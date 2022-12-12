ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clackamas, OR

kptv.com

Early morning crime spree ends with 6 shots fired in Sheridan

SHERIDAN Ore. (KPTV) – An Oregon man was arrested Wednesday after a crime spree ending in multiple shots fired. The Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office says suspect Stephen Tyler Lindsey, 22, of Ronde, OR, arrived at a Sheridan home shortly before 5 a.m., first breaking the windows out of two cars, stealing items from inside and then brandishing a 9mm handgun.
SHERIDAN, OR
kptv.com

Grand jury finds Portland police officer justified in death of 19-year-old man

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A grand jury has determined the use of deadly force by a Portland police officer during a disturbance in the Centennial neighborhood in July. The incident began on July 24 when officers responded to a report of a woman and a man, identified as 19-year-old Johnathan A. Worth, who were fighting at Southeast 148th and Southeast Clinton. While attempting to arrest Worth, police said he fired a shot. Officer Mina Cavalli-Singer returned fire, hitting and killing Worth.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Man seriously injured in shooting at SE Portland bar

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - One person was seriously injured in a shooting that happened at a bar in the Lents neighborhood early Thursday morning, according to the Portland Police Bureau. Just before 1:30 a.m., officers responded to 82nd Street Bar & Grill, located at 5028 Southeast 82nd Avenue, on the...
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Neighbors stunned by shooting that killed 3 in SE Portland, say wounded woman went door-to-door for help

Homeowners in a Southeast Portland cul-de-sac awoke Monday morning to find bloodstains on their front doors and steps. They’d heard gunshots just before 7 p.m. the previous night. Police soon arrived in force and told residents to hunker down in their homes. Believing there was an active threat, specially trained teams searched the area for a suspect.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Two indicted for armed robbery of Tigard pawn shop

TIGARD Ore. (KPTV) - Two people were indicted Friday by a grand jury for armed robbery of a Tigard pawn shop in July, Tigard Police announced Wednesday. Just before 3 p.m. on July 14, police responded to All That Glitters at 13185 Southwest Pacific Highway. Employees said a man robbed the store at gunpoint, then ran out.
TIGARD, OR
kptv.com

Beavercreek man shot after stalking ex-girlfriend, dies

SHERWOOD, Ore. (KPTV) - A man died from a gunshot wound after stalking his ex-girlfriend’s house Sunday night, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office. WCSO deputies and Sherwood police responded to a call about a shooting on Southwest 207th Avenue and Pacific Highway near Sherwood just before 8 p.m.
BEAVERCREEK, OR
The Oregonian

Police searching for man, 43, suspected of killing girlfriend, fleeing Portland

Police are searching for a man suspected of killing his 27-year-old girlfriend and leaving her body in Southeast Portland’s Powell Butte Nature Park on Friday. The victim was publicly identified Monday as Kathryn Muhlbach. The state medical examiner described Muhlbach’s cause of death as “homicidal violence.” Police did not describe the violence that caused Muhlbach’s death.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Portland Police, schools in talks to reintroduce school resource officers

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - After three shootings outside Portland high schools in the last month, Portland Police said they’re talking with Portland Public Schools about reintroducing school resource officers to keep students safe while they’re in the classroom. At a news conference with city leaders Wednesday, Chief Chuck...
PORTLAND, OR

