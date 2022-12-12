Read full article on original website
Related
Hot drinks and public sympathy for nurses on the picket lines
In many professions, working a 14-hour day with no break would be unthinkable, but for many nurses on freezing picket lines across the country on Thursday it is increasingly becoming the norm. “It’s tough at the moment,” said Ella Savage, a children’s specialist nurse at Leeds General Infirmary, where about...
Caring for Kids and Aging Parents: The 'Sandwich' Generation Is Under Strain
THURSDAY, Dec. 15, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Nearly one-quarter of all American adults who care for an elderly parent also care for a child at the same time, a new study reveals. And when compared with those who only have a parent under their watch, members of the so-called “sandwich generation” — namely caregivers of both the old and the young — are much more likely to struggle with money problems, emotional trouble and exhaustion, the researchers found. ...
physiciansweekly.com
Clinical Management and Outcomes of Adhesive Small Bowel Obstruction in Octogenarians
The following is a summary of “Adhesive small bowel obstruction in octogenarians: A 6-year retrospective single-center analysis of clinical management and outcomes” published in the November 2022 issue of Surgery by Quero et al. There was a paucity of research on the therapy and results of adhesive bowel...
physiciansweekly.com
Aprocitentan is an effective and safe option for the treatment of resistant hypertension
1. Compared to placebo, participants on aprocitentan had a greater reduction in office systolic blood pressure at four weeks and this was sustained for a total of 40 weeks. 2. The most common adverse effect of aprocitentan was fluid retention and edema. Evidence Rating Level: 1 (Excellent) Study Rundown: Hypertension...
physiciansweekly.com
Continuous Versus Intermittent Enteral Feeding in Critical Patients
The following is a summary of “Comparison of continuous versus intermittent enteral feeding in critically ill patients: a systematic review and meta-analysis,” published in the October 2022 issue of Critical Care by Heffernan, et al. Patients in critical care often have their nutritional needs met via the enteral...
physiciansweekly.com
The Apple Watch may have future applications in mental health disorders
1. In this literature review, heart rate variability measurements were able to detect mild mental stress, despite some gaps in data. 2. Furthermore, accelerometer-based sleep monitoring had a high accuracy and sensitivity in detecting sleep. Evidence Rating Level: 2 (Good) The Apple Watch has continually advanced the capabilities of smartwatches...
physiciansweekly.com
Before Vs. After Bariatric Surgery: Assessing the Maternal and Neonatal Outcome of Women
The following is a summary of “Maternal and neonatal outcome of women before vs. after bariatric surgery: A single tertiary center experience” published in the November 2022 issue of Surgery by Hazan et al. Obesity raises the risk of preterm and post-term delivery, small and large for gestational...
physiciansweekly.com
Are You an Optimist? Could You Learn to Be? Your Health May Depend on It.
When you think about the future, do you expect good or bad things to happen?. If you weigh in on the “good” side, you’re an optimist. And that has positive implications for your health in later life. Multiple studies show a strong association between higher levels of...
physiciansweekly.com
Monofilament suture does not reduce pregnancy loss compared to braided suture for cervical cerclage
1. Pregnancy loss was reported among 8.0% of patients in the monofilament suture group and 7.6% of patients in the braided suture group, with no significant difference between the groups. 2. Chorioamnionitis and maternal sepsis occurred less frequently in the monofilament group. Evidence Rating Level: 1 (Excellent) Study Rundown: Pregnancy...
physiciansweekly.com
Carotid and femoral bruits as cardiovascular risk indicators in a middle-aged Finnish population
1. Patients with auscultated carotid and femoral bruits were found to have an elevated risk for cardiovascular (CV) mortality, but after excluding patients with a history of CV events, no association was found between bruits and CV events or all-cause mortality. Evidence Rating Level: 2 (Good) As the leading cause...
physiciansweekly.com
How Physicians Can Adjust to Working in Toxic Environment
Despite the many years of schooling and post-graduate training undergone by physicians, it rarely prepares them to handle a toxic workplace environment. According to career coach Chelsea Turgeon, MD, a toxic work environment can make physicians loathe going to work, as their love of medicine may be overshadowed by a seemingly unbearable workplace. This, in turn, can contribute to the already growing trend of physician burnout.
