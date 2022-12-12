Read full article on original website
Related
Hot drinks and public sympathy for nurses on the picket lines
In many professions, working a 14-hour day with no break would be unthinkable, but for many nurses on freezing picket lines across the country on Thursday it is increasingly becoming the norm. “It’s tough at the moment,” said Ella Savage, a children’s specialist nurse at Leeds General Infirmary, where about...
After World Cup success, Morocco has renewed aims to host
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — The idea that Morocco could co-host the 2030 World Cup with near-neighbors Spain and Portugal seemed a bit crazy when it was floated four years ago. It doesn’t seem so crazy now. Morocco has gained status inside FIFA and credibility with fans by eliminating...
physiciansweekly.com
Predictors of Mortality in Deep Neck Infections
A retrospective study identified mediastinitis, renal dysfunction, and hypoalbuminemia as independent predictors of mortality in deep neck infection. “Deep neck infection is a common disease in otolaryngology clinics and sometimes can result in life-threatening comorbidities,” Yehai Liu, MD, PhD, explained. The term deep neck infection (DNI) specifically refers to...
Comments / 0