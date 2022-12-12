Read full article on original website
TechCrunch
Nigerian startup Taeillo raises funding to scale its online furniture e-commerce platform
Taeillo, a Lagos-based startup innovating around these issues relating to time, quality and cost via its online furniture e-commerce store, has raised $2.5 million in “expansion” funding from Aruwa Capital, a Nigeria-based early-stage growth equity and gender-lens fund. In a statement, Taeillo said it is an alternative for...
Fast Company
Disrupt the disruptor: why businesses need to reinvent from within
What keeps CEOs up at night? Certainly, startups challenging legacy companies with more nimble and innovative business models are near the top of that list. But what if disruption can come from within an already-established business? And what does this imply for its longevity?. Consider the S&P 500. In the...
AdWeek
UK Marketers' Confidence for 2023 Grows Despite Dim Hopes for Economy
The confidence of marketers in the U.K. appears to be growing despite the economic turmoil being experienced around the world, with the majority having seen their marketing budgets grow this year. According to The CMO 75 Report released by the Chartered Institute of Marketers (CIM), there has been a rise...
Accounting giant EY is axing holiday bonuses for US staff over uncertain economic outlook: FT
For the past two years, EY paid merit bonuses to top performers around this time of the year, in addition to end-of-year bonuses, per the FT.
voguebusiness.com
LVMH and Kering lead fashion’s input at UN’s biodiversity conference
To become a Vogue Business Member and receive the Sustainability Edit newsletter, click here. Kering, LVMH, L’Occitane, Natura and H&M are all in Montreal this week for this year’s UN Biodiversity Conference, COP15. With several attending the event for the first time, it’s a sign that the fashion and beauty industries are waking up to the biodiversity crisis and their own role in accelerating it — a major shift from just a few years ago when biodiversity was absent from fashion’s sustainability agenda.
Microsoft targets internet expansion in Africa, longer-term cloud adoption
Dec 14 (Reuters) - Microsoft Corp (MSFT.O) aims to secure internet access for 100 million more people in Africa by 2025, teaming up with a satellite provider and setting the stage for longer-term cloud adoption, its President Brad Smith told Reuters.
CoinDesk
2023: The Year Blockchain Becomes a Sustainability Solution
There has never been a time in the world’s history where environmental sustainability for major businesses has been more critical. The planet is showing signs of dramatic change, and the public is calling for greater accountability from all industries. Often, the blockchain community is portrayed as part of the problem, but this is largely a misrepresentation. This technology may actually assist in the global transition necessary for a sustainable future.
UK labour market heads for turning point as pay growth nears peak
Wage demands likely to cool as inflation starts to head down and unemployment rises
voguebusiness.com
Prada announces new brand CEO amid management shakeup
To receive the Vogue Business newsletter, sign up here. Gianfranco D’Attis has been appointed as CEO of the Prada brand, effective 2 January 2023, amid a wider group management shakeup. He will report to ex-Luxottica CEO Andrea Guerra, who is being lined up to take over as Prada Group CEO in January.
Synchron Raises $75M Series C Led by ARCH Venture Partners to Advance Endovascular Brain-Computer Interface
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 15, 2022-- Synchron, the endovascular brain-computer interface (BCI) company, announced today an oversubscribed $75 million Series C financing round led by ARCH Venture Partners. Gates Frontier, Bezos Expeditions, Reliance Digital Health Limited, Greenoaks, Alumni Ventures, Moore Strategic Ventures, and Project X join ARCH as new additional investors. Existing investors, including Khosla Ventures, NeuroTechnology Investors, METIS, Forepont Capital Partners, ID8 Investments, Shanda Group and University of Melbourne participated in the round. The Series C funding brings the total amount raised since inception to $145 million. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221213006045/en/ The Stentrode™ Endovascular Electrode Array and Implantable Receiver Transmitter Unit (Photo: Synchron)
Flying Magazine
Industry Consortium Lobbies for More Federal Sustainable Aviation Investment
Manufacturers see eVTOL infrastructure and networks developing faster with more federal funding. [Credit: Shutterstock]. A group of 15 companies developing electric, hybrid-electric, and hydrogen-powered aircraft—and the infrastructure necessary to support them—have asked the U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm to focus more on their industries as part of the Biden administration’s broad plan to reach net-zero emissions by 2050.
