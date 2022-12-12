Read full article on original website
Related
SB Nation
How the relationship between the USMNT coach and one of its star players publicly exploded
Just when you thought the USMNT was an afterthought at the 2022 World Cup, one of the biggest storylines of their tournament run hit an unexpected climax after their elimination. World Cup rooting guide. We know that most of you already have a rooting interest in the World Cup. But...
SB Nation
Liverpool FC Women Draw Chelsea in Women’s FA Cup
Liverpool FC Women have drawn Chelsea — who they beat on the opening day of this WSL season — away in the fourth round of the Vitality Women’s FA Cup. The Reds will travel to London to face one of the strongest sides in the competition and current holders of the Women’s FA Cup.
Sunderland owner Kyril Louis-Dreyfus explains why he is 'really pleased' with Tony Mowbray
It appears that, for once, the owner and manager are on the same page at Sunderland.
SB Nation
Sky Blue News: Julian Gets His Flowers, KDB Boost, Girona Preview, and More...
Manchester City are just 2 days from kicking their season back into full gear. Catch up on all the latest from around the web with Sky Blue News. What Lionel Messi said about Man City ace Julian Alvarez after ‘extraordinary’ World Cup performance - Dan Brown - Manchester Evening News.
SB Nation
This angle of Messi’s amazing World Cup run and assist shows his greatness in full view
It’s often said that the brightest stars make the biggest plays in the biggest moments. The Big Time Player theory, you could call it. At Lusail Iconic Stadium in Qatar, Argentinian forward Lionel Messi shined his brightest when the country needed him the most, scoring a goal and assisting on another in Argentina’s 3-0 victory over Croatia in the 2022 FIFA World Cup semifinals.
SB Nation
Mateo Kovačić and Croatia fall to unstoppable Lionel Messi and Argentina
Lionel Messi was not messi-ng about tonight, as he inspired Argentina to a 3-0 victory over a disappointing Croatia side. It’s the biggest win ever in a World Cup semifinal for a team also keeping a clean sheet. That outcome didn’t seem to be on the cards at all...
BBC
Steve Cooper: Nottingham Forest 'under no illusion' in bid for Premier League results
Boss Steve Cooper says Nottingham Forest's difficult Premier League return has left them "under no illusion" about what it takes to get results in the top flight. Forest have lost eight and won just three of their 15 games since ending their 23-year Premier League exile. Victory against Crystal Palace...
BBC
Sunderland 1-2 West Bromwich Albion: Baggies move out of drop zone
West Bromwich Albion produced a superb second-half comeback to beat Sunderland and climb out of the Championship relegation zone. Sunderland dominated the first half, deservedly going 1-0 up through Amad Diallo's 19th-minute penalty. But the Baggies hit back when Tom Rogic curled a leveller with the outside of his boot...
BBC
Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Rangers, Giakoumakis, Kent, Jota, Hibs, King, Yilmaz, Leeds, Galatasaray, Livingston, Bradley, Cathro
Celtic striker Giorgos Giakoumakis, who is thought to be unhappy about the terms offered by the Scottish champions to extend his current contract to 2026, could be tempted by a life-changing move to Saudi Arabia, while clubs in England and Germany are also thought to be keeping a close eye on the 28-year-old's situation. (Scottish Sun)
SB Nation
On This Day (13 December 2008): Sbragia’s Sunderland thrash the Baggies!
Sunderland fans were just getting their heads together when the team began the new era under Ricky Sbragia with a convincing win against Tony Mowbray’s West Brom. As pictures of Roy Keane were removed from the walls of the Stadium of Light, fans were swiftly moving on to the new manager - with Sbragia the unlikely candidate to take over the job after this comfortable win.
SB Nation
Former Red Lucas Leiva Forced to Step Away from Football due to Health
After a professional career that began at Gremio before he moved to Liverpool in 2007 and Lazio in 2017, Brazilian midfielder Lucas Leiva returned to his boyhood club in the summer of 2022 with the 35-year-old signing a one-year deal. However, with Lucas and Gremio in the midst of pre-season...
