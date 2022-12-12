ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Jamie George and Elliot Daly: Saracens pair sign new contracts

England duo Jamie George and Elliot Daly have signed new contracts with Premiership club Saracens. Hooker George, 32, has made 263 appearances since making his debut for the North London club in 2009, lifting five league titles and three European crowns in his 13-year spell. Thirty-year-old utility back Daly has...
BBC

Doddie Weir memorial service to be streamed live

A memorial service for Doddie Weir in the Borders will be streamed live by Scottish Rugby. The former Scotland international died last month at the age of 52, six years after being diagnosed with motor neurone disease (MND). The memorial service is at Melrose Parish Church at 13:00 on Monday...
SB Nation

Liverpool FC Women Draw Chelsea in Women’s FA Cup

Liverpool FC Women have drawn Chelsea — who they beat on the opening day of this WSL season — away in the fourth round of the Vitality Women’s FA Cup. The Reds will travel to London to face one of the strongest sides in the competition and current holders of the Women’s FA Cup.
Yardbarker

Morocco blames World Cup loss to France on 'grotesque' refereeing

Per Kate Burlaga of The Athletic, the FRMF claims referee Cesar Ramos denied them two penalties in the first half. France won the match 2-0 on a Theo Hernandez goal in the fifth minute of play and an insurance tally from substitute Randal Kolo Muani in the 79th minute. In...
BBC

Women's FA Cup: Holders Chelsea to host newly promoted Liverpool in fourth round

Holders Chelsea have been drawn at home to newly promoted Liverpool in the fourth round of the Women's FA Cup. Fellow Women's Super League side Aston Villa will aim to avoid an upset as they host lower-league opposition - either Solihull Moors or AFC Fylde. Cardiff City will visit either...
BBC

Ross Stewart: Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray patient over striker's injury return

Sunderland striker Ross Stewart will be given as long as is needed to be right for a return from a thigh injury lay-off, says boss Tony Mowbray. The Scotland striker, 26, was expected to return in Monday's 2-1 home defeat by West Bromwich Albion but felt a twinge and was stood down from action.

Comments / 0

Community Policy