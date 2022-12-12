Read full article on original website
The Shops at Riverwoods in Provo is Decked Out For ChristmasS. F. MoriProvo, UT
Utah witness says hovering sphere moved against strong windsRoger MarshProvo, UT
BYU Defensive Coordinator Jay Hill Greets Raider Damuni at Airport
On Wednesday, former four-star recruit Raider Damuni returned home from his mission. When Raider arrived at the airport, his family and friends were there to greet him. He was also greeted by new BYU defensive coordinator Jay Hill. Raider's father Jack Damuni, who is on BYU's staff, posted a picture with him, Raider, and Hill at the airport. The BYU-themed sign read, "Your new work is about to begin. Go Cougs!" Jack also thanked Hill for taking the time to welcome Raider home.
kslsports.com
BYU QB Jaren Hall ‘Not Close’ To Playing In New Mexico Bowl Against SMU
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The latest Jaren Hall watch took place in New Mexico on Wednesday. As expected, the banged-up Hall is trending toward not playing against the SMU Mustangs. BYU head coach Kalani Sitake spoke with the media for a few minutes as the team arrived for a New...
kslsports.com
BYU Players Who Have Taken Step Forward During Bowl Practices
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – BYU football coach Kalani Sitake has consistently noted that every bowl game is important because of the extra practices. The bowl season practices allow underclassmen to get a more significant share of reps. With younger players getting more snaps in the past few weeks in preparation for the 2022 New Mexico Bowl, who have been some of the guys that have made the most of their opportunity?
kslsports.com
Jaren Hall Latest As BYU Gets Ready To Leave For New Mexico
PROVO, Utah – The official status of BYU quarterback Jaren Hall remains in question entering Saturday’s New Mexico Bowl (5:30 p.m., ABC & KSL NewsRadio). After Tuesday’s practice, which took place in the Indoor Practice Facility due to the snowy conditions, BYU offensive coordinator Aaron Roderick spoke with the media.
What Mike Leach meant to BYU football
BYU athletic director Tom Holmoe and Cougars head coach Kalani Sitake described what Mississippi State Mike Leach, who died Monday night, meant to the BYU community.
kslsports.com
Kalani Sitake Fires Two Members Of BYU’s Strength & Conditioning Staff
PROVO, Utah – BYU football will have a new strength and conditioning coach when they enter the Big 12 Conference next year. Entering Monday, head strength & conditioning coach Nu’u Tafisi and assistant strength coach Justin McClure were not listed on BYU’s staff. KSL Sports asked Kalani...
kslsports.com
Utah Head Coach Kyle Whittingham Remembers Friend, Mike Leach
SALT LAKE CITY- Utah head football coach Kyle Whittingham and college football coaching legend Mike Leach go way back. Like back to the late ’70s and early ’80s in Provo, Utah where LaVell Edwards and BYU football were beginning to revolutionize the game. Whittingham was a linebacker for the Cougars at the time and Leach was recruited to play as well, but an injury ended his college football career before it ever began. Still, Leach stuck close by the game learning everything he could. In the process a long-standing friendship was started that Whittingham reflected on after news the Mississippi State head coach had succumbed to complications from a heart condition came down early Tuesday morning. Leach was just 61 years old.
kslsports.com
BYU RB Lopini Katoa Ruled Out For New Mexico Bowl
PROVO, Utah – BYU football will be without Lopini Katoa in the 2022 New Mexico Bowl. The senior running back won’t play in his final game as a BYU Cougars. Kalani Sitake announced that Katoa would be out from Saturday’s game. “Lopini won’t be playing in this...
'One of our own;' BYU mourns loss of coach Mike Leach
Although he became one of the most successful and popular football coaches across the country, Mike Leach's love of the college game was sparked right here in Utah.
ksl.com
Patrick Kinahan: Reliance on transfers catching up to BYU basketball
PROVO — Having already guaranteed the worst nonconference record during Mark Pope's four years, the BYU basketball team's chances at making the NCAA Tournament probably will require earning the West Coast Conference's automatic berth. Yeah, good luck with that, considering the tournament in Las Vegas virtually has become the...
kslsports.com
With A Little More Experience, Utah Is Hoping For A Better Rose Bowl Result
SALT LAKE CITY- Utah football is in the middle of preparations for their second Rose Bowl appearance and having already been there just a year prior is something the team hopes will be an advantage. The Rose Bowl will always hold a certain mystique no matter how many times you go but knowing what to expect and not having near the novelty as first-timers is keeping the focus a little more in the building this time around.
kslsports.com
Utah Valley Crushes SAGU American Indian College For Fourth Straight Win
OREM, Utah – The Utah Valley Wolverines won their fourth straight game after a dominating 100-54 win over SAGU American Indian College on Tuesday night. It was all Utah Valley from the jump as they outscored SAGU American Indian College 54-22 in the first half and 46-32 in the second half.
kslsports.com
Smith Snowden On Utah Commitment: The Coaches’ Relationship Is Everything To Me
SALT LAKE CITY- Skyridge cornerback Smith Snowden will be heading to the University of Utah this coming fall. Snowden hopped on Hans and Scotty Monday afternoon to spill all the details of his big decision, revealing the relationships he built with the Utah coaches helped put them over the edge of other great options such as BYU, Colorado and Tennessee.
kslsports.com
Four-Star CB Smith Snowden Joins Slew Of Local Talent Heading To Utah
SALT LAKE CITY- To say the past few weeks have been a blur for Utah football would be an understatement. Utah has had a slew of local talent opting to stay home and play for them after putting the hurt on USC in the Pac-12 Championship game, four-star cornerback Smith Snowden being the latest addition.
The ripple effect of Deion Sanders’ hire causes hardship for Star City (Arkansas) standout
By Steve Andrews Feature photo of Colorado head coach Deion Sanders is courtesy of CU sports information. When Deion Sanders accepted the head-coaching job at Colorado earlier this month, the ripple effects began. One ripple has now found its way to the small southeast Arkansas town of Star ...
KSLTV
Former Utah Attorney General David Wilkinson dies
PROVO, Utah — Former Utah Attorney General David Wilkinson has died at the age of 86. Wilkinson, who served from 1981 through 1989, passed away Saturday. He is survived by his wife, four children and 17 grandchildren. Current Attorney General Sean D. Reyes released a short statement Tuesday, saying:
ksl.com
Snowstorm leaves over 4 feet of snow in some Utah mountains, 1 foot in valleys
SALT LAKE CITY — This week's snowstorm is officially Salt Lake City's largest snow event in nearly two years. The National Weather Service reports that 12.2 inches of snow have fallen at the city's official station since Sunday. It's the most snow from a single storm since 11.7 inches fell on Feb. 17, 2021.
kjzz.com
Utah couple waiting since October for moving company to deliver belongings
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A moving company still has not delivered furniture and belongings to a Utah couple after they’ve been living in the state for two months. Cade and Kyra Peirce moved across the country from Atlanta to the Salt Lake City area in the first week of October. Cade lost his job, so they had to move quickly and somewhat unexpectedly.
4 Great Burger Places in Utah
Photo byPhoto by amirali mirhashemian on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Utah and you like having a burger with your friends from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Utah that are highly known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with high-quality ingredients only.
kslnewsradio.com
Lone Mountain Nevada Temple site announced, ground broken on Torreón Mexico Temple
SALT LAKE CITY — The First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced Monday the site of the Lone Mountain Nevada Temple. According to a news release, the temple will be built southwest of Hickman Avenue between North Grand Canyon Drive and Tee Pee Lane in Las Vegas.
