ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

No. 8 Alabama riding momentum into meeting with streaking Memphis

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oLLcY_0jfMoOHv00

Following a big 71-65 comeback win over top-ranked Houston, No. 8 Alabama will look to extend its winning streak to four games when it faces Memphis Tuesday night in Tuscaloosa, Ala.

The Crimson Tide (8-1) rallied from 15 points down in the second half to upset the Cougars on the road behind the play of Noah Clowney (16 points, 11 rebounds), Jaden Bradley (12 points, four assists) and Mark Sears (11 points).

Alabama’s defense was also outstanding, limiting Houston to just three made field goals in the last eight-plus minutes of the game.

With the victory, the Crimson Tide became the first team to defeat two different No. 1 teams before January since the 1965-66 season when Duke accomplished the feat. Alabama captured a 103-101 quadruple-overtime win over then-No. 1 North Carolina on Nov. 27.

“This is one of those character wins that shows that our guys are going to keep fighting no matter what the score is,” Alabama head coach Nate Oats said. “We could have easily given up down 15. The start of the second half wasn’t great. We kind of made some changes with the bench guys, hung in there, kept clawing away at the lead, finally were able to take the lead and then were able to pull away from them.”

Despite being held to a season-low eight points (0 of 8 from the field, including 0 of 5 from the 3-point line) in the win over Houston, Brandon Miller remains the Tide leader in minutes (33.4), points (17.9) and rebounds (8.4) per game.

Sears (14.4 points per game, 3.3 assists per game), Clowney (9.4 ppg, 8.3 rebounds per game), Bradley (8.2 ppg, 3.3 rpg, 3.0 apg), Nimari Burnett (7.9 ppg, 2.3 rpg) and Charles Bediako (5.2 ppg, 6.7 rpg) have also played major roles for an Alabama team that enters its matchup with Memphis averaging 83.6 points per game.

The Tigers (8-2) roll into the matchup with the Tide riding a six-game winning streak following an impressive 82-73 win over No. 11 Auburn in Atlanta on Saturday.

Kendric Davis, the reigning American Athletic Conference Player of the Year, had a season-high 27 points and nine rebounds in the victory over Auburn. DeAndre Williams (16 points, team-high 11 rebounds), Alex Lomax (13 points, four boards) and Keonte Kennedy (nine points, three rebounds) also played key roles in the upset, as did Memphis’ scrappy defense.

The Tigers limited Auburn to 38.1 percent shooting from the field (24 of 63) and 25 percent from behind the arc (6 of 24).

“We know this was a big win over us,” Memphis head coach Penny Hardaway said. “Auburn is a tough, tough, tough team. Physically, they’re No. 1 at protecting the rim with blocks, and we knew what it was going to be like to come in here. We wanted to be the tougher team mentally and physically because you know how hard coach (Bruce) Pearl’s teams are going to play.”

Seven different players have started for Hardaway through Memphis’ first 10 games. Davis (18.4 ppg) and Williams (14.3 ppg) are the Tigers’ top two scorers. Williams is also the team’s leading rebounder (7.7 rpg).

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Everything Nate Oats said after Alabama's 91-88 win over Memphis

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – No. 4 Alabama defeated Memphis, 91-88, Tuesday night at Coleman Coliseum. The Crimson Tide advanced to 9-1 on the season after winning the second half of a home-and-home series with the Tigers. After the game, head coach Nate Oats spoke to local reporters. Below is everything Oats said following the 3-point home win over Memphis.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

Rewinding No. 4 Alabama’s win over Memphis

It’s a big night in Coleman Coliseum as the Alabama men’s basketball team puts its No. 4 ranking to the test against the Memphis Tigers. Penny Hardaway’s squad is coming off a win over Auburn while Alabama beat No. 1 Houston on Saturday. Keep it here all...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

Tennessee Beats Bama… Again

Four star linebacker Arion Carter announced his commitment decision Wednesday just after noon. Carter chose Tennessee over Alabama and Ohio State. Carter, a native of Smyrna, Tenn. was ranked as the number three overall prospect in his home state and the number 14 linebacker in the class of 2023. He also earned Tennessee's class 6A Mr. Football award.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
tdalabamamag.com

6-foot-8 OL Wilkin Formby ecstatic to start practicing with Alabama

Wilkin Formby will move in at the University of Alabama this week, and he will have an opportunity to experience the Crimson Tide’s Sugar Bowl prep. Formby is one of the Crimson Tide’s five 2023 offensive linemen commits. The Tuscaloosa native is also considered to be one of the top offensive tackle prospects in the nation. He said he feels blessed to be able to start practicing with Alabama this early.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
FanSided

