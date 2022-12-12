Read full article on original website
voguebusiness.com
Prada announces new brand CEO amid management shakeup
Gianfranco D'Attis has been appointed as CEO of the Prada brand, effective 2 January 2023, amid a wider group management shakeup. He will report to ex-Luxottica CEO Andrea Guerra, who is being lined up to take over as Prada Group CEO in January.
voguebusiness.com
Tribute Brand wants to be digital fashion’s go-to platform
Gala Marija Vrbanic, co-founder and CEO of Tribute Brand, started her career designing physical fashion. But, recognising the industry's wastefulness, she didn't want to actually produce the clothes. "I realised the problems of fashion early on because I was surrounded by it," says Vrbanic, whose mother is a designer. "We were always questioning how we could change."
TechCrunch
Nigerian startup Taeillo raises funding to scale its online furniture e-commerce platform
Taeillo, a Lagos-based startup innovating around these issues relating to time, quality and cost via its online furniture e-commerce store, has raised $2.5 million in “expansion” funding from Aruwa Capital, a Nigeria-based early-stage growth equity and gender-lens fund. In a statement, Taeillo said it is an alternative for...
CoinDesk
2023: The Year Blockchain Becomes a Sustainability Solution
There has never been a time in the world’s history where environmental sustainability for major businesses has been more critical. The planet is showing signs of dramatic change, and the public is calling for greater accountability from all industries. Often, the blockchain community is portrayed as part of the problem, but this is largely a misrepresentation. This technology may actually assist in the global transition necessary for a sustainable future.
TechCrunch
Robco links up with $14M led by Sequoia to bring modular robotics to industrial SMBs
Roman Hölzl, the CEO of Robco who co-founded the company with Paul Maroldt and Constantin Dresel, said the plan will be to invest the funds both in expanding the capabilities of the existing modules and to continue adding on more clients to its modular-based “robotics as a service” model.
TechCrunch
MessageGears, a cloud customer engagement platform, raises $62M
Roy founded MessageGears in 2011 with Taylor Jones, a colleague, to productize this solution. The company’s platform uses data where it lives in the format it’s already in to give companies a suite of marketing tools in the cloud. “This approach was embraced by early adopters such as...
Synchron Raises $75M Series C Led by ARCH Venture Partners to Advance Endovascular Brain-Computer Interface
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 15, 2022-- Synchron, the endovascular brain-computer interface (BCI) company, announced today an oversubscribed $75 million Series C financing round led by ARCH Venture Partners. Gates Frontier, Bezos Expeditions, Reliance Digital Health Limited, Greenoaks, Alumni Ventures, Moore Strategic Ventures, and Project X join ARCH as new additional investors. Existing investors, including Khosla Ventures, NeuroTechnology Investors, METIS, Forepont Capital Partners, ID8 Investments, Shanda Group and University of Melbourne participated in the round. The Series C funding brings the total amount raised since inception to $145 million. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221213006045/en/ The Stentrode™ Endovascular Electrode Array and Implantable Receiver Transmitter Unit (Photo: Synchron)
voguebusiness.com
LVMH and Kering lead fashion’s input at UN’s biodiversity conference
Kering, LVMH, L'Occitane, Natura and H&M are all in Montreal this week for this year's UN Biodiversity Conference, COP15. With several attending the event for the first time, it's a sign that the fashion and beauty industries are waking up to the biodiversity crisis and their own role in accelerating it — a major shift from just a few years ago when biodiversity was absent from fashion's sustainability agenda.
CoinDesk
DeFi Infrastructure Provider Sooho.io Raises $4.5M for Bridging Blockchains
Sooho.io, a provider of decentralized finance (DeFi) services, has raised $4.5 million to help forge links between separate blockchains in its native South Korea. The Series A+ funding round was led by Woori Technology Investment, the company said via email Tuesday. It extends a $4.5 million Series A funding round earlier this year.
voguebusiness.com
Web3 has a branding problem. It’s not just semantics
For the metaverse, NFTs and Web3, hype...
