Rugby-Black Ferns' triumph underlines sport's capricious edge
Dec 15 (Reuters) - Nothing sums up the unpredictability of sport better than the final seconds of the Women's Rugby World Cup final when huge favourites England, after a 30-game winning streak, looked set for glory against New Zealand but ended up distraught.
BBC
Jamie George and Elliot Daly: Saracens pair sign new contracts
England duo Jamie George and Elliot Daly have signed new contracts with Premiership club Saracens. Hooker George, 32, has made 263 appearances since making his debut for the North London club in 2009, lifting five league titles and three European crowns in his 13-year spell. Thirty-year-old utility back Daly has...
Warren Gatland vows to revive Wales with return to ‘no excuses’ culture
Warren Gatland has vowed to reintroduce the “no excuses” environment that revolutionised Welsh rugby between 2008 and 2019 as he prepares for another crack at the Six Nations and World Cup next year. Gatland had eight weeks to prepare for his first audition in the Six Nations in...
BBC
Doddie Weir memorial service to be streamed live
A memorial service for Doddie Weir in the Borders will be streamed live by Scottish Rugby. The former Scotland international died last month at the age of 52, six years after being diagnosed with motor neurone disease (MND). The memorial service is at Melrose Parish Church at 13:00 on Monday...
SB Nation
Liverpool FC Women Draw Chelsea in Women’s FA Cup
Liverpool FC Women have drawn Chelsea — who they beat on the opening day of this WSL season — away in the fourth round of the Vitality Women’s FA Cup. The Reds will travel to London to face one of the strongest sides in the competition and current holders of the Women’s FA Cup.
Yardbarker
Morocco blames World Cup loss to France on 'grotesque' refereeing
Per Kate Burlaga of The Athletic, the FRMF claims referee Cesar Ramos denied them two penalties in the first half. France won the match 2-0 on a Theo Hernandez goal in the fifth minute of play and an insurance tally from substitute Randal Kolo Muani in the 79th minute. In...
BBC
Arsenal: Ben White in 'really good shape' after early World Cup exit, says manager Mikel Arteta
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta says Ben White is in "really good shape" after returning to action with the Gunners. White, 25, came home early from England's World Cup campaign for personal reasons. The defender then travelled to the UAE for Arsenal's friendly with AC Milan and played the first half...
BBC
Women's FA Cup: Holders Chelsea to host newly promoted Liverpool in fourth round
Holders Chelsea have been drawn at home to newly promoted Liverpool in the fourth round of the Women's FA Cup. Fellow Women's Super League side Aston Villa will aim to avoid an upset as they host lower-league opposition - either Solihull Moors or AFC Fylde. Cardiff City will visit either...
BBC
Ross Stewart: Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray patient over striker's injury return
Sunderland striker Ross Stewart will be given as long as is needed to be right for a return from a thigh injury lay-off, says boss Tony Mowbray. The Scotland striker, 26, was expected to return in Monday's 2-1 home defeat by West Bromwich Albion but felt a twinge and was stood down from action.
BBC
Scottish Gossip: Johnston, Cho Gue-sung, Doig, Porteous, Cathro, Celtic, Rangers, Hibernian, St Mirren
Former Hibs defender Josh Doig is being lined up by Inter Milan for a shock January transfer just months after he made the move to Verona in Serie A. (Football Scotland) New Celtic arrival Alistair Johnston reveals he only needed 10 minutes with Callum McGregor to know he'd "go to war" with the club captain. (Scottish Sun)