physiciansweekly.com
Low-dose interleukin 2 may be beneficial for primary Sjögren syndrome
1. Among patients with primary Sjögren syndrome, therapy with low-dose interleukin 2 significantly improved outcomes as determined by the European League Against Rheumatism Sjögren’s Syndrome Disease Activity Index. Evidence Rating Level: 1 (Excellent) Study Rundown: Primary Sjögren syndrome (pSS) is a debilitating autoimmune disease that is characterized...
physiciansweekly.com
Ziltivekimab associated with multiple proatherogenic inflammatory pathways – secondary analysis of the RESCUE trial
1. In this secondary analysis of the RESCUE trial, targeted interleukin 6 (IL-6) ligand inhibition with ziltivekimab was associated with a lower neutrophil-lymphocyte ratio (NLR) at week 12, suggesting it may disrupt atherogenic inflammatory pathways, particularly those mediated by myeloid cell compartment. 2. The estimated treatment difference compared with placebo...
physiciansweekly.com
The State of Pediatric Obesity: Who’s at Risk & How Can We Help?
The latest data show that obesity affects approximately 14.7 million children and adolescents, or nearly 20% of the US population aged 2-19. As physicians and healthcare professionals, we know that pediatric obesity is complex, with contributing factors like genetics, environment, and behavior. But we are also acutely aware that if we don’t proactively treat patients with childhood obesity, they could be at risk for serious conditions later in life.
physiciansweekly.com
Does Facial Deformity Classification Meet Patient Needs?
The following is a summary of “Assessing Adult Patients with Facial Deformities for Injectable Treatment: Do Current Classification Systems and Methodologies Meet Important Patient Needs?” published in the November 2022 issue of Dermatologic Surgery by Chantrey et al. Facial abnormalities impact a sizable population. Injectable cosmetic treatments are...
physiciansweekly.com
Study site selection in trials pertaining to transcatheter valvular therapies can affect the socioeconomic makeup of the sample
1. Amongst hospitals with a cardiac surgery department, 11.5% participated actively in research trials of transcatheter mitral or tricuspid therapies. 2. Trial sites tended to serve a smaller proportion of socioeconomically disadvantaged individuals than did non-trial sites, but the ethnic makeup of patients was not different between the hospitals. Level...
physiciansweekly.com
Oxygen Targets and 6-month Cardiac Arrest Outcome: TTM2 Sub-study
The following is a summary of “Oxygen targets and 6-month outcome after out of hospital cardiac arrest: a pre-planned sub-analysis of the targeted hypothermia versus targeted normothermia after Out-of-Hospital Cardiac Arrest (TTM2) trial,” published in the October 2022 issue of Critical Care by Robba, et al. It’s not...
physiciansweekly.com
Incidence of Uterine Leiomyoma by Age in a Cohort of Black People
The following is a summary of “Ultrasound-Confirmed, Age-Specific Uterine Leiomyoma Incidence in a Cohort of Black Individuals” published in the December 2022 issue of Obstetrics & Gynecology by Wegienka et al. For a study, researchers sought to determine the SELF (Study of Environment, Lifestyle & Fibroids) participants’ age-specific...
physiciansweekly.com
Community Analysis on Cystic Fibrosis Pancreatic Enzyme Replacement
The following is a summary of “Community Perspective on Pancreatic Enzyme Replacement Therapy in Cystic Fibrosis” published in the November 2022 issue of Pediatric Gastroenterology and Nutrition by Borowitz et al. Individuals diagnosed with cystic fibrosis (CF) and exocrine pancreatic insufficiency are required to undergo pancreatic enzyme replacement...
physiciansweekly.com
Aplastic Anemia Caused by Hepatitis
The following is a summary of “Hepatitis-associated Aplastic Anemia” published in the November 2022 issue of Pediatric Gastroenterology and Nutrition by Gonnot et al. In children, 4% of cases of autoimmune hepatitis are caused by the condition known as hepatitis-associated aplastic anemia (HAAA). An episode of seronegative autoimmune hepatitis is typically followed a few days or months later by a diagnosis of aplastic anemia or full aplasia. An individual genetically prone to developing an autoimmune disease may have a deficiency in the control of the immune response to a viral trigger.
