Covid-19 and Flu vaccines and boosters are available at Warm Springs Community Health. You can call to schedule an appointment at (541) 553-2610. Vaccinations are the best way to protect from both illnesses. With RSV cases also on the rise – it’s important to recognize that prevention steps help with all these respiratory illnesses. Practice good hand washing, wear a mask if you are sick, around someone sick or in a crowded place, and stay home if you are sick – regardless of the illness, to help prevent others from getting ill. Finally – have COVID-19 home test kits on hand. Test kits are available at the Emergency Management office next to the old Elementary Library.

WARM SPRINGS, OR ・ 16 HOURS AGO