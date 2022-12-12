ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Internationa Flavors & Fragrances And 3 Other Stocks Have Very High Payout Ratio

(VIANEWS) – Internationa Flavors & Fragrances (IFF), Philip Morris International (PM), Miller Industries (MLR) are the highest payout ratio stocks on this list. We have gathered information concerning stocks with the highest payout ratio so far. The payout ratio in itself isn’t a guarantee of good investment but it’s an indicator of whether dividends are being paid and how the company chooses to distribute them.
TENNESSEE STATE
Quidel Stock Went Down By Over 14% On Tuesday

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Quidel (NASDAQ: QDEL) dropped by a staggering 14.88% to $82.99 at 16:11 EST on Tuesday, following the last session’s upward trend. NASDAQ is jumping 0.58% to $11,208.52, following the last session’s upward trend. This seems, at the moment, a somewhat positive trend exchanging session today.
CALIFORNIA STATE
AI Successfully Guesses Tomorrow’s Stock Price For Kodak And Castle Biosciences

(VIANEWS) – The Innrs Artificial Intelligence algorithm has been making predictions about the next day stock price and guessing some of them correctly. We, at Via News, will follow this AI algorithm and publish the results every week day. Yesterday’s AI prediction for today would produce a ROI of...
DocuSign Stock Up By 27% In The Last 10 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) rose by a staggering 27.62% in 10 sessions from $47.07 at 2022-11-30, to $60.07 at 12:41 EST on Wednesday, after five sequential sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is rising 0.55% to $11,318.64, after two consecutive sessions in a row of gains.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Upland Software Stock Went Up By Over 17% In The Last 5 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Upland Software (NASDAQ: UPLD) jumped by a staggering 17.11% in 5 sessions from $6.84 at 17.11, to $8.01 at 12:28 EST on Wednesday, after five sequential sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is rising 0.55% to $11,318.64, after two sequential sessions in a row of gains.
TEXAS STATE
Ebix Stock Went Up By Over 9% So Far Today

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Ebix (NASDAQ: EBIX) jumped 9.08% to $21.62 at 11:28 EST on Monday, following the last session’s downward trend. NASDAQ is rising 0.41% to $11,050.06, following the last session’s downward trend. This seems, up until now, a somewhat positive trend exchanging session today. Ebix’s...
GEORGIA STATE
Tilray Stock Is 22% Down In The Last 10 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY) slid by a staggering 22.05% in 10 sessions from $4.58 at 2022-12-02, to $3.57 at 12:41 EST on Monday, after five consecutive sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is jumping 0.3% to $11,037.23, following the last session’s downward trend. Tilray’s...
Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Nuveen Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund, Another 7 Companies Have A High Estimated Dividend Yield

(VIANEWS) – Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund (EDD), Nuveen Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund (NAD), MFS Municipal Income Trust (CMU) have the highest dividend yield stocks on this list. Rank Financial Asset Price Change Forward Dividend Yield Updated (EST) 1 Morgan...
MARYLAND STATE
Arcturus Therapeutics Stock 9.02% Up Today

(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with Arcturus Therapeutics (ARCT) rising 9.02% to $19.28 on Tuesday while NASDAQ jumped 1.01% to $11,256.81. Arcturus Therapeutics’s last close was $17.69, 63.71% under its 52-week high of $48.75. Is Arcturus Therapeutics Stock a Good Investment?. Whether Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings (NASDAQ:ARCT)...
CALIFORNIA STATE
XP Already 4% Down, Almost One Hour Before The NASDAQ Open

(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ opens in less than one hour and XP‘s pre-market value is already 4.3% down. XP’s last close was $15.13, 58.39% below its 52-week high of $36.36. The last session, NASDAQ finished with XP (XP) dropping 3.01% to $15.13. NASDAQ rose 1.01% to $11,256.81, after two sequential sessions in a row of gains, on what was an all-around up trend trading session.
Less Than Five Hours Before The Market Open, Niu Technologies Is Down By 4%

(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ opens in less than five hours and Niu Technologies‘s pre-market value is already 4.23% down. Niu Technologies’s last close was $5.44, 71.22% under its 52-week high of $18.90. The last session, NASDAQ finished with Niu Technologies (NIU) sliding 3.55% to $5.44. NASDAQ dropped...
Splunk Stock Jumps By 20% In The Last 10 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Splunk (NASDAQ: SPLK) rose by a staggering 20.5% in 10 sessions from $76.48 at 2022-11-28, to $92.16 at 16:28 EST on Monday, after two sequential sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is jumping 1.26% to $11,143.74, following the last session’s downward trend. Splunk’s...
CALIFORNIA STATE

