SALT LAKE CITY- Utah head football coach Kyle Whittingham and college football coaching legend Mike Leach go way back. Like back to the late ’70s and early ’80s in Provo, Utah where LaVell Edwards and BYU football were beginning to revolutionize the game. Whittingham was a linebacker for the Cougars at the time and Leach was recruited to play as well, but an injury ended his college football career before it ever began. Still, Leach stuck close by the game learning everything he could. In the process a long-standing friendship was started that Whittingham reflected on after news the Mississippi State head coach had succumbed to complications from a heart condition came down early Tuesday morning. Leach was just 61 years old.

SALT LAKE CITY, UT ・ 1 DAY AGO