ITI Capital Exits Retail Business Amid Revenue Collapse
ITI Capital, an FCA-regulated multi-asset brokerage firm, published its financials for fiscal 2021, ending on 31 December. It reported about £3.32 million in turnover, a year-over-year decline of 43 percent. This figure came only from the company's primary operations and excluded other income, which is an additional £2.1 million compared to the previous year's £503,117.
Regtech Firm TAINA Gets New Fund from HSBC, Deutsche Bank and SIX
TAINA, a London-headquartered regulatory technology (regtech) company founded in 2016, has secured an undisclosed sum from returning investors of HSBC Asset Management, Deutsche Bank CVC and Anthemis. SIX FinTech Ventures, the corporate venture capital arm of Switzerland-based financial infrastructure provider, SIX, also participated in the round. TAINA announced the new...
SmartTrade Technologies UK Limited Stays Pofitable Despite Challenging FY22
It closed the year with a net profit of £206,885. SmartTrade Technologies UK Limited, the UK arm of the financial industry technology provider , reported an annual turnover of £12.5 million for fiscal 2022, which ended on 31 March. The figure edged lower, down 4.5 percent year-over-year. SmartTrade...
Spectrum Markets Partners with SocGen to Offer New Assets in Spain and Scandinavia
Spectrum Markets, a pan-European derivatives trading venue, announced on Wednesday that Societe Generale (SocGen) became a market maker and liquidity provider for new instruments added to the company's offering. SocGen will issue vanilla warrant products and a series of daily constant leverage instruments, making them available to retail investors in...
Clearstream’s Assets under Custody Sees Tiny Growth in November
The assets under custody (AUC) of Clearstream, a post-trade services provider owned by the Deutsche Börse Group, grew 1% month-over-month (MoM) to €16.7 billion in November, which is up from €16.5 billion in October. However, year-over-year (YoY), the AUC dropped -2%, which is down from €16.92 billion posted in the same period in November 2021.
Fourth Stimulus Check Updates: Up To $2,000 Payments Likely To Go Out In Four States – See If You're Qualified
Kentucky, Montana, North Carolina, and Pennsylvania residents could join more than a dozen states already offering stimulus money to their citizens. The Commonwealth Journal stated that individual taxpayers in Kentucky might get a $500 one-time payment in 2023, while households and joint filers could receive $1,000.
Nasdaq Ends 2022 with 70% of the Largest Global IPOs
Nasdaq (NQ: NDAQ), a global technology company, welcomed 156 initial public offerings (IPOs) in 2022 and raised $14.8 billion. The stock exchange hosted seven of the top ten largest global IPOs by proceeds, including TPG and Mobileye. Nasdaq Maintains Edge with IPO Market. According to the press release published on...
Dutch central bank warns that KuCoin operating without registration
AMSTERDAM, Dec 15 (Reuters) - The Dutch central bank on Thursday issued a statement saying cryptocurrency exchange KuCoin is operating in the Netherlands without being registered to do so.
BaFin President Seeks Global Crypto Regulation
Germany, the largest economy in Europe, is seeking global crypto regulation amid market turmoils and fraud. Mark Branson, the President of the country's financial market regulator, BaFin, recently voiced his opinion on the necessity of crypto regulations in Germany and globally. BaFin President Casts Doubt on Self Crypto Regulation. As...
Saxo Bank's Reveals its Outrageous Predictions for 2023
Saxo Bank has released its ten 'Outrageous Predictions' again, this time for 2023. As the name suggests, the predictions are pretty 'outrageous': it predicted the resignation of the French President, the skyrocketing of Gold prices to $3,000, an 'UnBrexit' referendum in the UK, and fixing USDJPY at 200, among others.
Exness’ Active Clients in November Hit Record despite 5% Trading Volume Dip
Exness published its trading metrics for November, showing another month of correction in trading demand. It closed the month with a total trading volume of over $2.4 trillion. The figure was 5.1 percent lower than the previous month. It was the fourth consecutive month when Exness witnessed a decline in...
ATFX Connect Partners with Lucera
ATFX Connect, the institutional arm of ATFX Group, has seen a sharp increase in client satisfaction following the integration of Lucera’s LumeFX platform. Nowhere is the need for speed more critical than in FX trading. To help our clients obtain better fill rates, ATFX Connect switched to Lucera’s LumeFX technology, and today, our clients can enjoy a much-improved fill rate as latency has been reduced dramatically.
FINRA Slams $165k Fine on Instinet for Data Inaccuracy and Poor Supervision
The Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) has hit institutional agency-model broker, Instinet Incorporated, with a censure and fine of $165,000 for publishing 54 inaccurate monthly reports on its order executions and also for having a poor supervisory system. The details of the sanction are contained in a Letter of Acceptance,...
ADSS Promotes Hasan Hamd to Institutional Sales Director
ADSS Securities, which offers retail FX and CFDs brokerage services under the brand ADSS, promoted Hasan Hamd as the Director of Institutional Sales. He is based in Abu Dhabi. "I'm happy to share that I've been promoted to Director – Institutional Sales at ADSS!" Hamd wrote in a Linkedin post.
Checkout.com Cuts Internal Valuation by $29bn
Checkout.com, a popular global payment processing firm, has slashed its valuation from $40 billion to $11 billion, reacting to the market's worsening sentiment and downfall in the big tech sector. The 70% drop aims to reflect "current macroeconomic conditions." According to the FT report from Tuesday, employees were informed of...
Euroclear Acquires Goji to Expand Private Markets Offering
Euroclear, a major Belgium-based financial services company, has acquired Goji, a provider of digital access to private markets. The acquisition , which is subject to regulatory approval, will allow Euroclear to expand its presence in the private funds' industry. According to Wednesday's press release, Goji provides the technology and solutions...
Deutsche Börse Xetra Offers 2,000 ETFs Reaching New Record
Deutsche Börse, a Germany-based exchange organization, announced on Tuesday that the number of exchange-traded funds (ETFs) available on the Xetra platform reached a new milestone of over 2,000 instruments. According to the press release, Deutsche Börse's ETF segment added 271 new exchange-traded products this year, breaking the all-time record....
OVal Money Hires OANDA’s Ella Gumus as Senior Affiliate Marketing Manager
Oval Money, a European automated saving and crowd-investing marketplace provider, has hired Ella Gumus as its Senior Affiliate Marketing Manager. Gumus previously held the same role at online trading provider OANDA for almost two years. The executive announced her new role at Oval Money on Wednesday on the professional networking...
oneZero Onboards Cboe FX and State Street into Its EcoSystem
OneZero, a developer of multi-asset enterprise trading technology, has onboarded the Chicago Board Options Exchange (Cboe) FX and State Street, into its EcoSystem. The oneZero EcoSystem is a vast network comprised of brokers, banks, and liquidity providers who partner for liquidity distribution and to gain access to unique flows, with direct market access to exchanges and clearing providers.
IG Group Promotes Manuel Barbero to Global Head of Acquisition & Media
IG Group, a London-headquartered spread betting and CFD trading provider, has promoted Manuel Barbero, one of its senior marketing executives, to the position of Global Head of Acquisition and Media. Previously, Barbero was IG Group’s Global Head of Media for Performance Marketing. The executive, who boasts of about 13...
