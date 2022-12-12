Analysis of the movements of the upper extremities during gait: Their role for the dynamic balance.

Read full article on original website
Clinical Management and Outcomes of Adhesive Small Bowel Obstruction in Octogenarians
The following is a summary of “Adhesive small bowel obstruction in octogenarians: A 6-year retrospective single-center analysis of clinical management and outcomes” published in the November 2022 issue of Surgery by Quero et al. There was a paucity of research on the therapy and results of adhesive bowel...
Parkinson’s disease strikes many more older adults than previously estimated: research
Parkinson's disease is more common than previous research has shown, affecting 50 percent more people annually than past estimates, according to a new study published Thursday in the academic journal Nature.
Ultraprocessed food intake is associated with cognitive decline in geriatric populations
1. At 8 years follow-up, a higher percentage of daily caloric intake from ultraprocessed foods (UPFs) was associated with quicker global cognitive decline and executive function decline, but not associated with memory decline. Evidence Rating Level: 2 (Good) While dementia is a leading cause of disability worldwide, the paucity of...
Aprocitentan is an effective and safe option for the treatment of resistant hypertension
1. Compared to placebo, participants on aprocitentan had a greater reduction in office systolic blood pressure at four weeks and this was sustained for a total of 40 weeks. 2. The most common adverse effect of aprocitentan was fluid retention and edema. Evidence Rating Level: 1 (Excellent) Study Rundown: Hypertension...
Carotid and femoral bruits as cardiovascular risk indicators in a middle-aged Finnish population
1. Patients with auscultated carotid and femoral bruits were found to have an elevated risk for cardiovascular (CV) mortality, but after excluding patients with a history of CV events, no association was found between bruits and CV events or all-cause mortality. Evidence Rating Level: 2 (Good) As the leading cause...
Low-dose interleukin 2 may be beneficial for primary Sjögren syndrome
1. Among patients with primary Sjögren syndrome, therapy with low-dose interleukin 2 significantly improved outcomes as determined by the European League Against Rheumatism Sjögren’s Syndrome Disease Activity Index. Evidence Rating Level: 1 (Excellent) Study Rundown: Primary Sjögren syndrome (pSS) is a debilitating autoimmune disease that is characterized...
Continuous Versus Intermittent Enteral Feeding in Critical Patients
The following is a summary of “Comparison of continuous versus intermittent enteral feeding in critically ill patients: a systematic review and meta-analysis,” published in the October 2022 issue of Critical Care by Heffernan, et al. Patients in critical care often have their nutritional needs met via the enteral...
Ziltivekimab associated with multiple proatherogenic inflammatory pathways – secondary analysis of the RESCUE trial
1. In this secondary analysis of the RESCUE trial, targeted interleukin 6 (IL-6) ligand inhibition with ziltivekimab was associated with a lower neutrophil-lymphocyte ratio (NLR) at week 12, suggesting it may disrupt atherogenic inflammatory pathways, particularly those mediated by myeloid cell compartment. 2. The estimated treatment difference compared with placebo...
The Apple Watch may have future applications in mental health disorders
1. In this literature review, heart rate variability measurements were able to detect mild mental stress, despite some gaps in data. 2. Furthermore, accelerometer-based sleep monitoring had a high accuracy and sensitivity in detecting sleep. Evidence Rating Level: 2 (Good) The Apple Watch has continually advanced the capabilities of smartwatches...
Before Vs. After Bariatric Surgery: Assessing the Maternal and Neonatal Outcome of Women
The following is a summary of “Maternal and neonatal outcome of women before vs. after bariatric surgery: A single tertiary center experience” published in the November 2022 issue of Surgery by Hazan et al. Obesity raises the risk of preterm and post-term delivery, small and large for gestational...
Primary Aldosteronism: ACE2 Concentrations and Cardiovascular Outcomes
The following is a summary of “Circulating Plasma Concentrations of ACE2 in Primary Aldosteronism and Cardiovascular Outcomes” published in the December 2022 issue of Endocrinology & Metabolism by Wu et al. Plasma concentrations of angiotensin-converting enzyme 2 (pACE2) have been independently linked to cardiovascular disorders. Patients with primary...
