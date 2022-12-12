ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KREX

Sunday Sports

Broncos highlights, Deion "Prime" Sanders officially announced as CU's next head coach, and college football playoff preview.
KREX

One more game

The Delta Panthers have one more game to play and it will be for a chance to win a state title. Delta will play Eaton on Saturday in Pueblo for the 2A State title. The last title won by the Panthers was back in 1960.
KREX

2A State Championship Football Game

Delta's magical 12-0 season came to an end in the 2A state Championship game. The Panthers fell 21-10 to the now three-time defending champs. The Eaton Reds run game was the difference in this contest. Running back Morgan Tribbett led the ground game that was dominant. Eaton used the zone read to their advantage. Because of Tribbett's dominance, anytime quarterback Walker Martin kept the ball, he would get chunks of yardage. Delta had no success with the passing game but was able to hang in there with the running game. In the end, Delta just ran out of gas. This was a 14-10 game up until the last two minutes before Tribbett would salt it away. Delta finishes their great season with a 12-1 record.0
KREX

Freshman shines for CMU

Colorado Mesa is hosting the Holiday Inn - Airport Thanksgiving Classic. In the Men's first game we got to see a newcomer shine. Elijah Knudsen, a true freshman lit up the Northern New Mexico Eagles for 18 points on 6 of 8 shooting from 3-point range. Trevor Baskins also had 18 points and the Mavericks cruised to a 99-75 win.
KREX

Adam Frisch formally concedes to Lauren Boebert in heartfelt statement

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — Democrat Adam Frisch called Incumbent Lauren Boebert on Friday morning to concede the race in Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District. Frisch made this announcement as the final votes in the race trickled in. He trailed the Republican Incumbent Boebert by 551 votes. About 150 votes remain to be counted in Otero […]
KREX

Food Bank of the Rockies continues serving the Western Slope

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — According to Western Slope Food Bank of the Rockies, in Mesa County alone there are 20,000 people who don’t know where their next meal will come from. Our Khira Isaacs got a closer look at how Food Bank of the Rockies fills this need in the community. “With inflation and […]
