Dayton International Airport unveils master plan to public
DAYTON — As more people are getting back to flying post-pandemic, the Dayton International Airport is looking toward the future. Now, the community is getting a look at the proposed changes the airport wants to make through its master plan for the future. Gil Turner, the director of aviation...
Did area township lose 40% of its population? ‘It’s a head scratcher’
Editor’s note: The Dayton Daily News is looking at area population trends and what they mean for local communities. Go here for an in-depth look at how the region’s fastest growing communities are coping with that growth, and here for a table showing population changes at area cities and townships. This story looks at communities that lost population in recent decades.
Dayton residents can expect to see increase in water bill starting 2023
DAYTON — Dayton residents can expect to see an increase in their utility bills starting next year. At the city commission meeting Wednesday morning, commissioners heard a presentation from Michael Powell, director of the city’s water department. Powell said due to investments in infrastructure upgrades and other market...
East side apartment development seeks approval
LIMA — A new development on Lima’s east side hopes to grow the amount of affordable housing in the city. The City Planning Commission met Wednesday evening to discuss the re-zoning of 323 Calumet. The parcel was purchased by Property Management Professionals LLC in preparation for the new apartment building they plan to complete. The commission discussed moving the parcel from class one to class three.
Patient attempts to escape hospital in Miami County, facility placed on lockdown
MIAMI COUNTY — A large law enforcement investigation took place at Upper Valley Medical Center in Miami County Wednesday afternoon. Miami County dispatchers confirmed deputies are on scene of the medical center, but details on why sheriff’s office is responding were not immediately available. News Center 7 spoke...
Casey’s plans to demolish W.O. Wrights in Beavercreek, build convenience store
Casey’s General Store has had its plans approved by the city of Beavercreek to demolish the W.O. Wrights bar and grill and build a convenience store and gas station. The gas station chain is in talks to purchase the bar and grill, located at 3979 Colonel Glenn Highway in Beavercreek, and plans to raze the existing structure on the property and redevelop the site with a convenience store and fuel sales facility, per the company’s zoning application to the city.
Street named next president for Logan County Electric Cooperative
The Logan County Electric Cooperative board of trustees is pleased to announce Tim Street has been named the co-op’s new president/general manager. Street comes to LCEC with an enthusiasm for cooperatives and engaging co-op members. “My career has prioritized member-led organizations,” Street says. “I have served the members of the Ohio Farm Bureau, Mid- Ohio Energy Cooperative, and Buckeye Power.”
Woman forced to find new home after Piqua motel condemned, questions claims of ‘unsafe’ conditions
PIQUA — A woman had to suddenly move after the City of Piqua condemned the Red Roof Inn she called home. The city said the motel was “unsafe” and “unsanitary” forcing its residents, like Angel Barker, to leave. Residents were given three days to find...
Firefighters respond to house fire in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD — Emergency crews responded to the scene of a house fire reported in Springfield early Tuesday morning. Crews were called to a fire at a home near the cross of Linwood Avenue and Charles Street around 4:13 a.m., according to initial scanner traffic. >>Fire fully engulfs Trotwood home.
Family of man fatally hit by police cruiser announces intent to file lawsuit
Eric Cole, 42, had been shot and was laying in the road while on the phone with emergency services when he was struck by a police SUV.
‘Getting back on our feet’: West Carrollton family loses house in fire before holidays
“There’s people that we just never talked to or never think about reaching out to, different types of communities and just things they have supported us with either like item donations or financial donations to us and we’re just so incredibly grateful,” said Amanda.
Large police presences at Dayton school after reported disturbance Tuesday
DAYTON — Dayton Police responded to a reported disturbance outside of Paul Laurence Dunbar High School in Dayton late Tuesday night. Officers were called to the school around 9:25 p.m., according to Montgomery County Regional dispatch. Video WHIO received from the scene shows at least six cruisers stationed outside...
Massive fire in Plain City destroys woodworking business
PLAIN CITY, Ohio (WCMH) – Firefighter crews battled a massive blaze where a building was engulfed in flames Tuesday morning in Plain City. According to a release by the Pleasant Valley Joint Fire District, a commercial structure fire was reported just after 4 a.m. Tuesday morning in Plain City. A person who was working inside […]
Parents say kids missing school due to canceled bus routes; district says drivers hard to find
WEST MILTON — An area mother said she is upset with trying to get her kids to school after multiple bussing issues. News Center 7 spoke with a Milton-Union parent who asked to only be identified as Lynn. Lynn said the district has a bus diver shortage and if...
Moraine Police arrest 3 men with possible connection to thefts around Montgomery County
MORAINE — Moraine Police Department may have arrested three men in connection with thefts from vehicles in Kettering and Miami Township. Kettering and Miami Township Police both posted on Facebook asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the suspects or the white vehicle used to drive away from the scene. The posts were published Monday morning.
White Castle manufacturing facility evacuated after possible leak
Dispatch reported that the alert from the alarm company came in shortly after 7:00 a.m.
1 flown, 1 driven to hospital after crash in Preble County
PREBLE COUNTY — One person was flown and another was driven to Miami Valley Hospital after a crash in Preble County Tuesday afternoon. Around 9:00 p.m. crews were called to the intersection of Preble County Line Road and Dayton Eaton Pike for a two-car crash, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol.
‘Family tradition’: Ohio family puts up spectacular light display
“The first year that we got married, I bought the first plastic snowman that we got at a yard sale,” Susan recalled. "It just grew and grew and grew.”
Man sentenced to jail for deadly 3-car crash in Perry Twp.
PERRY TOWNSHIP — Correction: A previous version of this story stated that Nathan Milby’s license was ordered to be suspended for five days, this is incorrect. It has been updated to correctly state his license was suspended for five years. A man will spend time in jail for...
Missing packages found dumped at Dayton Mall; police investigating
MIAMI TOWNSHIP — Miami Township police are asking the public for help in an investigation into missing Amazon packages found at the Dayton Mall on Sunday. Officers responded to the Dayton Mall regarding several discarded packages, a spokesperson for the police department said in a social media post. It...
