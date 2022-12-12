ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
insideofknoxville.com

Lilienthal Gallery Celebrates Their Winter Exhibition: Transcending Traditions

Lilienthal Gallery, 23 Emory Place, was the site recently for a Winter White opening. Beyond a simple theme for a party, the recommended color of dress echoed the work presented by four Israeli women, each of whom work in shades of white. The unifying theme of the exhibitions is, as the name implies, taking traditions and presenting them in provocative ways.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

‘Shrink ray’ becomes fan favorite at new Sevierville light show

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Part of Santa’s workshop is in Sevierville this year and while all of Santa’s elves are working to get everything ready for Christmas, some humans are getting hit by the workshop’s “shrink ray.”. At Shadrack’s Christmas Adventure, the not-so-traditional light show,...
SEVIERVILLE, TN
WATE

Go Dance makes dancing approachable and fun

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Go Dance Ballroom Studio welcomes students of all ages and levels to experience the wonders of dance. With classes, performances, and competitions there is something for everyone at Go Dance Knoxville. Go Dance has a lot to offer the community within East Tennessee from national...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WAFF

Gatlinburg turns into a Hallmark movie town for the holidays

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - If you’re starting to experience cabin fever, Gatlinburg is the place to go!. During the holidays, the whole area turns into a small winter town straight from a Hallmark Christmas movie. Hike through the Great Smoky Mountains, visit a winery and stay for the night in a cabin with a beautiful view.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WBIR

Marble Springs' mascot Cinnamon is missing

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Marble Springs' mascot Cinnamon has been reported missing for over two weeks, according to Marble Springs' Facebook post. His last visit was with the director of Marble Springs where he was given "extra special attention and treats." Cinnamon was born at Marble Springs in 2005 and...
KNOXVILLE, TN
1450wlaf.com

Partin prepares to make final pizza at Charley’s Pizza

JACKSBORO, TN. (WLAF)- For many, it’s hard to imagine Charley’s Pizza without the affable Jerry Partin at the helm. But as of Jan. 1, Partin is hanging up his apron. “It has been one good experience after another,” Partin said. Seated at the first booth on the left on a rainy afternoon Partin smiled talking about the last four decades.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, TN
WATE

Alive After Five concert series returns

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Get ready to hear all your favorite holiday songs by nationally acclaimed artists and musicians. Alive After Five is a concert series that takes place at the Knoxville Museum of Art in Downtown Knoxville. This night brings elegance, good food, and a musical performance like no other. Dates for upcoming shows are on their website.
KNOXVILLE, TN
visitmorristowntn.com

How This Small Southern Town Became a Disc Golf Destination

Ed Headrick is known as the Father of Disc Golf. He founded the Disc Golf Association in 1976, just one year after he built the first formal disc golf course in Oak Grove Park in Pasadena, California. In the years since, disc golf has continued to grow with courses now located all over the world. But one small town in Tennessee has fallen in love with the sport —and if you visit Morristown, Tennessee, you might fall in love too.
MORRISTOWN, TN
insideofknoxville.com

Emporium Building and Nearby Parking Structure Sold

The Emporium Building, built at the end of the nineteenth century at 100 South Gay Street, owned for many years by Dewhirst Properties, has sold to Boghani Properties, LLC. for $24.75 million. Additionally, a parking structure on the opposite side of the block, at 121 State Street was included in the transaction. The deal was brokered by Will Sims of Oliver Smith Realty and Development, Tim Hill of Hatcher Hill Properties, and Laura Heinz of Heinz Realty.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Entire staff at Sevierville restaurant gets big tip

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - An anonymous customer at Golden Corral in Sevierville gave $100 to each worker on Thursday. The manager accepted the large tip and later gave an envelope with the money to each worker during an impromptu staff meeting. All 67 employees, including management, received $100. Melnee Clayton,...
SEVIERVILLE, TN
wilsonpost.com

There must be something in the water

Amara Strande said students at Oakdale’s Tartan High School joked about avoiding the water fountains, saying “Don’t drink the 3M cancer water.”. It was the darkest of jokes: In 2005, state health officials announced that 3M had contaminated Oakdale’s water.
OAKDALE, TN
wvlt.tv

1 taken to trauma center after crash on Strawberry Plains Pike

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - One person was transported to the trauma center after a crash in Knox County Tuesday afternoon. Crews with the Rural Metro Fire Department responded to a vehicle crash on Strawberry Plains Pike near Braden Lane around 2:05 p.m. Officials said they learned a tractor-trailer and a truck painting lines had collided.
KNOX COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Historical artifacts donated to Monroe County museum

Knoxville’s McGhee Tyson Airport listed as one of the worst for holiday travel. All in all, McGhee Tyson ranked as the third worst among the top-100 airports Forbes looked into. Updated: 2 hours ago. The drug, Lecanemab, is a monoclonal antibody treatment. It will be most effective for people...
MONROE COUNTY, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy