Delta's magical 12-0 season came to an end in the 2A state Championship game. The Panthers fell 21-10 to the now three-time defending champs. The Eaton Reds run game was the difference in this contest. Running back Morgan Tribbett led the ground game that was dominant. Eaton used the zone read to their advantage. Because of Tribbett's dominance, anytime quarterback Walker Martin kept the ball, he would get chunks of yardage. Delta had no success with the passing game but was able to hang in there with the running game. In the end, Delta just ran out of gas. This was a 14-10 game up until the last two minutes before Tribbett would salt it away. Delta finishes their great season with a 12-1 record.0

EATON, CO ・ 16 DAYS AGO