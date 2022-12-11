ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deebo Samuel, Brock Purdy headline long list of 49ers injuries after Week 14 win

By Kyle Madson
 3 days ago
The 49ers’ 35-7 win over the Buccaneers didn’t come without a cost. They had a long list of injury issues after the game, including WR Deebo Samuel and QB Brock Purdy.

49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan began his post-game press conference by rolling through the list of players banged up in the win. Here’s what the list looked like:

DL Kevin Givens (knee)

WR Deebo Samuel (ankle)

CB Dontae Johnson (knee)

CB Samuel Womack (concussion)

DL Kerry Hyder (ankle)

CB Ambry Thomas (ankle)

QB Brock Purdy (oblique)

There was never an indication during the game that Purdy was injured. He did exit late, but Shanahan said he was pulled out because of the lopsided score, not the injury.

“No, it just got to that point in the game, so we didn’t put him back in,” Shanahan said. “He felt good by the end.”

Whether the oblique will keep Purdy out of the 49ers’ game against the Seahawks on Thursday is still up in the air.

“I wouldn’t say it doesn’t,” Shanahan said. “You never know how those act up. He was able to finish the game today, but we have to see when he comes in tomorrow, when the adrenaline wears off.”

As for Samuel, he avoided broken bones, but the team still isn’t certain the extent of the injury. It sounds like he could miss time despite avoiding a break.

“I don’t know yet,” Shanahan said. “Not broken helps. If it’s a high ankle, that’s usually some time.”

The 49ers have four weeks of the regular season left, and the first round of the playoffs would be five weeks from Sunday. As long as Samuel is ready to play by then, he and San Francisco will have dodged a catastrophe.

Shanahan is scheduled to speak with reporters Monday morning where he should have some additional answers on the extent of the 49ers’ injuries from Sunday.

