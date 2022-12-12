ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BYU Defensive Coordinator Jay Hill Greets Raider Damuni at Airport

On Wednesday, former four-star recruit Raider Damuni returned home from his mission. When Raider arrived at the airport, his family and friends were there to greet him. He was also greeted by new BYU defensive coordinator Jay Hill. Raider's father Jack Damuni, who is on BYU's staff, posted a picture with him, Raider, and Hill at the airport. The BYU-themed sign read, "Your new work is about to begin. Go Cougs!" Jack also thanked Hill for taking the time to welcome Raider home.
BYU Players Who Have Taken Step Forward During Bowl Practices

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – BYU football coach Kalani Sitake has consistently noted that every bowl game is important because of the extra practices. The bowl season practices allow underclassmen to get a more significant share of reps. With younger players getting more snaps in the past few weeks in preparation for the 2022 New Mexico Bowl, who have been some of the guys that have made the most of their opportunity?
Jaren Hall Latest As BYU Gets Ready To Leave For New Mexico

PROVO, Utah – The official status of BYU quarterback Jaren Hall remains in question entering Saturday’s New Mexico Bowl (5:30 p.m., ABC & KSL NewsRadio). After Tuesday’s practice, which took place in the Indoor Practice Facility due to the snowy conditions, BYU offensive coordinator Aaron Roderick spoke with the media.
Kalani Sitake Fires Two Members Of BYU’s Strength & Conditioning Staff

PROVO, Utah – BYU football will have a new strength and conditioning coach when they enter the Big 12 Conference next year. Entering Monday, head strength & conditioning coach Nu’u Tafisi and assistant strength coach Justin McClure were not listed on BYU’s staff. KSL Sports asked Kalani...
Utah Head Coach Kyle Whittingham Remembers Friend, Mike Leach

SALT LAKE CITY- Utah head football coach Kyle Whittingham and college football coaching legend Mike Leach go way back. Like back to the late ’70s and early ’80s in Provo, Utah where LaVell Edwards and BYU football were beginning to revolutionize the game. Whittingham was a linebacker for the Cougars at the time and Leach was recruited to play as well, but an injury ended his college football career before it ever began. Still, Leach stuck close by the game learning everything he could. In the process a long-standing friendship was started that Whittingham reflected on after news the Mississippi State head coach had succumbed to complications from a heart condition came down early Tuesday morning. Leach was just 61 years old.
BYU RB Lopini Katoa Ruled Out For New Mexico Bowl

PROVO, Utah – BYU football will be without Lopini Katoa in the 2022 New Mexico Bowl. The senior running back won’t play in his final game as a BYU Cougars. Kalani Sitake announced that Katoa would be out from Saturday’s game. “Lopini won’t be playing in this...
Patrick Kinahan: Reliance on transfers catching up to BYU basketball

PROVO — Having already guaranteed the worst nonconference record during Mark Pope's four years, the BYU basketball team's chances at making the NCAA Tournament probably will require earning the West Coast Conference's automatic berth. Yeah, good luck with that, considering the tournament in Las Vegas virtually has become the...
With A Little More Experience, Utah Is Hoping For A Better Rose Bowl Result

SALT LAKE CITY- Utah football is in the middle of preparations for their second Rose Bowl appearance and having already been there just a year prior is something the team hopes will be an advantage. The Rose Bowl will always hold a certain mystique no matter how many times you go but knowing what to expect and not having near the novelty as first-timers is keeping the focus a little more in the building this time around.
Utah Valley Crushes SAGU American Indian College For Fourth Straight Win

OREM, Utah – The Utah Valley Wolverines won their fourth straight game after a dominating 100-54 win over SAGU American Indian College on Tuesday night. It was all Utah Valley from the jump as they outscored SAGU American Indian College 54-22 in the first half and 46-32 in the second half.
Smith Snowden On Utah Commitment: The Coaches’ Relationship Is Everything To Me

SALT LAKE CITY- Skyridge cornerback Smith Snowden will be heading to the University of Utah this coming fall. Snowden hopped on Hans and Scotty Monday afternoon to spill all the details of his big decision, revealing the relationships he built with the Utah coaches helped put them over the edge of other great options such as BYU, Colorado and Tennessee.
Former Utah Attorney General David Wilkinson dies

PROVO, Utah — Former Utah Attorney General David Wilkinson has died at the age of 86. Wilkinson, who served from 1981 through 1989, passed away Saturday. He is survived by his wife, four children and 17 grandchildren. Current Attorney General Sean D. Reyes released a short statement Tuesday, saying:
Utah couple waiting since October for moving company to deliver belongings

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A moving company still has not delivered furniture and belongings to a Utah couple after they’ve been living in the state for two months. Cade and Kyra Peirce moved across the country from Atlanta to the Salt Lake City area in the first week of October. Cade lost his job, so they had to move quickly and somewhat unexpectedly.
4 Great Burger Places in Utah

Photo byPhoto by amirali mirhashemian on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Utah and you like having a burger with your friends from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Utah that are highly known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with high-quality ingredients only.
