Read full article on original website
Related
via.news
Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte S.A.B. de C.V. And 3 Other Stocks Have Very High Payout Ratio
(VIANEWS) – Telefonica (TEF), Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte S.A.B. de C.V. (OMAB), Portland General Electric Co (POR) are the highest payout ratio stocks on this list. Here’s the data we’ve collected of stocks with a high payout ratio as yet. The payout ratio in itself isn’t a guarantee...
via.news
Carter Bank & Trust And 7 Other Stocks Have High Sales Growth And An Above 3% Return on Equity
(VIANEWS) – Carter Bank & Trust (CARE), Enova International (ENVA), Panhandle Oil and Gas (PHX) are the highest sales growth and return on equity stocks on this list. Here is a list of stocks with an above 5% expected next quarter sales growth, and a 3% or higher return on equity. May these stocks be a good medium-term investment option?
via.news
Internationa Flavors & Fragrances And 3 Other Stocks Have Very High Payout Ratio
(VIANEWS) – Internationa Flavors & Fragrances (IFF), Philip Morris International (PM), Miller Industries (MLR) are the highest payout ratio stocks on this list. We have gathered information concerning stocks with the highest payout ratio so far. The payout ratio in itself isn’t a guarantee of good investment but it’s an indicator of whether dividends are being paid and how the company chooses to distribute them.
via.news
Sabra Health Care REIT, Enstar Group Limited, Another 6 Companies Have A High Estimated Dividend Yield
(VIANEWS) – Sabra Health Care REIT (SBRA), Enstar Group Limited (ESGRO), Kinder Morgan (KMI) have the highest dividend yield stocks on this list. Rank Financial Asset Price Change Forward Dividend Yield Updated (EST) 1 Sabra Health Care REIT (SBRA) 12.90 4.28% 9.49% 2022-11-29 21:09:08. 2 Enstar Group Limited (ESGRO)...
via.news
Putnam High Income Securities Fund, Invesco High Income Trust II, Another 7 Companies Have A High Estimated Dividend Yield
(VIANEWS) – Putnam High Income Securities Fund (PCF), Invesco High Income Trust II (VLT), Nuveen NASDAQ 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (QQQX) have the highest dividend yield stocks on this list. Rank Financial Asset Price Change Forward Dividend Yield Updated (EST) 1 Putnam High Income Securities Fund (PCF) 6.94 -2.39%...
Dow tumbles on recession fears. So much for a Santa Claus rally
Christmas is just 10 days away, and investors are still hoping for a Santa Claus rally. There has been little holiday cheer on Wall Street so far this month.
via.news
Quidel Stock Went Down By Over 14% On Tuesday
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Quidel (NASDAQ: QDEL) dropped by a staggering 14.88% to $82.99 at 16:11 EST on Tuesday, following the last session’s upward trend. NASDAQ is jumping 0.58% to $11,208.52, following the last session’s upward trend. This seems, at the moment, a somewhat positive trend exchanging session today.
via.news
Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce Already 4% Up, Almost One Hour Before The Market Open
(VIANEWS) – The NYSE opens in less than one hour and Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce‘s pre-market value is already 4.23% up. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s last close was $42.30, 36.14% below its 52-week high of $66.24. The last session, NYSE finished with Canadian Imperial Bank...
via.news
AI Successfully Guesses Tomorrow’s Stock Price For Kodak And Castle Biosciences
(VIANEWS) – The Innrs Artificial Intelligence algorithm has been making predictions about the next day stock price and guessing some of them correctly. We, at Via News, will follow this AI algorithm and publish the results every week day. Yesterday’s AI prediction for today would produce a ROI of...
via.news
DocuSign Stock Up By 27% In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) rose by a staggering 27.62% in 10 sessions from $47.07 at 2022-11-30, to $60.07 at 12:41 EST on Wednesday, after five sequential sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is rising 0.55% to $11,318.64, after two consecutive sessions in a row of gains.