Arena Group to buy brands from Accelerate360 in $28.5M deal
The Arena Group, a publicly traded digital-publishing company, plans to acquire the digital assets of Men's Journal and of Adventure Sports Network from Accelerate360 for $28.5 million, the company said. Why it matters: Arena Group aggregates lots of smaller digital media properties and scales them using shared backend technology and...
TechCrunch
Image-generating AI can copy and paste from training data, raising IP concerns
Co-authored by scientists at the University of Maryland and New York University, the research identifies cases where image-generating models, including Stable Diffusion, “copy” from the public internet data — including copyrighted images — on which they were trained. The study hasn’t been peer reviewed yet, and...
CoinDesk
For Once, a Positive Inflation Surprise
This episode is sponsored by Nexo.io, Circle, Kraken and the Galaxy Brains Podcast. On today’s episode, NLW catches up on the most recent inflation numbers. U.S. headline inflation for November came in at 7.1%, vs 7.7% the previous month and the 7.3% expected by surveyed economists. The Federal Reserve’s preferred measure of core CPI was up just 0.2% month over month. This show looks at the numbers and market reactions, as well as what it might mean for the Federal Open Market Committee interest rate decision expected on Wednesday, Dec. 14.
NBC Miami
Treasury Yields Rise as Investors Look Ahead to Fed Meeting, Key Inflation Data
U.S. Treasury yields rose on Monday as investors awaited the start of the Federal Reserve's December meeting and consumer inflation figures due to be released this week. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note was up by 5 basis points to 3.617%. The 2-year Treasury yield climbed 6 basis points to 4.39%.
Germany calls for global regulation of crypto industry
FRANKFURT, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Germany's top regulator this week called for global regulation of the cryptocurrency industry to protect consumers, prevent money laundering and preserve financial stability.
3 Steps To Create An Employee Development Plan: 2022 Guide + Free Template
How to Structure Employee Development Plan (+Free Template) Businesses know that it’s vital to invest in staff. But after the standard onboarding and training phases are over, the work is not done. Employers often find employees in need of additional assistance in order to advance within their roles and an employee development plan is a key way to do just that. Luckily, learning how to create an employee development plan doesn’t have to be difficult. Follow along to learn more about what it entails and the three steps involved.
AdWeek
Rhonesha Byng and Lisa Torres on Creating a More Equitable Media Landscape
Marketers have pledged billions of dollars over the past couple of years to fund minority-owned media. But delivering on those promises has been harder than flipping a switch. Rhonesha Byng, founder and chief executive officer at Her Agenda, and Lisa Torres, president of Cultural Quotient at Publicis Media, took the stage at Adweek’s NexTech Summit to share how they’re exploring the new companies and collectives helping to spur this progress, plus what more needs to be done.
CoinDesk
Crypto Payments App MoonPay Gains UK Regulator Registration
Cryptocurrency payments app MoonPay secured registration with the U.K.'s Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), signifying compliance with local money laundering rules. The company, which provides a programming interface that deals with procedures to identify customers and fight fraud, appears on the FCA's register as of Dec. 9. It joins the likes...
U.S. dollar rises vs most currencies ahead of inflation data, Fed meeting
NEW YORK, Dec 12 (Reuters) - The dollar gained against most currencies on Monday in choppy trading ahead of key data expected to show U.S. inflation moderating in November on a year-on-year basis, and a Federal Reserve decision that likely slows the pace of rate increases at the conclusion of its two-day policy meeting on Wednesday.