Alabama Football: Time to stop sleeping on Jalen Milroe

Perhaps the biggest question surrounding the Alabama football program as the 2022 season wraps up is the state of the quarterback room going forward. All-American, Heisman Trophy winner, and national champion Bryce Young is expected to move on from the program, leaving a question mark at the position for the first time in several years. It can be expected that Young will become the fourth straight Alabama quarterback to be an NFL starter, and potentially an NFL standout.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
WREG

Tigers’ Franklin finally ruled eligible by the NCAA

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Coming off their biggest win of the season, a thumping of unbeaten Auburn over the weekend, Penny Hardaway and the Tigers got even more good news Monday as talented transfer Damaria Franklin has finally been cleared to play by the NCAA. Franklin missed the Tigers’ first ten games but will play Tuesday […]
MEMPHIS, TN
The Spun

Alabama Basketball Star: 'We're Becoming A Basketball School'

Alabama athletics is undeniably associated most with Nick Saban's juggernaut football program. However, the men's basketball team is also commanding attention this season. The Crimson Tide have catapulted to No. 4 in the nation following an 8-1 start. Along with defeating Tom Izzo's Michigan State Spartans, they have two wins over teams (North Carolina and Houston) that entered the matchup ranked No. 1.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
tdalabamamag.com

Reggie Ragland sends emphatic message co-signing Bo Scarbrough’s strong statement to Alabama players entering the transfer portal

Former Alabama linebacker Reggie Ragland doubled down on former running back Bo Scarbrough’s strong statement to Crimson Tide players entering the transfer portal. Ragland fired off a tweet on Tuesday, taking the stands with Scarbrough. “Tell them who don’t wanna stay get the hell on!”. Ragland played under...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
WREG

Teed off golfer hits player with club, fractures his skull: MPD

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis golfer was rushed into surgery after he was hit on the head with a golf club at The Links at Whitehaven earlier this month, and police say it was no accident. On Monday, another golfer, 22-year-old Wesley Caldwell of Nesbit, Mississippi, was booked in the Shelby County Jail on a […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Sylvamo holds grand opening for new Memphis headquarters

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A global company is expanding its corporate roots in Memphis. Sylvamo, known as the world’s paper company, showed off its new worldwide headquarters in East Memphis on Wednesday. At the Sylvamo corporation, not even the rain could put a damper on the company’s grand opening of its new world headquarters on Primacy Parkway. “They chose this […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Golfer accused of hitting player with club out on bond

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The man accused of striking another man in the head with a golf club appeared before a judge Tuesday, and the victim’s family is not pleased with the results of his arrest.  Family and friends of Marc Coleman, who was assaulted with a golf club, are outraged after learning the person Memphis […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WATN Local Memphis

The rumors are true: Raising Cane's is coming to Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Louisiana-based chicken fingers fast food chain Raising Cane's is coming to Memphis in the near future, a company spokesperson confirmed to ABC24 Friday. The chain, famous on social media for its dipping sauce, has more than 600 locations nationwide, including two in Tennessee and one on the campus of the University of Mississippi in Oxford.
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

What’s trending in Memphis with Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas and WAVN’s Telisa Franklin

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s Tuesday, which means Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas and WAVN’s Telisa Franklin are talking about what’s trending in Memphis. Andrew and Telisa caught up at the Digital Desk to talk about efforts underway to help 10-year-old Reniya West who was severely injured after being hit by a vehicle while walking to the bus stop.
MEMPHIS, TN
localmemphis.com

What are the odds of a White Christmas in Memphis?

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Christmas is just around the corner, stores are full of shoppers, and presents are under the tree. It's about the time of year that people start to wonder if a white Christmas is possible. In Memphis, the odds of a white Christmas are statistically pretty low....
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

City of Memphis wants Alicia Franklin lawsuit dismissed

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Attorneys for the City of Memphis are asking a judge to dismiss a lawsuit filed by Alicia Franklin. Franklin sued the City of Memphis saying if Memphis police had not failed to properly investigate her case, Memphis mother Eliza Fletcher would still be alive. Both of...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Golfer accused of hitting player with club has criminal history

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Friends and family of a 62-year-old who was hit in the head with a golf club say the person responsible needs to be held accountable. According to police, 62-year-old Marc Coleman was sent to the hospital after what was supposed to be a fun day at the Links at Whitehaven earlier this […]
MEMPHIS, TN
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

92K+
Followers
68K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy