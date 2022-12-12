(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ opens in less than one hour and XP‘s pre-market value is already 4.3% down. XP’s last close was $15.13, 58.39% below its 52-week high of $36.36. The last session, NASDAQ finished with XP (XP) dropping 3.01% to $15.13. NASDAQ rose 1.01% to $11,256.81, after two sequential sessions in a row of gains, on what was an all-around up trend trading session.

1 DAY AGO