SB Nation
Leicester City Women: Forward Shopping in January
Willie Kirk will have his work cut out for him to keep the Foxes up this season. The squad doesn’t have much depth, and now have been hit with injuries. Confirmed injuries to Josie Green and Ashleigh Plumptre add to the long-term injuries of Jess Sigsworth and Lachante Paul, piling on to current woes. It’s not clear on how serious injuries to Green and Plumptre are, fingers crossed nothing too serious. It appears that McManus, O’Brien, and Simon have all acquired short term injuries, but look to be back in action come the new year. Hannah Cain is back from an ACL injury, so her inclusion will slowly progress over the remainder of the season.
SB Nation
Sunderland can have a solid first season back in the Championship, but patience will be key
In the aftermath of Monday night’s 1-2 defeat at the hands of West Bromwich Albion, I was left feeling puzzled and miffed. Once again, Sunderland did what’s becoming a worrying trend for us: only turning up for one half of a football match. The 1-0 lead at the break was certainly deserved, and had it not been for a strong hand from Alex Palmer, it could and should’ve been 2-0.
SB Nation
Everton Women vs Tottenham Hotspur: FA WSL Match Preview
Everton Women will head into Wednesday night’s clash with Tottenham Hotspur in the knowledge that a win will lift Brian Sorensen’s team into the top six ahead of the winter break. Clare Wheeler and Izzy Christiansen are both back from injury and available for selection for the fixture...
SB Nation
Wednesday’s Toffee Bites: Under-21s fall, Branthwaite latest, Broja injury
Argentina cruised past Croatia 3-0 to bring Lionel Messi one step closer to his first World Cup trophy. The Under-21s fall to Lincoln City 4-2 to crash out of the Papa John’s Trophy. [EFC]. “We’re gutted to lose because we almost had one foot in the quarter-finals. I’m gutted...
SB Nation
Thursday’s Toffee Bites: Brereton Diaz and Gyokeres transfer updates, Coady charity
Everton finished the first half of their Barclays Women’s Super League campaign in style with a comprehensive 3-0 over Tottenham Hotspur in London. [EFC]. Everton look to be out of the running for Udinese defender Rodrigo Becao. [EFC]. Iván Fresneda has been reported as a potential target for Everton....
SB Nation
Rumour Mongering: Lynch Says Both Bellingham and Fernández a Possibility
In the past week, Liverpool FC fans have been buoyed by positive news that the club is leading the race for Borussia Dortmund’s Jude Bellingham. Then, various reports from Portugal and Argentina indicated that the club was all in on Benfica’s 21-year-old Argentinian midfielder Enzo Fernández. This, of course, led to lots of discussions. Surely, Liverpool, with its regular brand of non-oil state funding, could only afford one of them.
BBC
Armando Broja: Chelsea striker out for season with anterior cruciate ligament injury
Chelsea striker Armando Broja will miss the rest of the season after rupturing his anterior cruciate ligament, the club have confirmed. Broja, 21, collided with Aston Villa defender Ezri Konsa during a mid-season friendly match in Abu Dhabi on Sunday. "Scan results have unfortunately confirmed an anterior cruciate ligament rupture...
SB Nation
Tuesday’s Toffee Bites: Calvert-Lewin update, Pickford links, Parisi rumours, Rondon frozen out?
Nathan Patterson has been talking about his career which started with Rangers. He waxes poetic about his desire to return to Glasgow one day - [MailSport]. “Of course I’d love to go back to Rangers later on in my career and finish what I started. It would be great to finish at Ibrox. It’s where I started off my career so it would be nice to play in front of those fans again.
SB Nation
Richarlison returning to Tottenham with hamstring injury
Tottenham Hotspur received another big blow this morning at a time when the club should be celebrating the impending resumption of club football. According to The Athletic (£), Spurs’ Brazilian forward Richarlison is set for another period of recovery after apparently suffering a hamstring injury just before Brazil’s penalty shootout loss to Croatia in Qatar last week.
Comments / 0