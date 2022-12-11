ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
49ers hand Tom Brady 3rd-worst loss of career

By Kyle Madson
 3 days ago
The 49ers thumped Tom Brady and the Buccaneers on Sunday at Levi’s Stadium by a final score of 35-7. If it felt like an uncharacteristically lopsided loss for Brady, it’s because it was.

It’s not often Brady gets beat by four touchdowns. In fact, it was the third largest margin of defeat in the seven-time champ’s 22-year career.

The Saints in 2020 thrashed Brady and the Bucs 38-3 for the worst loss of Brady’s career. Drew Brees started that game for New Orleans. Brady was intercepted thrice and finished with an abysmal 40.4 passer rating.

In 2003 the Bills hammered Brady’s Patriots 31-0 in the season opener. Brady had four INTs in that one and posted a 22.5 passer rating.

Then there was the 49ers’ 35-7 victory Sunday. Brady managed to throw a TD, but he was intercepted twice and managed a 63.7 passer rating.

There are a lot of impressive things this 49ers defense has done this season, but leading the way as part of one of the worst losses of Brady’s illustrious career is one that’ll help define this group for posterity.

