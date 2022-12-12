Read full article on original website
Prosecutor in Lamar Johnson case defends his actions
ST. LOUIS (AP) — The former prosecutor who sent Lamar Johnson to prison nearly 28 years ago defended his actions Wednesday, including his use of testimony from a jailhouse snitch. Dwight Warren was an assistant St. Louis circuit attorney who tried Johnson for murder in the 1994 death of Marcus Boyd. Johnson was convicted and sentenced to life in prison. He contends he had nothing to do with the crime. St. Louis Circuit Judge David Mason is presiding over a hearing to determine if Johnson should be freed. An investigation conducted by Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner with help from the Innocence Project convinced Gardner that Johnson is innocent. The Missouri Attorney General’s Office is seeking to keep Johnson incarcerated.
Man who killed 2 women in Pennsylvania charged in Michigan
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (AP) — A man who pleaded guilty to killing two women in Pennsylvania has been extradited to Michigan to face a first-degree murder charge in the slaying of a pregnant woman who disappeared more than 17 years ago. Harold David Haulman III was charged Wednesday in Calhoun County District Court in the death of 21-year-old Ashley Marie Parlier. She went missing from her Battle Creek home on June 12, 2005. Parlier’s family says she left home after an argument with her parents. She has not been seen since and her remains haven’t been found. Haulman will be returned to Pennsylvania, where he is serving life in prison.
Report: Texas AG sought driver license data on gender change
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Records obtained by The Washington Post show the office of Republican Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton this summer sought data on how many people had changed the gender information on their driver’s license. Records obtained by the newspaper do not indicate why Paxton’s office made the request to the Texas Department of Public Safety. A DPS spokesperson told the Post that no data was ultimately handed over because it could not be accurately produced. Texas Republicans for years have been at the forefront of efforts to restrict the rights of transgender people. Civil rights attorneys said they worried the request was an attempt to create further restrictions.
Report: Native Hawaiians hit by missing and murdered scourge
HONOLULU (AP) — A new report says the scourge of missing and murdered Indigenous women in Canada and the U.S. mainland also has been devastating for Native Hawaiian girls and women. Key findings of the report include that more than a quarter of missing girls in Hawaii are Native Hawaiian and that members of the U.S. military play an outsized role in the sexual exploitation of children in the state. Similar studies have shown that Indigenous women in Canada and the U.S. mainland are murdered or go missing at rates disproportionate to their size of the population. While the disturbing trend held for Native Hawaiian girls, a comparable, reliable statistic for Native Hawaiian women eluded the task force due lacking data.
Florida lawmakers seeking to calm property insurance storm
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — The Florida House has passed sweeping legislation that would overhaul the state’s property insurance system, which has struggled due to insolvencies, high costs and major storms. The Republican proposal previously approved by the Senate Tuesday comes during the GOP-led Legislature’s second special session this year aimed at stabilizing the property insurance market. The bill would create a $1 billion reinsurance fund, reduce litigation costs and compel some customers to leave a state-created insurer. It also would force insurers to respond to claims more promptly and increase state oversight of insurers’ conduct following hurricanes. But critics say the current proposal does virtually nothing to provide immediate help for people facing huge rate increases.
Push to repeal California anti-oil law inches closer to goal
A California law that prohibits new oil and gas wells from being drilled near homes, schools and hospitals could face a referendum in the 2024 election. Stop the Energy Shutdown, a campaign organized by oil and gas industry groups, said Tuesday it has collected enough signatures for a referendum to overturn SB 1137, the law that banned new oil and gas wells within 3,200 feet of highly populated places. It was signed into law by Governor Gavin Newsom in September. Oil and gas groups claim they have gathered nearly 1 million signatures, but counties and the secretary of state must still review and verify them, a process that will go through January.
TJX Comanies, Inc. must pay $2.05 million for unlawful disposal of hazardous waste
MONTEREY, Calif. (KION-TV)- Monterey County District Attorney Jeannine M. Pacioni said on Tuesday that TJX Companies, Inc. must pay a $2.05 million fine for unlawful disposal of hazardous waste. This settles a civil complaint against the Massachusetts-based company that alleged improper disposal of hazardous waste into their regular trash bins...
Freeze Warning issued December 13 at 9:05PM PST until December 14 at 9:00AM PST by NWS San Francisco CA
* WHAT…Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 31 expected. * WHERE…Portions of California. * WHEN…From 1 AM to 9 AM PST Wednesday. * IMPACTS…Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other. sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor. plumbing. Cold temperatures will be dangerous to unsheltered. and...
