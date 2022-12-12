Read full article on original website
centraloregondaily.com
▶️Snow day or no? The reasons behind Monday’s varying school cancellation calls
Children across Central Oregon were cheering at the announcement that they would not have to go to school Monday. It was a snow day following Sunday’s winter storm. That is, unless it was a child in the Bend-La Pine School District, where everything was business as usual. The Redmond,...
kwso.org
KWSO Calendar for Thu., Dec. 15, 2022
Covid-19 and Flu vaccines and boosters are available at Warm Springs Community Health. You can call to schedule an appointment at (541) 553-2610. Vaccinations are the best way to protect from both illnesses. With RSV cases also on the rise – it’s important to recognize that prevention steps help with all these respiratory illnesses. Practice good hand washing, wear a mask if you are sick, around someone sick or in a crowded place, and stay home if you are sick – regardless of the illness, to help prevent others from getting ill. Finally – have COVID-19 home test kits on hand. Test kits are available at the Emergency Management office next to the old Elementary Library.
KTVZ
Early, deep snow conditions causing hazardous tree wells at Mt. Bachelor
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- With the recent snowstorm, the risk of potentially deadly tree wells is high at Mt. Bachelor. According to Mt. Bachelor's website, "Tree wells are formed when snow accumulates around the base of a tree but not under the lower hanging branches, creating deep pockets of soft, unstable snow."
Redmond, Jefferson County 509J school districts cancel Monday classes due to heavy snowfall
Redmond, Fossil cancel Monday’s classes due to region’s heavy snowfall
kbnd.com
Central Oregon Storm Dumps Snow, Forces Closures
BEND, OR -- The city of Bend says winter crews have been out clearing roads during this storm that dropped several inches on Central Oregon. They sprayed magnesium chloride before the snow hit, then began plowing at 5 a.m. Sunday. Night crews were out again starting at 8 p.m., including contractors who focused on priority three residential streets while city trucks worked priority one and two roads. Bend-La Pine Schools tweeted a thank you to road crews Monday morning, when the district announced schools would open "as usual."
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Central Oregon cities report downed trees, power outages amid winter weather
People in cities across Central Oregon woke to a layer of snow several inches deep in places on Sunday morning, leading to power outages and road hazards. The City of Bend announced on its Facebook page that street crews administered magnesium chloride to city streets, and started sanding and plowing roads at 5 a.m.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ ‘Can you breathe?’ Bend woman falls headfirst into tree well, survives
A Bend woman is lucky to be alive after falling into a tree well while snowboarding on Mount Bachelor. Francesca McLean was snowboarding with her husband and two friends on Friday. They were coming down Outback when she made a turn a few feet off the groomed run and fell over backwards, headfirst into a tree well.
bendsource.com
A Bend Institution is Here to Stay
As I sat down to eat a massive plate of Indian food at Taj Palace (in its new location on South Highway 97) a stray thought hit me: There is nowhere on Earth I've eaten at more than the Taj Palace. In February Taj Palace will celebrate its 20th anniversary in Bend and my friends and I have been hitting that buffet for each one of those years (except during COVID, and even then I might have if it was an option). I've eaten Indian cuisine up and down the West Coast, but Taj Palace has completely shaped my taste for it.
KTVZ
OSP confirms fatal crash on the O’Neil Highway west of Prineville
PRINEVILLE, Ore. (KTVZ) -- A fatal two-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon briefly closed the O'Neil Highway (state Highway 370) about seven miles west of Prineville, authorities said. The crash was reported around 3:20 p.m. near milepost 11 of the highway, about seven miles west of Prineville. Oregon State Police and Crook...
Crook County Fire crews knock down blaze in downtown Prineville smokehouse
A downtown Prineville smokehouse almost went up in smoke Tuesday afternoon, but Crook County Fire and Rescue crews were able to quickly knock down the blaze that a fire official said began in a large commercial smoker. The post Crook County Fire crews knock down blaze in downtown Prineville smokehouse appeared first on KTVZ.
Madras Pioneer Newspaper
Applicants lining up at Madras Police Department
The city of Madras is — some might say finally — fielding applications from people who would like to become police officers and others who want to become Madras' police chief. This fall MPD has been working with a short staff. Authorized for 12 sworn officers, including the...
77-year-old man saved after spending 2 days stranded in snow along remote Oregon forest road
A 77-year-old man was rescued after spending two days in his pickup truck stuck in a snowbank along a remote Oregon forest road this week.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ What to know about Bend’s sidewalk snow cleaning rule: How long do you have?
Have you cleared the snow off the sidewalk where you live after Sunday’s winter storm? If not, you could be violating Bend city code. “The importance is we always want to maintain a safe mechanism for pedestrians to travel,” Code Enforcement Division Manager James Goff said. Goff says...
kptv.com
Highly contagious bird flu found in ducks and chickens in Clackamas County
CLACKAMAS COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) - A highly contagious version of avian influenza, most commonly known as the bird flu, has been found in Clackamas County, according to the Oregon Department of Agriculture. The detection is the first in a non-commercial flock in Clackamas County, being found spreading through a flock...
bendsource.com
People's Rights Takes Over Deschutes GOP
People's Rights formed in April 2020 at a warehouse in Emmett, Idaho, belonging to Ammon Bundy, a right-wing activist who led the occupation of the Malheur Wildlife Refuge in 2016 and a standoff at his father's ranch in Nevada. The first meeting drew a crowd of about 70 people. Now, People's Rights is active in at least 16 states and has attracted thousands of members. In Deschutes County the local People's Rights Branch won institutional power in the county's Republican Party, winning the positions of chair, vice chair, secretary and treasurer at the party's reorganizational meeting on Nov. 21.
KTVZ
Natural gas prices soar, and the bills show it
A Redmond woman said she saw a 60 percent spike due to the rate increase for Cascade Natural Gas. Her monthly bill went from $70 to $200!. KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation. Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can...
KTVZ
Redmond family builds snowman over 16 feet tall
The family who owns and operates Central Oregon Adult Foster Care in Redmond believes it's created the region's tallest snowman -- over 16 feet tall!. Ana Kitchin said "engineer" Robert used lids off jerky jars for the buttons/"coals," porholes off kayaks for the eyes, a mouth "out of funny pipe" and the hat is out of a landscape bucket with a piece of ply-board cut out for the rim.
foodieflashpacker.com
The 12 Best Restaurants In Redmond Oregon
Redmond, located in central Oregon, is a tiny city surrounded by stunning natural areas, making it an ideal place for outdoor enthusiasts. Lovely shops and, of course, a variety of restaurants. Although not as well-known as Portland, Oregon’s central city of Redmond is plenty of gastronomic gems to suit any...
