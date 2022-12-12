PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A grand jury has determined the use of deadly force by a Portland police officer during a disturbance in the Centennial neighborhood in July. The incident began on July 24 when officers responded to a report of a woman and a man, identified as 19-year-old Johnathan A. Worth, who were fighting at Southeast 148th and Southeast Clinton. While attempting to arrest Worth, police said he fired a shot. Officer Mina Cavalli-Singer returned fire, hitting and killing Worth.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO