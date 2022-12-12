Read full article on original website
Wednesday in Portland: Gov. Kate Brown commutes the sentences of 17 people on death row in OregonEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Thursday in Portland: New report finds culture of misconduct within the NWSL, Portland Thorns FCEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Monday in Portland: Portland police say 3 men dead, 1 woman injured in apparent murder-suicideEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Maine Man Sentenced For January 6th ChargesThe Maine WriterGorham, ME
Early morning crime spree ends with 6 shots fired in Sheridan
SHERIDAN Ore. (KPTV) – An Oregon man was arrested Wednesday after a crime spree ending in multiple shots fired. The Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office says suspect Stephen Tyler Lindsey, 22, of Ronde, OR, arrived at a Sheridan home shortly before 5 a.m., first breaking the windows out of two cars, stealing items from inside and then brandishing a 9mm handgun.
‘It is definitely a problem:’ Clark County sergeant addresses disturbing uptick in murder-suicides
The Clark County Sheriff's Office told KOIN 6 News that the number of murder suicides this year matches that of the last three years combined.
‘Unprovoked’ stabbing at Clark County casino leaves 4 injured; assailant speeds away from scene, sheriff’s office says
A 41-year-old Vancouver man stabbed four people at a Washington casino late Monday night and then led law enforcement on a high-speed car chase, the Clark County Sheriff’s Office said. Several people inside the New Phoenix and Last Frontier Casinos in La Center called 911 shortly before midnight to...
Grand jury finds deadly shooting of 19-year-old by PPB officer not criminal
A grand jury has found that the use of force by a Portland police officer in the July shooting death of a 19-year-old man was not criminal, the Multnomah County District Attorney's Office announced Tuesday.
2 wanted trespassers found, arrested in vacant Gresham house, police say
GRESHAM Ore. (KPTV) - Two wanted suspects are in jail Wednesday after police said they were found trespassing in a vacant Gresham home. It’s not the first time people living in the area said they’ve dealt with someone who doesn’t live there walking around several of the vacant homes.
Grand jury finds Portland police officer justified in death of 19-year-old man
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A grand jury has determined the use of deadly force by a Portland police officer during a disturbance in the Centennial neighborhood in July. The incident began on July 24 when officers responded to a report of a woman and a man, identified as 19-year-old Johnathan A. Worth, who were fighting at Southeast 148th and Southeast Clinton. While attempting to arrest Worth, police said he fired a shot. Officer Mina Cavalli-Singer returned fire, hitting and killing Worth.
Man seriously injured in shooting at SE Portland bar
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - One person was seriously injured in a shooting that happened at a bar in the Lents neighborhood early Thursday morning, according to the Portland Police Bureau. Just before 1:30 a.m., officers responded to 82nd Street Bar & Grill, located at 5028 Southeast 82nd Avenue, on the...
Armed robbery suspects’ images released, Portland police ask for help identifying couple
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Portland Police said that on Oct. 7, officers were called to the parking lot of Shun Chang Lounge near Southeast Powell and Southeast 92nd Avenue. Two suspects - a man and a woman - robbed several people at gunpoint and shot them, according to police. All victims survived.
4 people injured in ‘unprovoked’ stabbing at La Center casino; suspect arrested
LA CENTER, Wash. (KPTV) - Four people were hospitalized after a stabbing at a casino in La Center late Monday night, and the suspect was arrested after a pursuit, according to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office. At about 11:47 p.m., multiple agencies responded to a stabbing attack with multiple...
Officials: Man stabs 4 during poker game at Washington casino
A man was arrested after authorities say he stabbed four people in a "random, unprovoked attack" at the Last Frontier Casino in La Center.
Neighbors stunned by shooting that killed 3 in SE Portland, say wounded woman went door-to-door for help
Homeowners in a Southeast Portland cul-de-sac awoke Monday morning to find bloodstains on their front doors and steps. They’d heard gunshots just before 7 p.m. the previous night. Police soon arrived in force and told residents to hunker down in their homes. Believing there was an active threat, specially trained teams searched the area for a suspect.
Tuesday in Portland: Man on the run after girlfriend found dead at Powell Butte Park
Photo by(Scott Olson/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Tuesday, Dec. 13 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses.
Court Docs: Suspect takes purse at knifepoint; spits on officer, charged with bias crime
PORTLAND, Ore. — A 42-year-old man is in custody after police say he robbed a woman at knifepoint Monday afternoon. Court documents say Ryan Andrew Merritt robbed a woman in the parking lot of the Federal Social Security Building in the 17900 block of SE Division Street in Gresham.
Two indicted for armed robbery of Tigard pawn shop
TIGARD Ore. (KPTV) - Two people were indicted Friday by a grand jury for armed robbery of a Tigard pawn shop in July, Tigard Police announced Wednesday. Just before 3 p.m. on July 14, police responded to All That Glitters at 13185 Southwest Pacific Highway. Employees said a man robbed the store at gunpoint, then ran out.
Couple found shot dead in Beaumont-Wilshire neighborhood were ‘joined at the hip,’ neighbor says
Flowers lined the doorstep of the home on Northeast Alameda Street Sunday where an elderly couple was found shot to death just one day earlier. Peter L. Reader Jr., 83, and Barbara Reader, 82, had lived in the home for almost 40 years, neighbors said. Officers responded to reports of...
Beavercreek man shot after stalking ex-girlfriend, dies
SHERWOOD, Ore. (KPTV) - A man died from a gunshot wound after stalking his ex-girlfriend’s house Sunday night, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office. WCSO deputies and Sherwood police responded to a call about a shooting on Southwest 207th Avenue and Pacific Highway near Sherwood just before 8 p.m.
Police searching for man, 43, suspected of killing girlfriend, fleeing Portland
Police are searching for a man suspected of killing his 27-year-old girlfriend and leaving her body in Southeast Portland’s Powell Butte Nature Park on Friday. The victim was publicly identified Monday as Kathryn Muhlbach. The state medical examiner described Muhlbach’s cause of death as “homicidal violence.” Police did not describe the violence that caused Muhlbach’s death.
Man accused of fatally stabbing roommate in SE Portland
Andrew M. Morrow is accused of using two kitchen knives to fatally stab his 24-year-old roommate in Southeast Portland Friday, according to court papers. Morrow was arraigned Monday afternoon in Multnomah County Circuit Court on allegations of second-degree murder and unlawful use of a weapon.
Portland Police, schools in talks to reintroduce school resource officers
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - After three shootings outside Portland high schools in the last month, Portland Police said they’re talking with Portland Public Schools about reintroducing school resource officers to keep students safe while they’re in the classroom. At a news conference with city leaders Wednesday, Chief Chuck...