via.news
Upland Software Stock Went Up By Over 17% In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Upland Software (NASDAQ: UPLD) jumped by a staggering 17.11% in 5 sessions from $6.84 at 17.11, to $8.01 at 12:28 EST on Wednesday, after five sequential sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is rising 0.55% to $11,318.64, after two sequential sessions in a row of gains.
via.news
Ebix Stock Went Up By Over 9% So Far Today
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Ebix (NASDAQ: EBIX) jumped 9.08% to $21.62 at 11:28 EST on Monday, following the last session’s downward trend. NASDAQ is rising 0.41% to $11,050.06, following the last session’s downward trend. This seems, up until now, a somewhat positive trend exchanging session today. Ebix’s...
via.news
Tilray Stock Is 22% Down In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY) slid by a staggering 22.05% in 10 sessions from $4.58 at 2022-12-02, to $3.57 at 12:41 EST on Monday, after five consecutive sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is jumping 0.3% to $11,037.23, following the last session’s downward trend. Tilray’s...
via.news
Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Nuveen Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund, Another 7 Companies Have A High Estimated Dividend Yield
(VIANEWS) – Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund (EDD), Nuveen Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund (NAD), MFS Municipal Income Trust (CMU) have the highest dividend yield stocks on this list. Rank Financial Asset Price Change Forward Dividend Yield Updated (EST) 1 Morgan...
via.news
Arcturus Therapeutics Stock 9.02% Up Today
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with Arcturus Therapeutics (ARCT) rising 9.02% to $19.28 on Tuesday while NASDAQ jumped 1.01% to $11,256.81. Arcturus Therapeutics’s last close was $17.69, 63.71% under its 52-week high of $48.75. Is Arcturus Therapeutics Stock a Good Investment?. Whether Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings (NASDAQ:ARCT)...
via.news
Wipro Limited And Sypris Solutions On The List Of Winners And Losers Of Wednesday’s US Premarket Session
(VIANEWS) – Good morning! Another day of trading is almost starting and here’s today’s list of stocks that have had significant trading activity in the US premarket session. The three biggest winners today are Wipro Limited, Globalstar, and Kodak. Rank Financial Asset Price. Premarket. Change. Updated (EST)
via.news
XP Already 4% Down, Almost One Hour Before The NASDAQ Open
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ opens in less than one hour and XP‘s pre-market value is already 4.3% down. XP’s last close was $15.13, 58.39% below its 52-week high of $36.36. The last session, NASDAQ finished with XP (XP) dropping 3.01% to $15.13. NASDAQ rose 1.01% to $11,256.81, after two sequential sessions in a row of gains, on what was an all-around up trend trading session.
via.news
Less Than Five Hours Before The Market Open, Niu Technologies Is Down By 4%
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ opens in less than five hours and Niu Technologies‘s pre-market value is already 4.23% down. Niu Technologies’s last close was $5.44, 71.22% under its 52-week high of $18.90. The last session, NASDAQ finished with Niu Technologies (NIU) sliding 3.55% to $5.44. NASDAQ dropped...
via.news
The Cushing MLP Total Return Fund, Crescent Capital BDC, Another 7 Companies Have A High Estimated Dividend Yield
(VIANEWS) – The Cushing MLP Total Return Fund (SRV), Crescent Capital BDC (CCAP), Manhattan Bridge Capital (LOAN) have the highest dividend yield stocks on this list. Rank Financial Asset Price Change Forward Dividend Yield Updated (EST) 1 The Cushing MLP Total Return Fund (SRV) 34.56 -0.13% 15.63% 2022-12-11 13:44:06.
via.news
Splunk Stock Jumps By 20% In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Splunk (NASDAQ: SPLK) rose by a staggering 20.5% in 10 sessions from $76.48 at 2022-11-28, to $92.16 at 16:28 EST on Monday, after two sequential sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is jumping 1.26% to $11,143.74, following the last session’s downward trend. Splunk’s...
Comments / 0