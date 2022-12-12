ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

WDIO-TV

Oregon governor commutes all 17 of state’s death sentences

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon Gov. Kate Brown announced Tuesday that she is commuting the sentences of all of the state’s 17 inmates awaiting execution, saying their death sentences will be changed to life in prison without the possibility of parole. Brown, a Democrat with less than a...
OREGON STATE
WDIO-TV

3 dead in Louisiana as US storm spawns Southern tornadoes

KEITHVILLE, La. (AP) — A vast and volatile storm system ripping across the U.S. killed at least three people in Louisiana, spinning up tornadoes that battered the state from north to south, including the New Orleans area where memories of 2021’s Hurricane Ida and a tornado in March linger.
LOUISIANA STATE
WDIO-TV

SMART Transportation hosts rail rally

Members of SMART Transportation held a solidarity rally this afternoon to show support for rail workers during the times of negotiations. Workers, family and friends gathered on Garfield Avenue holding picket signs and showing their support for union workers. SMART Transportation’s Legislative Director in Minnesota stated that they were there...
MINNESOTA STATE
WDIO-TV

MNA nurses vote “overwhelmingly” to ratify contracts

After months of negotiations, pickets and narrow avoidance of a 20 day strike, 15,000 Minnesota nurses have officially ratified a new contract. Twin Cities and Twin Ports nurses with the Minnesota Nurses Association voted in increments Dec. 9-13 whether to ratify tentative three-year contracts the union established with hospital systems across the state this month.
MINNESOTA STATE
WDIO-TV

Nevada flower listed as endangered at lithium mine site

RENO, Nev. (AP) — A Nevada wildflower was declared endangered at the only place it’s known to exist — on a high-desert ridge where a lithium mine is planned to help meet growing demand for electric car batteries, U.S. wildlife officials announced Wednesday. The Fish and Wildlife...
NEVADA STATE
WDIO-TV

Power Outages in the Northland update 1:30pm

Minnesota Power is tracking around 72 active outages affecting over 4,000 customers throughout the state. Crews are working hard to restore power to everyone. The current estimated time for restoration for the Duluth outages is around 2:00 P.M. You can check their website for up to date information as power...
DULUTH, MN
WDIO-TV

Justin Liles: Winter storm is coming

The big weather story is the large low set to cross the Rocky Mountains and move into the upper Midwest Tuesday. This is going to become a large snowstorm across the upper Midwest. Minnesota and Wisconsin could take the brunt of this. Blizzard like conditions along with heavy snow are the biggest threats as of now. The track of this will be key as to what we get. This may become larger and last through the end of next week, as it appears to slow down right over Minnesota.
MINNESOTA STATE
WDIO-TV

Brandon Weatherz: Winter storm arrives tonight

A winter storm will arrive this evening and take its time leaving the Northland over the next several days. Before precipitation begins, our Tuesday is cloudy and breezy with steady temperatures in low to mid-30s. Winter weather headlines are in effect across northeast Minnesota and northwest Wisconsin generally from 6...
KOOCHICHING COUNTY, MN
WDIO-TV

Brandon Weatherz: Blizzard conditions persist

A Blizzard Warning continues for Carlton Co., South St. Louis Co., and along the North Shore until 6 pm. The rest of the Northland is in a Winter Storm Warning in the same timeframe. Travel is treacherous this morning. Snowfall rates around 1-2” set up around midnight and brought widespread...
CARLTON COUNTY, MN
WDIO-TV

Brandon Weatherz: Winter storm continues through Thursday

All parts of the Northland are under either a Blizzard Warning, Winter Storm Warning, or Winter Weather Advisory today. The headlines for north central Minnesota are in effect until 6 pm, but St. Louis County and east of there is where headlines will continue until 6 pm Thursday. An initial...
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MN

