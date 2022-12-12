ATFX Connect, the institutional arm of ATFX Group, has seen a sharp increase in client satisfaction following the integration of Lucera’s LumeFX platform. Nowhere is the need for speed more critical than in FX trading. To help our clients obtain better fill rates, ATFX Connect switched to Lucera’s LumeFX technology, and today, our clients can enjoy a much-improved fill rate as latency has been reduced dramatically.

