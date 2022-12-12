Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
10 St. Louis Companies That Pay Over $30 an HourEvan CrosbySaint Louis, MO
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in MissouriKristen WaltersSaint Louis, MO
Ballet dancers perform with adoptable pets to assist animals in finding holiday homesB.R. ShenoySaint Louis, MO
In 2008, a 16-year-old girl disappeared during a sleepover. Years later, her mother discovered a shocking journal entry.Fatim HemrajBerkeley, CA
St. Louis families would receive $500 each month in new proposalR.A. HeimSaint Louis, MO
Related
WDIO-TV
Oregon governor commutes all 17 of state’s death sentences
SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon Gov. Kate Brown announced Tuesday that she is commuting the sentences of all of the state’s 17 inmates awaiting execution, saying their death sentences will be changed to life in prison without the possibility of parole. Brown, a Democrat with less than a...
WDIO-TV
3 dead in Louisiana as US storm spawns Southern tornadoes
KEITHVILLE, La. (AP) — A vast and volatile storm system ripping across the U.S. killed at least three people in Louisiana, spinning up tornadoes that battered the state from north to south, including the New Orleans area where memories of 2021’s Hurricane Ida and a tornado in March linger.
WDIO-TV
SMART Transportation hosts rail rally
Members of SMART Transportation held a solidarity rally this afternoon to show support for rail workers during the times of negotiations. Workers, family and friends gathered on Garfield Avenue holding picket signs and showing their support for union workers. SMART Transportation’s Legislative Director in Minnesota stated that they were there...
WDIO-TV
MNA nurses vote “overwhelmingly” to ratify contracts
After months of negotiations, pickets and narrow avoidance of a 20 day strike, 15,000 Minnesota nurses have officially ratified a new contract. Twin Cities and Twin Ports nurses with the Minnesota Nurses Association voted in increments Dec. 9-13 whether to ratify tentative three-year contracts the union established with hospital systems across the state this month.
WDIO-TV
Nevada flower listed as endangered at lithium mine site
RENO, Nev. (AP) — A Nevada wildflower was declared endangered at the only place it’s known to exist — on a high-desert ridge where a lithium mine is planned to help meet growing demand for electric car batteries, U.S. wildlife officials announced Wednesday. The Fish and Wildlife...
WDIO-TV
Mining leader Julie Lucas named to TCB 100: The People to Know in 2023
The MiningMinnesota Board of Directors is pleased to announce Julie Lucas has been named by Twin Cities Business (TCB) to the TCB 100: The People to Know in 2023. Julie has led MiningMinnesota as executive director since August 2022. “It is very exciting to see Julie listed on the TCB...
WDIO-TV
St. Louis County Board surprises Nathan Bentley with framed certificate for his help during pandemic
A surprise for Nathan Bentley at the St. Louis County Board meeting on Tuesday morning. Commissioners had asked him to provide an update about the impact of Bentleyville. But really, they invited him there to thank him for his work during the pandemic. Bentley, through his company connections with Advantage...
WDIO-TV
Power Outages in the Northland update 1:30pm
Minnesota Power is tracking around 72 active outages affecting over 4,000 customers throughout the state. Crews are working hard to restore power to everyone. The current estimated time for restoration for the Duluth outages is around 2:00 P.M. You can check their website for up to date information as power...
WDIO-TV
Justin Liles: Winter storm is coming
The big weather story is the large low set to cross the Rocky Mountains and move into the upper Midwest Tuesday. This is going to become a large snowstorm across the upper Midwest. Minnesota and Wisconsin could take the brunt of this. Blizzard like conditions along with heavy snow are the biggest threats as of now. The track of this will be key as to what we get. This may become larger and last through the end of next week, as it appears to slow down right over Minnesota.
WDIO-TV
Brandon Weatherz: Winter storm arrives tonight
A winter storm will arrive this evening and take its time leaving the Northland over the next several days. Before precipitation begins, our Tuesday is cloudy and breezy with steady temperatures in low to mid-30s. Winter weather headlines are in effect across northeast Minnesota and northwest Wisconsin generally from 6...
WDIO-TV
Brandon Weatherz: Blizzard conditions persist
A Blizzard Warning continues for Carlton Co., South St. Louis Co., and along the North Shore until 6 pm. The rest of the Northland is in a Winter Storm Warning in the same timeframe. Travel is treacherous this morning. Snowfall rates around 1-2” set up around midnight and brought widespread...
WDIO-TV
Brandon Weatherz: Winter storm continues through Thursday
All parts of the Northland are under either a Blizzard Warning, Winter Storm Warning, or Winter Weather Advisory today. The headlines for north central Minnesota are in effect until 6 pm, but St. Louis County and east of there is where headlines will continue until 6 pm Thursday. An initial...
Comments / 0