filers and joint tax filers who filed state taxes by June 30 are now expecting $750 and $1,500 respectively.
COLORADO STATE
nbc11news.com

Say bye-bye to plastic bags in some Colorado stores

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Expect a new charge at major retailers like Walmart, Target, and City Market. A new law, beginning Jan. 1, 2023, will be charging 10 cents for every paper or plastic bag. The new state law is following in the footsteps of other municipalities like Boulder and Fort Collins who have already enacted this law.
COLORADO STATE
KJCT8

Elderly Montrose woman rescued from blizzard conditions in Colorado backcountry

A public Hanukkah celebration and menorah lighting will be held later this week for anyone of any faith. GRAPHIC CONTENT WARNING: Civil rights attorneys call for investigation into Colorado Springs Police. Updated: 7 hours ago. Civil rights groups are calling for a criminal investigation into the Colorado Springs Police Department...
MONTROSE, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Some Southern Colorado pharmacies struggling to find pain and fever meds for kids

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Southern Colorado parents and pharmacists are struggling to find pain and fever medicines for kids. The medicine shortage comes as Colorado ranks in the top ten for a surge in flu cases and hospitalizations. Children's Colorado in Colorado Springs said the shortage of acetaminophen and ibuprofen isn't directly impacting the The post Some Southern Colorado pharmacies struggling to find pain and fever meds for kids appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KJCT8

Prescribed burns planned near Delta

MONTROSE, Colo. (KJCT) - If you see smoke near the Gunnison Gorge National Conservation Area this winter, it may be a prescribed burn. The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) Uncompahgre Field Office plans to conduct a prescribed burning of piles this winter within the Gunnison Gorge National Conservation Area. The...
DELTA, CO
KKTV

Public asked to help name underweight pup rescued in Colorado

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region is asking the public for help with naming a pup that was brought to them on Friday. The organization shared some background on the animal that only weighs about 17 pounds, which the humane society reports is about 13 pounds less than his ideal weight.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
coloradopolitics.com

January's new egg mandate will burden the poor | Colorado Springs Gazette

Pity the poor when comfortable moralists discover a new virtue. Consider chickens. For most people, eggs are a great and affordable source of nutrition. The Mayo Clinic Health System summarizes the egg as follows:. “One egg contains roughly 75 calories, 5 grams of fat, 6 grams of protein, 0 carbohydrates,...
COLORADO STATE
Field & Stream

Colorado Announces Plans to Release “30 to 50” Gray Wolves Along the State’s Western Slope

On Friday, December 9, Colorado Parks & Wildlife (CPW) laid out its plan for reestablishing wolf populations in the western part of the Centennial State. In a 293-page document called the Colorado Wolf Restoration and Management Plan, the agency called for the transfer and release of 30 to 50 gray wolves from other Rocky Mountain states onto Colorado’s Western Slope over the next three to five years. The announcement comes more than two years after a statewide ballot initiative mandated wolf reintroduction in western Colorado by the end of 2023.
COLORADO STATE

