Willie Kirk will have his work cut out for him to keep the Foxes up this season. The squad doesn’t have much depth, and now have been hit with injuries. Confirmed injuries to Josie Green and Ashleigh Plumptre add to the long-term injuries of Jess Sigsworth and Lachante Paul, piling on to current woes. It’s not clear on how serious injuries to Green and Plumptre are, fingers crossed nothing too serious. It appears that McManus, O’Brien, and Simon have all acquired short term injuries, but look to be back in action come the new year. Hannah Cain is back from an ACL injury, so her inclusion will slowly progress over the remainder of the season.

1 DAY AGO