Fast Company
Disrupt the disruptor: why businesses need to reinvent from within
What keeps CEOs up at night? Certainly, startups challenging legacy companies with more nimble and innovative business models are near the top of that list. But what if disruption can come from within an already-established business? And what does this imply for its longevity?. Consider the S&P 500. In the...
AdWeek
From Zero to Hero: Building Up Data Stores From Scratch
First-party data is at the top of the marketer’s wish list this holiday season. But actually having the systems, structures and privacy compliance procedures in place to enable transactions with first-party data is another story. Michael Lampert, director of global marketing data strategy and CRM Lead at Mondelez, took the stage at Adweek’s NexTech Summit to detail how the company embarked on its first-party data collection journey and how it’s evolved into a significant growth engine.
TechCrunch
TechCrunch+ roundup: Summary slide showcase, video SEO strategy, how to value AI startups
Venture capitalists are like judges at a gymnastics competition: Each pitch will be assessed for its technical quality and difficulty, but execution and artistry is just as important. If your deck doesn’t give prospective investors a clear idea of how you will put their money to work, you might leave...
AdWeek
Rhonesha Byng and Lisa Torres on Creating a More Equitable Media Landscape
Marketers have pledged billions of dollars over the past couple of years to fund minority-owned media. But delivering on those promises has been harder than flipping a switch. Rhonesha Byng, founder and chief executive officer at Her Agenda, and Lisa Torres, president of Cultural Quotient at Publicis Media, took the stage at Adweek’s NexTech Summit to share how they’re exploring the new companies and collectives helping to spur this progress, plus what more needs to be done.
Ryder Named Among Food Logistics’ Top Software and Technology Providers for 2022
MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 12, 2022-- Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE: R), a leader in supply chain, dedicated transportation, and fleet management solutions, announces that it is named among Food Logistics’ Top Software and Technology Providers for 2022. This marks Ryder’s ninth year on the list which honors software and technology providers that ensure a safe, efficient, and reliable global cold food and beverage supply chain. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221212005549/en/ Ryder named among Food Logistics’ Top Software and Technology Providers for 2022, marking the company’s ninth year on the list honoring software and technology providers that ensure a safe, efficient, and reliable global cold food and beverage supply chain. (Photo: Business Wire)
Private Division Marks 5th Anniversary by Announcing Publishing Partnership with Bloober Team and Unveiling the Private Division Development Fund
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 14, 2022-- Private Division, a publishing label of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTWO), today celebrated its 5 th anniversary of the label by revealing a publishing agreement with Bloober Team. The independent Polish developer is best known for creating psychological horror games and is working on an upcoming unannounced new survival horror IP in partnership with Private Division. Additionally, the label unveiled the Private Division Development Fund to support smaller independent development teams with project financing and mentorship opportunities to enable them to self-publish their ambitious titles. Private Division is also marking their 5 th anniversary...
voguebusiness.com
Kering and L’Occitane Group announce climate fund
Kering is teaming up with L'Occitane Group to introduce a new climate fund to protect biodiversity and ramp up regenerative agriculture practices across fashion's supply chain. "The Climate Fund for Nature provides an opportunity for the luxury fashion and...
TechCrunch
Foundamental closes $85M fund for early-stage construction tech startups
Venture capital (VC) funding in U.S. construction tech startups alone reportedly hit $1.3 billion in the first half of 2022, representing a 44% increase on the previous six months. In tandem, a slew of new funds and initiatives have emerged to support a fresh swathe of entrepreneurs, with Building Ventures recently closing a new $95 million fund for construction tech and real estate startups, while Agya Ventures announced a $32 million fund. Brick & Mortar Ventures, meanwhile, launched an early-stage accelerator billed as the “Y Combinator of construction tech.”
voguebusiness.com
Warner Music Group and DressX partner to create digital merch
To become a Vogue Business Member and receive the Technology Edit newsletter, click here. Record and entertainment label Warner Music Group (WMG) is partnering with digital fashion platform DressX to create virtual merch, or “verch”, for artists’ fans to flex in the metaverse. Through the partnership, items...