Gestational Diabetes Mellitus: Role of lncRNA-MEG8/miR-296-3p Axis
The following is a summary of “Role of lncRNA-MEG8/miR-296-3p axis in gestational diabetes mellitus” published in the September 2022 issue of Nephrology by Bian et al. Most pregnancies end in gestational diabetes mellitus (GDM), which is a frequent consequence. Long-noncoding RNA maternally expressed 8 (lncRNA-MEG8) mechanisms and effects on gestational diabetes mellitus were the subjects of the study.
Does Facial Deformity Classification Meet Patient Needs?
The following is a summary of “Assessing Adult Patients with Facial Deformities for Injectable Treatment: Do Current Classification Systems and Methodologies Meet Important Patient Needs?” published in the November 2022 issue of Dermatologic Surgery by Chantrey et al. Facial abnormalities impact a sizable population. Injectable cosmetic treatments are...
Intrauterine Device Expulsion: Demographic, and Clinical Risk Factors
The following is a summary of “Demographic, Reproductive, and Medical Risk Factors for Intrauterine Device Expulsion” published in the December 2022 issue of Obstetrics & Gynecology by Anthony et al. For a study, researchers sought to investigate the connection between clinical and demographic risk factors and intrauterine device...
Chemo-Endocrine Therapy Worse for Cognition than Endocrine Therapy Alone
Chemo-endocrine therapy has a greater negative effect on cancer-related cognitive impairment compared with endocrine therapy alone in both pre- and postmenopausal women, results from the RxRESPONDER PRO Substudy showed. Breast cancer treatment is associated with cancer-related cognitive impairment. However, the effect of endocrine therapy versus chemotherapy followed by endocrine therapy...
532-nm Picosecond Laser to Treat Facial and Hands Pigmented Lesions
The following is a summary of “Prospective Study of 532-nm Picosecond Laser for the Treatment of Pigmented Lesions of the Face and Dorsal Hands” published in the November 2022 issue of Dermatologic Surgery by Friedmann, et al. Chronic UV photoaging causes widespread pigmented lesions on the face and...
Oxidative Stress, Inflammation, and ECM Deposition in HG-induced HMCs, Aggravated by CircHOMER1
The following is a summary of “CircHOMER1 aggravates oxidative stress, inflammation and extracellular matrix deposition in high glucose-induced human mesangial cells” published in the October 2022 issue of Nephrology by Shu et al. Circular RNAs (circRNAs), which include diabetic nephropathy (DN), are crucial regulators in human illnesses. For...
Analysis of TEER Patients With Severe Mitral Regurgitation and CS
The following is a summary of “Transcatheter Edge-to-Edge Mitral Valve Repair in Patients With Severe Mitral Regurgitation and Cardiogenic Shock” published in the November 2022 issue of Cardiology by Simard et al. There was a paucity of information about the effectiveness of transcatheter edge-to-edge repair (TEER) in patients...
Prior Smoking Exposure Affects Autoimmunity & Airway Eosinophilic Activation in Severe Asthma Patients
The following is a summary of “Impact of former smoking exposure on airway eosinophilic activation and autoimmunity in patients with severe asthma” published in the October 2022 issue of Respiratory by Klein et al. Severe eosinophilic asthma has frequent flare-ups and doesn’t respond as well to steroids. Experiments...
Association of Post-endoscopy Adverse Events With Pre-endoscopy Symptoms and Age, But Not Esophageal Biopsy Number
The following is a summary of “Pre-endoscopy Symptoms and Age, But Not Esophageal Biopsy Number Are Associated With Post-endoscopy Adverse Events” published in the November 2022 issue of Pediatric Gastroenterology and Nutrition by Wenzel et al. Esophagogastroduodenoscopy, more commonly abbreviated to EGD, is an investigational method that is...
